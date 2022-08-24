For Fresh and Flavorful Coffee, Try Cuisinart's Shopper-Loved Grinder That's 50% Off

Upgrade your morning brew.  

Published on August 24, 2022

Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
Though you can make a perfectly good cup of coffee with pre-ground beans, it goes without saying that grinding your own fresh can make a huge impact. This helps your beans retain their oils and flavor, plus you can have some control over how fine the grind is. The Cuisinart Coffee Bar Coffee Grinder is the perfect place to start if you want to take your coffee up a notch, since it has a simple design and is just $20 on Amazon right now.

Made with stainless steel blades, this simple gadget can produce up to 70 grams of ground coffee. That's enough for up to 12 cups, though users say they typically use it daily to grind enough for just one to two cups. It's only 4 inches wide and 7 inches tall, plus it weighs just 2 pounds, so it's easy to store. However, if you want to keep it on the countertop, it has an attractive sleek exterior that comes in black and white options.

Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
To buy: Cuisinart Coffee Bar Coffee Grinder, $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To use it, you simply add your whole beans to the grinder, cover with the lid, and press the on and off button to grind the beans. The machine features measurement labels inside its grinding bowl to ensure you get the same amount of coffee each time. You can control the coarseness by grinding the beans for less time for a coarser texture, or longer for a finer texture, though it won't be as precise as a more complex machine. Because of that, it's the perfect grinder for your French presses and drip coffee makers.

Another beginner-friendly feature? If you accidentally hit the button without closing the lid, you don't have to worry — this machine has a safety system that won't allow any operation until the lid is completely secured.

Coffee grounds can be messy, but cleaning couldn't be easier thanks to the machine's smooth design, plus you can tuck the cord at the base of the grinder when it's not in use.

Over 5,400 Amazon shoppers rave about the Cuisinart grinder, with many praising how easy it is to use. One said it's the "perfect grinder," adding, "I love this and use it everyday. Super simple, easy to clean." You can even use it to grind spices, too. "It's a must [have] item for grinding poppy seeds, mustard, [and] spices needed for Indian food," another shopper wrote.

Another reviewer said it's "the most efficient coffee grinder I have ever used." They continued to say it's fast and thorough, since it mixes up the coffee while it grinds. "You don't have a layer of big pieces left on top like many other grinders I have used," they wrote.

Upgrade your morning coffee with the convenient and quick Cuisinart Coffee Bar Coffee Grinder. It's only $20 right now on Amazon, so you'll want to grab it fast.

