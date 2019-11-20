This Cuisinart Roasting Pan Is Perfect for Cooking a Turkey—And It’s 60% Off

Image zoom Amazon

Thanksgiving is just a week away, and no doubt everyone is in planning mode for the biggest eating (and cooking) day of the year. While getting your table decor in order, cleaning out your fridge, and freezing pie crusts take priority, there’s one thing you can’t forget: a pan for roasting the turkey. If you don’t already have one, or are looking to graduate from your usual disposable pan, you are in luck. One of our favorite pans is on major sale on Amazon right now.

Cuisinart’s 16-Inch rectangular roaster is 60% off right now at just $45. The stainless steel pan comes with a solid steel rack that will keep air circulating and create that crispy skin while keeping everything moist in the center. The edge is designed for drip-free pouring (perfect to make gravy) and the whole thing is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

To buy: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack, $45 (originally $110) at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

There’s a reason this pan is one of Amazon’s best selling roasting pans, with 500 five-star ratings. As one reviewer wrote: “This is a 5 year follow up to this product. I still use it every week and it has held up amazingly well. It cleans up easily and takes the dishwasher's hottest sanitize cycle without trouble. What a great buy!”

The pan is perfect for big turkeys, chickens, and all other centerpiece roasts. As another reviewer noted, it's a no brainer if you want a great, reusable pan that's light on cleanup. "I was so tired of buying and re-buying those cheap non-stick roasters or those aluminum foil throw away pans that I felt I just had to get a decent permanent roasting pan. I didn't want a Teflon coated one as those coatings always seem to, sooner rather than latter, get scratched and/or start flaking off. This is a nice large pan with handles made for a big turkey -- easy to grab with hot pads and not be scrunched up touching the bird. To clean I let the pan soak in dish soap and some washing soda or baking soda. After a few hours, or overnight, it's easy to clean."

If you act now you can order in time for it to arrive well before your Thanksgiving feast begins. Hurry though, we don’t know how long this sale will last!

