Essential Thanksgiving Kitchen Equipment

Every job is made easier if you have the right tools. That is especially true in the kitchen and extra especially true in the kitchen during Thanksgiving. And while you probably already have some of the most important things that you use every day—a good chef’s knife, a baking sheet for biscuits—there are a few Thanksgiving specific items you should make sure you have.

Thermoworks Instant Read Thermometer

A good instant read thermometer is crucial when you need to know if your turkey is finished. The Thermoworks ThermoPop is smaller and less expensive than other true instant read thermometers and it will accurately read the internal temp of your food in under 4 seconds.

Cuisinart Elemental Food Processor

After you’ve chopped all of the carrots, onions and celery for your triple batch of stuffing by hand, you’ll never want to tackle another Thanksgiving without this magical piece of equipment. If you don’t have one already, now’s the time. Cuisinart also has 11- and 14-cup food processors, but we’ve found that an 8-cup is plenty big.

Copper Roasting Pan with Rack

We’re lusting after this gorgeous copper roasting pan from Williams-Sonoma’s Professional series. Elegant and lined with stainless steel, it’s the perfect vessel to showcase your bird.

Potato Ricer

Mashing potatoes often leads to overworking and, subsequently, gummy potatoes. The key to a light, airy, ethereal mash is this simple tool. Just fold the hot cream and butter into your riced potatoes and you’re done.

Table-Worthy Bakeware

Invest in a few beautiful pieces that can go straight from your oven or stove-top to your table. We love the clean lines of these black and white porcelain baking dishes from Revol. They come in a variety of sizes and are perfect for everything from corn pudding to stuffing (Starting at $40 from food52.com). Le Creuset’s 7¼-quart round dutch oven is big enough to hold enough mashed potatoes for a crowd and comes in gorgeous colors like matte mineral blue ($370 from williams-sonoma.com). This organic, scallop-rimmed Laurel Pie dish from Farmhouse Pottery in Woodstock, VT is the perfect piece to show off your pecan pie ($125 from farmhousepottery.com).