This Rolling Pin with Over 5,000 Five-Star Ratings Uses a Pastry Chef Secret to Keep Dough Cold

I think we've all been here: It's the first month of fall, and you're finally getting back into baking with an apple pie. You make the pie dough from scratch, only for it to get warm, sticky, and broken. And while an apple pie — no matter how messy — will always be the warm fruity hug we all deserve, it can certainly be discouraging when it doesn't turn out like you'd hoped.

I'll let you in on a little secret I've learned in my years of time working in kitchens and bakeries. Pastry chefs swear by marble. Aside from a good ol' wood working surface, you'll often see marble slabs or counters in kitchens that deal with a lot of temperature-sensitive items like puff pastry, pie dough, and chocolates. That's because it's incredibly smooth, easy to clean, and (this is the big bonus) it stays cool.

Baking is supposed to be relaxing, especially when you do it at home. That's why when I stumbled upon the Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin, I knew I had to share it, since it's a fraction of the price of a marble slab. This brilliant tool blends two perfect worlds together by using marble as the rolling pin's surface. The bonus? It looks stunning, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle, $26 (originally $29), at amazon.com

This rolling pin (which has over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers) is a great size, since it's roughly 18 inches long and 2.5 inches wide. It comes with smooth wooden handles and a cradle so it doesn't roll around when you're not using it. Plus, it has a decent weight to it at almost 5 pounds, which is key when you're rolling out dough. This is so that you don't have to apply as much pressure yourself, and you can let the rolling pin do the heavy-duty work for you.

Shoppers love this feature too. "Because the marble is much heavier, it makes rolling out any dough so much easier," a reviewer wrote. Users also recognize how the smoothness of the marble has changed their baking game. "It's as smooth as glass and there's no need to coat it with [flour]," a shopper said. Since it's made from marble only, it's naturally nonstick and easy to clean, just simply wash it with soapy water and pat it dry.

"[The] cold marble helps my pie dough from cracking or getting too warm when the oven is on," a third person said. And, while marble stays cooler than room temperature on its own, reviewers also shouted out that they love to chill it for even more security when they're rolling out delicate items.

Ring in fall baking by snapping up the Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin that's equally if not more effective than it is chic. And, it's less than $30. Worth every penny, I'd say.