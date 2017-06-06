15 Essentials You Need for Your First Post-Grad Kitchen

Nothing will make you feel more like a full-fledged adult than the proper kitchen tools.

If you’re gearing up for graduation and preparing to mourn the end of campus life, at least you can look forward to that real-life apartment (and kitchen!) that will finally make you feel like a full-fledged adult. We may be a little biased here, but we think that shopping for your first kitchen is one of life’s greatest joys – and you only get to do it once. While you may have to wait until move-in day to buy that perfectly-sized couch, the rug that will be positioned just-so and the art that will line your walls, the kitchen? That you can start shopping for right now. From bright mixing bowls to the perfect French press, these are the 15 must-have items to add to that graduation wish list.

1 of 15 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

The pots and pans:

Whether you’re whipping up some scrambled eggs or making a full-on chicken dinner, invest in a stovetop set that will have you channeling your inner Julia Child.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless Steel 14-Piece Cookware Set, $200, bedbathandbeyond.com

2 of 15 Courtesy of Anthropologie

The dish towels:

Don’t be boring when it comes to your linens. Choosing colorful dish towels is the easiest way to infuse some pizazz into your cooking space.

Anthropologie Akilah Jacquard Dishtowel Set, $24, anthropologie.com

3 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

The make-anything cookbook:

This classic collection is a cooking novice’s Bible; it will guide you through everything from Sunday morning pancakes to late-night pasta.

The Joy of Cooking, $16, amazon.com

4 of 15 Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

The coffee maker:

Keep it classic when it comes to your coffee. Instead of an electronic coffee maker, invest in a French press.

Bodum Copper French Press, $50, urbanoutfitters.com

5 of 15 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

The mixer:

Perhaps the biggest splurge of the bunch, a standing mixer will be your most treasured lifelong purchase. Bake cookies, whip up some frittatas or knead dough for a batch of bread. No matter what you’re cooking, this mixer will do it best.

Smeg Standing Mixer, $460, williams-sonoma.com

6 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

The knives:

No, you can’t use your butter knife for everything. Instead, get yourself a block of assorted slicers and dicers that will last for a very long time.

J.A. Henckels International Forges Premio 18-Piece Block Set, $210, amazon.com

7 of 15 Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The cutting board:

Let your cutting board do double-duty by opting for one that looks cool enough to use as a serving platter as well.

Teakhaus by Proteak Butcher Block Circle End-Grain Cutting Board, $144, bloomingdales.com

8 of 15 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

The rainbow mixing bowls:

Why buy one mixing bowl when you can buy six?

Oggi Melamine 6-Piece Multi-Purpose Mixing Bowl Set, $20, bedbathandbeyond.com

9 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

The measuring cups:

Pyrex is, perhaps, the definition of have-it-forever kitchenware. The classic loved by your mother and your mother's mother is a still a homewear-staple for a reason and a must-add to any registry. ($15, Amazon)

10 of 15 Courtesy of West Elm

The kitchen utensils:

Whisks, spatulas and all the essential kitchen utensils are here for you in their silicone glory. Buy a whole set in a fun color to liven up your baking prep.

West Elm Universal Expert Silicone Utensils, $10, westelm.com

11 of 15 Courtesy of Sur La Table

The oven mitts:

No recipe is finished without oven mitts to remove your meal from the oven. Repeat after us: dish towels do not cut it.

Sur la Table Butcher Stripe Oven Mitt, $10, surlatable.com

12 of 15 Courtesy of Pottery Barn

The dining ware:

Opt for simple sets that come in bulk to aid all of those messy post-grad dinner parties you’ll be hosting.

Pottery Barn Caterer’s Dinner Plate, Set of 12, $47, potterybarn.com

13 of 15 Courtesy of IKEA

The flatware:

There’s no need to overspend on flatware. Make sure you have enough spoons for all those late-night mac and cheeses and plenty of forks for the ramen you’re going to microwave (sorry, Mom…).

Ikea Martorp 30-Piece Flatware Set, $40, ikea.com

14 of 15 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

The tea kettle:

Whether you’re cooking instant noodles that remind you of your dorm room days or classing it up with a good cup of Earl Grey tea, a reliable tea kettle is essential for several of your after-college kitchen needs.

Chantal Vintage Cobalt Blue Steel Enamel Tea Kettle, $50, crateandbarrel.com

15 of 15 Courtesy of CB2

The measuring utensils:

Why go boring with stainless steel? Whether you’re portioning out some cinnamon for your oatmeal or scooping flour for scones, make sure you look chic doing so.

CB2 4-Piece Gold Measuring Cup Set, $20, cb2.com

