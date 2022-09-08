Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now

From prepping ingredients and cooking to serving and storing leftovers, a sturdy set of mixing bowls is one of the most indispensable kitchen items in a home cook's kitchen. But no matter what you're making, it's important to find an option that is easy to hold, durable, and affordable. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers say these Cuisinart mixing bowls are the best ones they've ever owned, and you can get them at their lowest price yet.

Cuisinart isn't a stranger to creating quality kitchen products, and these plastic bowls are no different. Reviewers call them "fabulous," and you get three sizes with each set: a 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart option. Each bowl has a handy pour spot that makes transferring batters and liquids less messy, plus a silicone handle and bottom that both prevent the bowls from sliding around your countertop as you mix — no wet paper towel required.

To buy: Cuisinart Multicolored Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, $12 (originally $18) at amazon.com

Use the smaller bowls for quick scrambled eggs and salad dressings, and the larger one for bigger tasks like coating chicken in a zesty marinade or transferring thick batters to a pan. They're deep enough so that nothing splashes out and can be placed in the dishwasher, it prevents a lengthy kitchen cleanup later on.

Over 1,100 shoppers give this versatile set a five-star rating, and we can see why. They say each bowl's attractive body makes kitchen tasks easier and that the easy-to-grip handles make it feel "lightweight while not being flimsy." One went so far as to call them "the best mixing bowls I've ever owned."

Currently 31% off, these bowls come out to just over $4 apiece, making them a great bang for your buck. Keep in mind they are not microwave-safe, so it's best to delegate other bowls for all of your microwaving needs.

No matter if you're serving up pancakes, creamy pasta, or a crusty loaf of fresh bread — these mixing bowls will help you get the job done without the premium price tag. Head to Amazon to grab the Cuisinart Multicolored Mixing Bowls for just $12 now.