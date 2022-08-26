One of Our Top-Rated Waffle Maker Brands Is on Sale at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $13

Slathered with butter and drizzled with maple syrup, there's nothing like the sweet and crispy crunch of a homemade waffle. But as easy as it is to eat them, waffles can feel like a tall order on days where you just want a single serving. That's what makes the Dash Mini Waffle Iron unique. It earned our Food & Wine Faves seal of approval because its design is perfect for simple morning breakfasts. And while the little gadget is already pretty affordable, Amazon just marked down several more colors and designs.

Dash's miniature waffle maker comes in at just 5 inches tall and 6.4 inches wide, an ideal size for storing in cabinets or kitchen drawers. Its surface yields 4-inch waffles and has a nonstick coating for super speedy, hassle-free cooking and cleanup.

"Although the machine results in waffles that are tinier than typical waffles, they would be perfect for small servings, breakfast sandwiches, and dessert waffles," our testers wrote. To pick the best of the best makers, the testers evaluated 17 appliances based on their design, size, effectiveness at cooking both yeasted and non-yeasted batter, as well as ease of cleaning.

Though the iron makes one waffle at a time, it heats up quickly and evenly since it's powered by 350 watts, according to the testing team. Cooking a perfect mini waffle takes a matter of minutes, but they recommended their favorite way to do it: "We found that 3 tablespoons of batter did not fill it through, yet 4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) of batter spilled over, so it takes a little finesse to get it right."

Right now, you can grab a few single waffle makers that come in different colors or patterns, like the Halloween-ready skull design for $16 or the mini waffle maker gift set for $23. And, if you're looking for a fun treat for your kids (or for yourself, of course) you can pick up on-sale machines that leave imprints of a pumpkin or heart, which are both just $12 with a coupon.

If you want to speed up your breakfast assembly or gift a mini waffle iron to someone, the set of two is also on sale for less than $20, in traditional colors like blue, red, or black, or in Halloween waffle shapes like a skull or pumpkin.

With the Dash Mini Waffle Iron being such a fun staple, you'll want to snap it up while it's on sale now for as low as $13. But hurry, since these irons tend to sell fast and we're not sure when the deal will end.