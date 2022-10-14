Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale came and went, and we saw blenders, food processors, and air fryers flying off of shelves. But if you missed out on the sweet deals the 48-hour event carried, fear not. There's still time to score items like this Cuisinart Mini Chopper, for the same amazing deal it had during the two-day shopping extravaganza.

The Cuisinart Elemental Four-Cup Chopper performs the same jobs as a clunky food processor, without occupying all of your precious countertop space. Weighing 3.3-pounds and measuring just over 7-inches wide, it's perfect for small kitchens. It's great for grinding everything from nuts and spices to hefty vegetables, with two buttons that chop or grind. You can quickly pulse breadcrumbs, craft homemade hummus, and puree soups without a blender. And the best part? You can put the blade and cup in the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleanup.

To buy: Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper, $30 (originally $39) at amazon.com

Shoppers on Amazon give this item over 1,500 glowing ratings. They write that it's an "amazing product for your buck," that looks stylish on your counter, and "will save [you] lots of time chopping." This shopper called it a "little powerhouse" that grinds, chops, and mixes with ease. Another echoed, calling it a "do everything unit" that's great for salsas, soups, and more.

If you do happen to have more space than apartment dwellers like me, choose from the 8-, 11-, or 13-cup sizes of this grinder. It comes in both gun metal (a deep grey) or silver. We're partial to the darker color, but it's easy to match your other appliances with two options.

For only $29 you'll get a quality food processor that will not only speed up your prep time, but help you produce creamy dips, delicious salsas, and crunchy toppings with just a press of a button. Head to Amazon now to snag the Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper for 25% off.

