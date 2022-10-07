Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Slashed the Prices of These 5 Top-Rated Nespresso Machines Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale Your morning coffee just got easier. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Nespresso coffee machines are some of the best on the market. They streamline your morning caffeine fix with just a pop of a pod, plus look gorgeous on your countertop. Best of all, they can last you for years with the proper care. But, these iconic machines come with a high price point, so when a large sale comes along, it's best to jump at the discounted prices. The good news? You no longer need to wait for Black Friday to catch a deal on Nespresso machines, because Amazon already slashed the prices on five top-rated models ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. If you need a refresher, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale lands on October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through October 12 at midnight. It's jam-packed with thousands of deals from cookware and small appliances, to tableware, home goods, and so much more. The sale is extra sweet for Prime members, who have exclusive access to the best deals on site. If you're not yet a member you can still find items on sale, or sign up for a quick 30-day free trial easily. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale falls right before the busy holiday season, making it the perfect opportunity to get a headstart on your holiday shopping. Amazon started the party a week early by discounting a handful of Nespresso machines by 30% less. From the bestselling Nespresso Vertuo, to ones with included air frothers, and sleek designs, you won't want to miss these deals. Whether you start your morning with foamy lattes, pour-over espresso, or brewed coffee, these machines are the perfect way to kick off your morning. Keep scrolling to get the rundown on our favorite early Nespresso deals to shop. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Courtesy of Amazon $114 (was $199) at Amazon As a proud owner of the Nespresso VertuoPlus machine, I can attest — along with the 11,000+ glowing ratings from Amazon shoppers — that it's great. It's also Amazon's bestselling espresso and coffee maker combo. Depending on your pod of choice, this machine can brew both single-serve espresso and coffee in several different sizes, making it great for iced coffee and pour-over iced espressos. It has an adjustable cup stand and a sizable 60-ounce water tank that rotates around the machine to better fit your countertops. All you need to do is pop in your pod, press the button at the top, watch it heat up for 15 seconds, and you'll have your caffeine fix in just minutes. Grab it for $85 less. Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Courtesy of Amazon $149 (was $156) at Amazon If you're short on counter space, the Nespresso Inissia is perfect for you. It measures 4.7 inches wide and weighs just 1.5 pounds, with a 24-ounce water tank that makes up to 9 cups of coffee per load. The lever is a nice tactile feature that also makes it easy to operate, and you can brew two different sizes of coffee: a 1.35-ounce cup and a 5-ounce option. It heats water to the perfect temperature in just 25 seconds, making busy mornings a breeze. Fans of lattes, macchiatos, and flat whites are in luck with this machine. "It's hard to make those at home, but I got this and I make coffee every morning now," says one Amazon shopper. Another 4,800+ Amazon shoppers love the machine, and gave it a five-star rating. "These machines are really excellent, and the convenience really trumps any possible negatives," writes another reviewer. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Courtesy of Amazon $204 (was $219) at Amazon For a retro-style option, pick up the super sleek Vertuo that shoppers say functions like "having a barista in the house," so there's no need to go out to a coffee shop. Measuring 9-inches wide, it brews four different cup sizes: single espresso, double espresso, a 5-ounce cup, and an 8-ounce cup of coffee. Like all Nespresso models, this one adjusts each capsule to the appropriate size, temperature, pressure, and brewing time. Plus, it comes with a handful of pods so you can get a sense of your favorites. Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino 3 by Breville Courtesy of Amazon $191 (was $200) at Amazon For an option under $200, consider the Vertuo Next. Its attractive design has a sliding switch at the top to unlock the machine, a removable water tank, and a handy frother that heats milk up to 170 degrees Fahrenheit and froths in two minutes. Weighing just a pound and 5-inches wide, it won't crowd your entire kitchen, and you're able to customize your cup to your liking. "Absolutely the most incredible coffee experience I've ever had...hands down," writes this happy customer. They add that it produces coffee house-level coffee at home. Not to mention, the frother is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Courtesy of Amazon $153 (was $169) at Amazon Another great find? The Nespresso Essenza Mini. This .6-liter coffee machine heats up in as little as 30 seconds, and shuts off after nine minutes to save energy. It has a 20.3-ounce water tank, which should last one coffee drinker for a couple of days, and a high-pressure pump that churns out Italian-style coffee and espresso drinks easily and quietly. "If you are looking for a Nespresso machine that you can run when someone is asleep in a room next door, this one fits the bill," says one shopper. 