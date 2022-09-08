Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now

A must-have in the kitchen.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

From prepping ingredients and cooking to serving and storing leftovers, a sturdy set of mixing bowls is one of the most indispensable kitchen items in a home cook's kitchen. But no matter what you're making, it's important to find an option that is easy to hold, durable, and affordable. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers say these Cuisinart mixing bowls are the best ones they've ever owned, and you can get them at their lowest price yet.

Cuisinart isn't a stranger to creating quality kitchen products, and these plastic bowls are no different. Reviewers call them "fabulous," and you get three sizes with each set: a 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart option. Each bowl has a handy pour spot that makes transferring batters and liquids less messy, plus a silicone handle and bottom that both prevent the bowls from sliding around your countertop as you mix — no wet paper towel required.

Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Multicolored Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, $12 (originally $18) at amazon.com

Use the smaller bowls for quick scrambled eggs and salad dressings, and the larger one for bigger tasks like coating chicken in a zesty marinade or transferring thick batters to a pan. They're deep enough so that nothing splashes out and can be placed in the dishwasher, it prevents a lengthy kitchen cleanup later on.

Over 1,100 shoppers give this versatile set a five-star rating, and we can see why. They say each bowl's attractive body makes kitchen tasks easier and that the easy-to-grip handles make it feel "lightweight while not being flimsy." One went so far as to call them "the best mixing bowls I've ever owned."

Currently 31% off, these bowls come out to just over $4 apiece, making them a great bang for your buck. Keep in mind they are not microwave-safe, so it's best to delegate other bowls for all of your microwaving needs.

No matter if you're serving up pancakes, creamy pasta, or a crusty loaf of fresh bread — these mixing bowls will help you get the job done without the premium price tag. Head to Amazon to grab the Cuisinart Multicolored Mixing Bowls for just $12 now.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids
These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Shoppers Say 'Checked All the Boxes' Are Under $6 Apiece
OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush
Hate Doing Dishes? This Oxo Cleaning Tool With 17,000+ Five-Star Ratings Will Ease Your Scrubbing — and It's Just $12
Tovolo 47008-402 Small Collapsible Microwave
Shoppers Are Tossing Their Paper Towels for This $7 Microwave Splatter Guard
Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Mulitcolor Baking Cups, Muffin Liners
Over 60,000 Amazon Shoppers Gave These Versatile Silicone Baking Liners a Five-Star Rating, and They're Only 50 Cents Apiece
Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Shoppers Swear by This Bestselling Spice Rack to Easily Find Items in Their Pantry, and It's Only $7
Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsay Block Knife Set
Shoppers Say This Gordon Ramsay Knife Set Is a Huge Space-Saver—and It's 46% Off
Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum for Carpet
Swap Out Your Old Broom for an Efficient Shark Vacuum That's On Sale for Less Than $150 Right Now
Deiss PRO Lemon Zester
Woah, Amazon Shoppers Say This Unassuming Zester Has 'Changed Their Life,' and It's Only $12
Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set
Short on Storage Space? This Stackable Bakeware Set Is Just $30, and Shoppers Say 'Nothing Sticks' to It
Mercer Culinary Hell's Tools Hi-Heat Slotted Spatula
This 'Super Heat Resistant' Spatula Is Loved by Amazon Shoppers, and It's 44% Off Right Now
Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
Meal Prepping? These Mixing Bowls with a Clever Design Lets You Grate, Stir, and Pour Mess-Free
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14
WAVELU Air Fryer Silicone Pot
Cut Your Air Fryer Clean-Up Time In Half With This Dishwasher-Safe Insert
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards for Kitchen
These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 Apiece Right Now
Mercer Culinary Bread Knife
Turns Out This Bread Knife Is Also an 'Outstanding Slicer for Meat,' According to Amazon Shoppers