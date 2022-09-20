Lifestyle Kitchen I've Used This Cuisinart Toaster to Heat Up Waffles, English Muffins, and More for Nearly a Year—and It's Just $30 Breakfast has never been better. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon While I start every day with breakfast, I go all out during the weekend. The extra time allows me to treat myself to an elaborate meal, which usually includes eggs, some protein, and the crispiest toast thanks to this Cuisinart toaster. Living in a small studio in New York, I was initially drawn to the Cuisinart Two-Slice Toaster because of its compact size. At just under 7 inches tall and 11 inches wide, it is ideal for my (limited) countertop space while toasting sliced bread, leftover homemade waffles, French toast, or English muffins. And when I'm done, the 2.6-pound appliance goes right back on top of my refrigerator until the following morning. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Cuisinart Two-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster, $30 at amazon.com The two-slice toaster has three pre-programmed settings, including bagel, defrost, and reheat, plus an easy-to-maneuver dial that lets me control how brown I want my bread. If you're into frozen Eggos, you'll be using that defrost button constantly. It's a game changer. Just put your sliced items into the 1.5-inch wide slots — which I've found is roomy enough for thick slices of English muffins — push down the lever and wait for your food to pop up in just a few minutes. Enjoy 'Perfectly Crispy' Fries, Nuggets, and More in Minutes with This Popular Air Fryer That's on Sale for Less Than $50 I've used this toaster for nearly a year, so you can imagine how many crumbs are living at its bottom. Instead of flipping it upside down to excavate the remnants, I simply remove the crumb tray on the bottom that slides out easily before storing the toaster away. Bonus: It even has a wrap-around cord feature underneath, so unsightly cords are never a problem. The plastic toaster is available in black and white. I have the latter option to match my decor, and its color has stayed intact. Best of all, this no-frills Cuisinart toaster is just $30 at Amazon. Trust me, you don't want to pass up this affordable appliance. Grab your own now for your best breakfasts yet. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: We Tested the Best 4-Slice Toasters — and These Are Our Favorites Meal Prepping? These Mixing Bowls with a Clever Design Lets You Grate, Stir, and Pour Mess-Free Shoppers Say This Kitchen Torch with Over 24,700 Five-Star Ratings 'Works Like a Charm' to Char Foods, and It's 50% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit