This Summer's Turkey Shortage Could Impact Thanksgiving, but We Found In-Stock and On-Sale Birds to Order Now

Save with our exclusive code.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals - Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space - Four years specializing in SEO - Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date driving $280k in revenue

Experience Ariel is a writer and editor who has been a professional journalist for six years. After earning a masters in journalism from New York University, she began her career at the New York Daily News where she was a digital producer. There she learned all things SEO, story production, headline crafting, and copy editing. She was promoted to a staff writer role covering all things lifestyle: food, health and wellness, style, beauty, and home. After spending a year writing, Ariel started editing the work of freelancers and editorial assistants.

Ariel then spent the next three years of her career focusing her writing and editing on food and health and wellness for InsideHook, RealClearLife, Purewow. She's also freelanced widely for titles like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more.

An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

D'Artagnan Holiday Turkey Tout
Photo: Courtesy of D'Artagnan

We're only two weeks into October, but let's be honest, we're already thinking about Thanksgiving. As we start to prepare for our favorite feast of the year, we're glad we took advantage of some of the best cookware deals during Amazon's most recent sale so our homemade cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, and Brussels sprouts with bacon can truly shine.

The centerpiece, of course, will be a juicy, golden turkey — if we're lucky. Over the summer, there was a big turkey shortage thanks to a spell of bird flu, and that widespread decline in available birds has Thanksgiving hosts all over the world getting a big jump start on their ordering. Lucky for us, D'Artagnan, one of the best and most trusted meat purveyors, just restocked all of its turkeys, and we have a special discount code.

While shopping for the perfect main course to serve your family and friends, enter code SAVE30 to instantly take $30 off your order of $150 or more.

Organic Turkey
Courtesy of D'Artagnan

To buy: D'Artagnan Organic Turkey, From $76 at dartagnan.com

Just this week, D'Artagnan's entire collection of turkeys and turkey products was refreshed, so everything from an organic bird, to a wild one, to a bone-in breast big enough to feed a crowd are now available. The turkeys range in size from 4 to 28 pounds, depending on the variety and cut you choose, and all of them are certified to be hormone- and antibiotic-free. Nearly all of the frozen options are already sold out, but the fresh birds that are guaranteed to be delivered between November 18 and 22 are in-stock and ready to be claimed. (Just a reminder, Thanksgiving is November 24 this year.)

Take a look below to select the bird that will grace your Thanksgiving table this year.

D'Artagnan Thanksgiving Turkeys

The purveyor's most popular turkey is the USDA-certified organic bird. Raised humanely free-range with access to the outdoors on a small, sustainable Midwest farm, these turkeys are non-GMO and fed an all-vegetarian diet.

Wild Turkey
Courtesy of D'Artagnan

To buy: D'Artagnan Wild Turkey, From $100 at dartagnan.com

One shopper said the turkey is full of "really great flavor" and that it lacks the telltale artificial flavor associated with grocery store birds. Another added that, "quite simply, their turkey was moist, tender, and tasty" and that they "couldn't ask for more!" And a third shopper shared that, in 45 years of cooking Thanksgiving turkeys, this one was "by far the best turkey ever."

Order today to secure the perfect bird and delivery date. And don't forget to enter code SAVE30 to take $30 off your order of $150 or more.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nicholas Breed Turkeys from Fossil Farms
The Best Boutique Mail-Order Turkeys
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Cottage Dining Room Table Set
Furniture for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond Are Still Up to 70% Off for the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Vacuum Deals
You Can Grab Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaners for Up to 63% Off During Amazon's Bonus Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals
Misen 5.5 Inch Utility Knife
Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Early Air Fryer Deals Tout
Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Steak with Asparagus
Best Meat Subscription Boxes
Best Turkey Basters
The Best Turkey Basters for Juicy Results
Wine Advent Calendar
Christmas Is Months Away, but This Wine-Filled Advent Calendar Is Bound to Sell Out Fast
PureFish seafood delivery
Best Seafood Delivery Services
Sur La Table Knife Sale
Whoa, Sur La Table Marked Down Some of Our Favorite Knives at Up to 55% Off for Labor Day
best wine subscriptions
Best Wine Subscription Services
Toast with foie gras
Foie Gras Is Getting Harder to Find in France Due to Bird Flu
Victory 21-Inch Kamado Grill & Smoker
The 6 Best Memorial Day Grill Sales Include a Kamado Grill That's $300 Off
Crowd Cow box in a kitchen
Crowd Cow Review 2022: Is the Meat Delivery Service Worth Your Money?