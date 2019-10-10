All the Serveware You Need for Holiday Dinner Parties

Image zoom Le Creuset

Our favorite dishes around the holidays are delightful but often a similar brownish hue. To add a little color, texture and interest to your tabletop, start with flashy platters, casseroles and flatware. We’re talking a turmeric-tinted Dutch oven, an ornate batch cocktail dispenser, shiny gold serving utensils and a peacock-blue salad bowl. These gorgeous pieces are not only pretty, but fully functional. From stuffing to mashed potatoes to candy bowls and pie dishes – we’ve got you covered with this quality assortment of tableware. Read on for the tools we’re using to serve Thanksgiving dinner and many holiday gatherings to come.

Related: 27 Perfect Gifts for Party Hosts You Can Order on Amazon

Dutch Oven

Image zoom Food52

Staub’s all-purpose 7-quart cocotte can be used for everything from soups to braises to cassoulet! This always-reliable brand makes durable cast-iron casseroles that conduct heat evenly and will last you a lifetime. Also, now you can get select pieces in this vibrant Turmeric color which is worthy of any holiday table.

Food52 x Staub Turmeric 7-Quart Cocotte, $299 at food52.com

Covered Casserole Dish

Image zoom Le Creuset

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year (or contributing a side dish), then you’ll need plenty of casserole dishes for your scalloped potatoes, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. This Heritage oval casserole from Le Creuset is versatile and timeless. We love the chic meringue color because it can be used all year long.

Le Creuset Heritage Oval Casserole, $80 from lecreuset.com

Cheese Board

Image zoom ABC Carpet & Home

A show-stopping cheese board needs a show-stopping canvas. This large rustic board from Rasttro is made with reclaimed wood and is large enough to feature 3 different kinds of cheese, as well as some charcuterie. Don’t miss our pro tips for assembling the ultimate cheese board.

Rasttro Large Wood Board, $270 from abchome.com

Decorative Bowls

Image zoom CB2

Grandma’s crystal candy dish gets a sleek, modern upgrade. These hand-blown smoke-colored glass dishes from CB2 are the perfect vessel for displaying holiday candy or offering spiced nuts with cocktails.

Gianna Dishes with Lid, from $25 from cb2.com

Seasonal Casserole Dish

Image zoom Crate & Barrel

This polished black pumpkin-shaped cocotte is both festive and practical. The 3.5-quart capacity is perfect for holding candy around Halloween, as a serving dish for a Thanksgiving side, or simmering a small batch of soup on a weeknight. Because it’s made by Staub, it’s also heavy-duty and can withstand high heat.

Staub 3.5-qt Black Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $290 from crateandbarrel.com

Carving Set

Image zoom Terrain

Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, so don’t use just any knife to carve up that prized bird. This smooth olivewood handle carving set has a super-sharp stainless-steel blade and feels lightweight and comfortable in your hand. It has enough pomp and frills for holiday presentation, but is also timeless and will add a little excitement to any Sunday roast or weeknight roast chicken.

Olivewood Handle Carving Set, $318 from shopterrain.com

Serving Set

Image zoom CB2

Add a splash of sparkling gold on your holiday table. This modern 4-piece set from CB2 has it all covered: A serving fork for roasted vegetables or sliced turkey, a ladle for gravy, a pastry server for pie and a butter knife.

4-Piece Rush Brushed Gold Serving Utensil Set, $55 from cb2.com

Gravy Boat

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

You and your gravy deserve an upgrade from that cereal bowl you used last year. This vintage-inspired copper gravy boat will look phenomenal on any table or buffet, is easy to pour and is less than $30 (so you really have no excuse). The rest of the year you can use it for passing steak sauce, hollandaise or a punchy chimichurri.

Copper Gravy Boat, $30 from williams-sonoma.com

Batch Cocktail Dispenser

Image zoom CB2

Take bartending off your to-do list and let guests serve themselves out of this elegant glass dispenser from CB2. It looks beautiful, adds a sense of occasion and then you’re not stuck mixing up cocktails all night. Now, that’s a win-win (win!). Try it out with a crowd-pleasing holiday punch.

Mellie Glass Beverage Dispenser, $80 from cb2.com

Cast-Iron Skillet

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

We love these FINEX cast-iron skillets for their thoughtful design and their ability to perfectly sear steak or turnout a flawless frittata. Use this skillet for homemade cornbread or a batch of buttery rolls and then bring the pan right to the table.

FINEX Cast-Iron Fry Pan with Brass Coil Handle, $225 from williams-sonoma.com

Pie Dish

Image zoom Macy's

Rarely are you making just one pie for Thanksgiving. This perfectly mismatched set from Martha Stewart is classic, affordable and will make all the pumpkin, apple and pecan pie-lovers happy.

Martha Stewart Collection (set of 3), $60 from macys.com

Platter

Image zoom Crate & Barrel

We guarantee you’ll be using this gorgeous stoneware platter year-round. The pale greens and blues are neutral, but also add some visual interest. We also love how each plate is a little different with because of the varying pools and cracks in the glaze. The platter is 14-inches wide, so it’s big enough for passing bite-size hors d’oeuvres or as a platter for a carved roast chicken.

Ora Stoneware Round Platter, $40 from crateandbarrel.com

Baking Dishes

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

This large ruffled rectangular baker from Emile Henry is exactly what you’ll reach for when making stuffing, lasagna, kugel or a breakfast casserole. It’s an easy all-purpose size and comes in an array of colors perfect for the holidays (we’re looking at you, Spruce!).

Emile Henry Ruffled Rectangular Bakers, from $50 from williams-sonoma.com

Large Salad Bowl

Image zoom Anthropologie

This mango-wood salad bowl from Anthropologie comes in a vibrant blue sapphire color that makes it beautiful to look at and practical. This bowl is food safe so it can be used for tossing a big green salad or for display.

Hearthside Serving Bowl, $58 from anthropologie.com

Butter Keeper

Image zoom Food52

If you don’t have a French butter keep yet, then get ready to be obsessed. This rustic earthenware crock allows you to have room temp, spreadable butter at the ready (because NO ONE likes trying to spread cold rock-hard butter on their bread). A touch of water in the base of the butter keeper creates a tight seal that keeps your butter safe without refrigeration. This particular one from Sawyer ceramics can hold up to three-quarters of a stick of butter at a time.

French Ceramic Butter Keeper, $45 from food52.com