This Versatile $11 Meat Masher Is Amazon's Bestselling Potato Masher — and Shoppers 'Can't Live Without It'

“Really cuts down on my cooking time”

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.

Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.

Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.

Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 22, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Farberware Pro Meat Masher
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's guacamole, mashed potatoes, or ground proteins — coarsely mashed foods are delicious in their own right. And while a trusty fork can help you achieve the right texture, you'll also spend more time and effort smashing away to no avail. This is why you should pick up this bestselling meat masher from Farberware, which Amazon shoppers say cuts down cooking time, and it costs only $11.

The Farberware 10-Inch Meat Masher is a versatile kitchen tool you never thought you needed. It's Amazon's bestselling potato masher, with a comfortable handle, plastic body and five angled pinwheel blades that penetrate, scrape, and stir everything from ground beef to thick cake batters. Its durable heat-resistant design can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe for use on hot pans and on coated cookware. And since it measures just 11-inches high, it won't take up too much space in your utensil drawer.

Farberware Pro Meat Masher
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Farberware 10-Inch Meat Masher, $11 at amazon.com

With over 38,000 glowing ratings, the Farberware 10-Inch Meat Masher has some serious fans. Shoppers write they "can't live without it" using it for tasks like flaking fish, mincing bread, and making meatloaf. "Really cuts down on my cooking time," writes this satisfied shopper, who used it for chopping ground beef and sausage. They added that it's sturdy and cleans well up in the dishwasher, so you won't have to spend time scrubbing over the sink.

When it comes to mincing meat, this gadget hits all the marks. It makes "minced meat in seconds way faster than a spatula," confirms another shopper.

For only $11, the Farberware Meat Masher is a sturdy kitchen utensil you'll pick up time and time again in the coming months. It's perfect for streamlining mashed potatoes for upcoming holiday get-togethers, producing quick dips, and shredding proteins for recipes. Head to Amazon to grab it and try it out for yourself.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ruibo Baggy Rack Holder
This Clever Tool Is Like an Extra Set of Hands in the Kitchen, and It's Just $12
Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-C Chopper Grinder
You Can Still Snag This Cuisinart Mini Chopper at Its October Prime Day Price
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season
Magic Bullet Blender
Why This $30 Personal Blender Will Be Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Hosting
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Best Knife Deals Tout
These Are the Best Knife Deals We've Seen Since Prime Day—Up to 62% Off
KitchenAid Deals
We Found Tons of KitchenAid Deals Hiding in Amazon's Sale Section—Here Are the Ones to Buy
Mercer Culinary Peeling/Tourne Knife Tout
Shoppers Say This Highly-Rated Peeling Knife 'Cuts Amazingly Well' Through Produce, and It's Only $7
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set, 5 piece, Black Tout
All-Clad's Versatile Nonstick Skillet Set Is 50% Off—but Only Until Tonight
Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off
Amazon Prime Bakeware Deals
18 Must-Have Bakeware Deals to Buy During Amazon's Early Access Sale, According to a Pastry Pro
Early Cookware Deals
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Cookware Deals Before Its Prime Early Access Sale—These Are 10 Editor-Approved Finds
Nespresso Machine Early Deals Tout
Amazon Slashed the Prices of These 5 Top-Rated Nespresso Machines Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Misen 5.5 Inch Utility Knife
Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Willow & Everett Wok Pan
Shoppers Call This Wok with 2,100+ Five-Star Ratings 'Restaurant-Quality,' and It's Only $25 Right Now
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
Early Kitchen Deals
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now