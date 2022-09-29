Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Whether you have a cozy eating nook, large dining room, or small-space kitchen, picking the right furniture pieces to complement your space is crucial. And since investing in practical furniture can get expensive, it's best to act quickly any time a sale comes around. Luckily, Amazon put a ton of kitchen furniture on sale before its Prime Early Access Sale, and you won't want to miss these deals.

Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale arrives October 11 and lasts through October 12. The 48-hour sale gives shoppers a chance to score big discounts in nearly every category, from cookware and small appliances, to luxe kitchen gadgets, and more ahead of the holiday season.

While the event is still a few weeks away, there are so many great furniture deals to shop right now. From rugs and dining chairs, to kitchen tables, and baker's racks, — you're bound to find something to fit your kitchen's needs. Prices start as low as $24, with discounts of up to 51% on plenty of items to make the most of your dining area. Plus, this sale is a great opportunity to refresh your dining setup before you entertaining for the holidays to come.

Keep scrolling to see the early kitchen furniture deals we're shopping before Amazon's Early Access Sale.

Early Dining Furniture Deals:

No matter the size of your home, picking out dining furniture for your space can be quite pricey. Fortunately, Amazon has a great selection that looks more expensive than it costs. Take these mid-century dining chairs, for example. You'll get a set of two for just $122, with a faux-leather, waterproof design and elegant rounded seat. Shoppers say they feel sturdy and are "crazy easy to assemble," coming together in just 15 minutes.

If you have a breakfast bar in your kitchen, consider these chic counter stools from Walker Edison. Each one runs you just under $100 and has a modern green hue, black metal legs, and curved seat.

Another great pick? This glass dining table for only $127. Measuring just under 31.5-inches in diameter, it has four sturdy wooden legs, a sleek glass top, and durable steel knobs underneath that can support up to 176 pounds. Reviewers on Amazon say it's a "good value for the price" and lends particularly well to small breakfast areas.

Early Kitchen Storage Deals:

If you have a tiny kitchen or lack cabinets, you know how valuable storage space can be. Luckily, utility carts and baker's racks are a great fix since they offer additional spots to house your small appliances, serveware, spices, and more without renovating your entire kitchen.

A great option is the Whitmor Supreme Baker's Rack for $87, which has four chrome hooks to hang your ladles, spatulas, and tongs — plus a removable wood butcher's block that can act as an additional prep spot. The two large wire racks at the bottom can be adjusted by an inch and are perfect for your bulkier small appliances, serveware, and dinnerware. Plus, the bottom shelf has a 250-pound maximum, so you can put weight on it without it falling over.

To maximize unused vertical space above countertops, check out the Pusdon Extendable Microwave Oven Rack. It's the No. 1 bestseller in its category, with a height-adjustable two-tier design, top shelf, and three hooks to hang cooking utensils or pans. It can hold up to 160 pounds, making it great for large appliances.

Alternatively, if you're in the market for a versatile cart, look no further than the Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Utility Cart, which is an incredible 51% off. Measuring 31.63-inches high and 33.33-inches wide, it's perfect for smaller kitchens, with two wooden shelves, a pull-out cutting board, a knife block, and a wooden handle to hang kitchen towels. The top functions as a makeshift cutting board, and the bottom four wheels make it easy to tote around your kitchen as you cook, or lock in place for better control. Shoppers with small spaces and little counter space confirm it's a "great little cart."

Early Rug Deals:

Adding a rug to your kitchen is an effortless way to jazz it up. Of course, you run the risk of staining it as you cook, so it's best to invest in one that is machine-washable and can handle kitchen spills.

A great option to consider is this mat from Gorilla, which nabbed the best overall slot in our anti-fatigue mat lab tests. It's 38% off, easy to clean, and has a thick foam material that relieves standing pressure from your feet. Not to mention, it comes in a range of different sizes and 21 colors to match your personal style. But if you're looking for a patterned option, snap up these cushioned kitchen mats with over 22,500 five-star ratings. They have a slip- and water-resistant body that are easy to keep clean and a cushioned feel that's comfortable on your feet. Plus, it costs only $24 for a set of two, and you can choose from six colors.

For a design-forward option, we've got our eyes on this patterned pick from NuLoom. It's currently 22% off and is perfect for higher-trafficked spots in your home. The Moroccan style design lends a nice touch to any decor style and it's only $42.

