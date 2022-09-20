I've Used This Cuisinart Toaster to Heat Up Waffles, English Muffins, and More for Nearly a Year—and It's Just $30

While I start every day with breakfast, I go all out during the weekend. The extra time allows me to treat myself to an elaborate meal, which usually includes eggs, some protein, and the crispiest toast thanks to this Cuisinart toaster.

Living in a small studio in New York, I was initially drawn to the Cuisinart Two-Slice Toaster because of its compact size. At just under 7 inches tall and 11 inches wide, it is ideal for my (limited) countertop space while toasting sliced bread, leftover homemade waffles, French toast, or English muffins. And when I'm done, the 2.6-pound appliance goes right back on top of my refrigerator until the following morning.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Two-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster, $30 at amazon.com

The two-slice toaster has three pre-programmed settings, including bagel, defrost, and reheat, plus an easy-to-maneuver dial that lets me control how brown I want my bread. If you're into frozen Eggos, you'll be using that defrost button constantly. It's a game changer. Just put your sliced items into the 1.5-inch wide slots — which I've found is roomy enough for thick slices of English muffins — push down the lever and wait for your food to pop up in just a few minutes.

I've used this toaster for nearly a year, so you can imagine how many crumbs are living at its bottom. Instead of flipping it upside down to excavate the remnants, I simply remove the crumb tray on the bottom that slides out easily before storing the toaster away. Bonus: It even has a wrap-around cord feature underneath, so unsightly cords are never a problem.

The plastic toaster is available in black and white. I have the latter option to match my decor, and its color has stayed intact.

Best of all, this no-frills Cuisinart toaster is just $30 at Amazon. Trust me, you don't want to pass up this affordable appliance. Grab your own now for your best breakfasts yet.