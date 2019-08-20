14 Essential Kitchen Aprons You'll Use for Every Holiday

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52.

Aprons are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. They help protect you from splatters and keep your clothes clean while you work—read: no more marinara stains on your white shirts—and, if you're lucky, also include pockets to help hold tools while you move between stations. If you're in the market for one, there are plenty of designs out there to fit your own personal style. Looking for something simple? Try Sur La Table’s Chef Signature apron or Williams-Sonoma’s linen apron, which come in clean colors and will match almost anything. In the mood for something more bold? Anthropologie has beautiful floral designs reminiscent of spring and summer. Read on for plenty of options that we love.

Hedley & Bennett

Our favorite apron to use in our test kitchens, these quality aprons will hold up through thick and thin. The brushed canvas is durable and the apron comes in several colors (it's unisex so one size fits most).

Hedley & Bennett Ginger Classic Apron, $85 at amazon.com

Hedley & Bennett Addy Classic Apron, Blue Denim, $95 at amazon.com

Café Collection Linen Apron

This apron is made with 100 percent natural linen and has three pockets—plus, it’s machine washable and dryer-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about getting it dirty.

Café Collection Linen Apron, $40 at williams-sonoma.com

MINNA Grid Apron in Gold

Minna’s gold grid apron is made from handwoven fabric, created by a family-run coop in Chiapas, Mexico. We love the clean lines and bright, sunny color.

MINNA Grid Apron in Gold, $125 at needsupply.com

Syntus Bib Aprons

This is one of Amazon’s top-rated aprons—and you can’t beat the price, either. In addition to being machine-washable, this apron also resists wrinkles and shrinkage and is water drop-resistant.

Syntus 2 Pack Adjustable Bib Apron, $10 at amazon.com

Deco Dot Apron

A simple, yet chic polka dot design makes this apron a great gift. Plus, it has a hidden bonus: a secret measuring guide on the underside, which gives conversion measurements for one gallon, one quart, one pint, one cup, and one-fourth cup.

Deco Dot Apron, $30 at katespade.com

The Chef Signature Apron

Sur La Table’s Chef Signature apron was designed by cooks, for cooks according to the description. You can wear it full length or folded over—when you’re done cooking, just throw it in the wash. (It’s dryer-safe, too.)

The Chef Signature Apron, $60 at surlatable.com

Nathalie Lete Helena Apron

French artist and designer Nathalie Lete created this apron to look like a blooming field of flowers.

Nathalie Lete Helena Apron, $32 at anthropologie.com

Adonia Apron

This Anthropolgie apron is inspired by “the brilliant shades of summer.”

Adonia Apron, $36 at anthropologie.com

Dutch Deluxes Dutch Leather Apron

Handmade from 100 percent leather, these aprons would make a luxurious gift—plus, the large front pocket offers plenty of storage.

Dutch Deluxes Dutch Leather Apron, $195 at food52.com

Cross-Back Linen Kitchen Apron

This simple, elegant linen apron comes in several different colors: cinnamon, olive, black, graphite grey, ocean blue, bark, slate-blue, oatmeal, and oyster.

Studiopatró Cross-Back Linen Kitchen Apron, $84 at food52.com

Juliska Floretta Apron

Juliska’s Floretta Apron is inspired by a “lush European countryside,” and will definitely get you in the mood for spring with its delicate flower design.

Juliska Floretta Apron, $39 at neimanmarcus.com

Kate Spade New York Diner Stripe Apron

Eat cake for breakfast? Don’t mind if we do. Grab this apron for the avid baker in your life.

Kate Spade New York Diner Stripe Apron, $30 at bloomingdales.com

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Apron

You can personalize this apron with a monogrammed letter to make it your own—plus, the waxed canvas material is water-resistant.

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Apron, $66 at nordstrom.com

Chef Apron - Mu Kitchen

This apron is 35 inches long and comes with adjustable neck straps, so you can keep your clothes protected while you work.

Chef Apron - Mu Kitchen $22.50 (was $25) at target.com