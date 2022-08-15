Short on Storage Space? This Stackable Bakeware Set Is Just $30, and Shoppers Say 'Nothing Sticks' to It

Cheesy lasagnas, gooey cinnamon rolls, fuss-free breakfast casseroles and fluffy sheet cakes are just an oven-preset away when you've got a sturdy set of baking dishes under your belt. And for a collection that's versatile and won't crowd your entire kitchen, Amazon shoppers say this four-piece bakeware set hits the mark. What's more, they add it's "stylish for serving."

The FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set is just $30 and comes with four tempered-glass dishes that range in capacity from a compact 1 liter to a large 3.65 liters. You can use the smallest one for side dishes like baked rice, roasted veggies, or mashed potatoes, and the larger ones for bigger dishes like whole chicken, eggplant Parmesan, or big-batch brownies.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set, Set of 4, $30 at amazon.com

Each has a shock-resistant nonstick build that is microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe. Unlike other glass bakeware sets, this one has curved sides that are designed to prevent messes while serving and easy-to-grip handles that are helpful for carrying from the kitchen to table. What's more, all of the dishes nest together into the largest 15.5-inch by 10.5-inch dish, making it an easy space-saver in smaller kitchens.

Amazon shoppers give this bakeware set over 1,300 five-star ratings, saying it's a "great buy" and that they appreciate the variety of sizes. One shopper loves how this set takes up very little cupboard space, noting that it's "useful, compact, and attractive." Another says that they are "stylish for serving," while a third echoes that "nothing sticks to them."

A top-rack dishwasher run or quick rinse with soap and water cleans these dishes in no time. One satisfied shopper who said that this bakeware set is their favorite, added that the baking set dishes "clean very well no matter what has been cooked or burned onto them."If you're looking for a quality set of bakeware that doesn't break the bank, can be used for breakfasts and dinners, and doesn't take too much space in your kitchen, the FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set is a great choice. And since each dish in this set comes out to just over $7 a pop, it's definitely worth your while. Head to Amazon to snap it up.