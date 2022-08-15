Lifestyle Kitchen Short on Storage Space? This Stackable Bakeware Set Is Just $30, and Shoppers Say 'Nothing Sticks' to It The four-piece set is freezer- and oven-safe. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cheesy lasagnas, gooey cinnamon rolls, fuss-free breakfast casseroles and fluffy sheet cakes are just an oven-preset away when you've got a sturdy set of baking dishes under your belt. And for a collection that's versatile and won't crowd your entire kitchen, Amazon shoppers say this four-piece bakeware set hits the mark. What's more, they add it's "stylish for serving." The FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set is just $30 and comes with four tempered-glass dishes that range in capacity from a compact 1 liter to a large 3.65 liters. You can use the smallest one for side dishes like baked rice, roasted veggies, or mashed potatoes, and the larger ones for bigger dishes like whole chicken, eggplant Parmesan, or big-batch brownies. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set, Set of 4, $30 at amazon.com Each has a shock-resistant nonstick build that is microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe. Unlike other glass bakeware sets, this one has curved sides that are designed to prevent messes while serving and easy-to-grip handles that are helpful for carrying from the kitchen to table. What's more, all of the dishes nest together into the largest 15.5-inch by 10.5-inch dish, making it an easy space-saver in smaller kitchens. These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 a Piece Right Now Amazon shoppers give this bakeware set over 1,300 five-star ratings, saying it's a "great buy" and that they appreciate the variety of sizes. One shopper loves how this set takes up very little cupboard space, noting that it's "useful, compact, and attractive." Another says that they are "stylish for serving," while a third echoes that "nothing sticks to them." A top-rack dishwasher run or quick rinse with soap and water cleans these dishes in no time. One satisfied shopper who said that this bakeware set is their favorite, added that the baking set dishes "clean very well no matter what has been cooked or burned onto them."If you're looking for a quality set of bakeware that doesn't break the bank, can be used for breakfasts and dinners, and doesn't take too much space in your kitchen, the FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set is a great choice. And since each dish in this set comes out to just over $7 a pop, it's definitely worth your while. Head to Amazon to snap it up. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit