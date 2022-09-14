Cuisinart's Colorful Knife Set That Has 18,400 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $15

Snap up the six-knife set while it’s 62% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

It's safe to say that everyone needs a good set of knives, and with so many options on the market, choosing one can be tough. They can have tons of different shapes, bulky bases, and are oftentimes boring to look at. That's why Cuisinart's fun but thoughtful 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set is a no-brainer.

This one is perfect for any beginner, and the really good news is that we've stumbled upon an amazing deal. You can snap up this essential for as low as $15 right now when you use a clickable coupon at Amazon.

With six stainless steel knives in the set, you'll be good to go for all of your cooking adventures, especially since their ceramic coating makes them nonstick. And, instead of coming in a knife block, each has its own corresponding blade guard, which is key if you're looking to save counter space.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set, $15 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

The colorful set includes all of the cornerstones of a well-rounded knife collection: a purple 8-inch chef's knife, a red 8-inch slicing knife, a yellow 8-inch serrated bread knife, a green 7-inch santoku knife, a dark blue 6.5-inch utility knife, and a light blue 3.5-inch paring knife.

The workhorse of the kitchen knife set is the chef's knife, which allows you to glide through dense vegetables and tough meats or mince just about anything. The santoku blade is a handy tool for slicing, dicing, and chopping, while the serrated bread knife will be perfect for all of your crusty loaves. The shorter yet versatile utility and paring knives can be used for smaller or more delicate jobs. This set is particularly helpful for beginners too, since its color coding makes it easy to identify each knife as well as keep track of what you're using to prevent cross contamination.

With over 18,400 perfect ratings, shoppers say the Cuisinart set is more than worth the purchase. One reviewer wrote that this was a great knife set, adding that they're "sharp, pretty, and easy to handle. Looks a lot more expensive [than] they are."

Another user noted that these have totally replaced their original collection, despite purchasing them as an add on. "They are great knives and a great value," they continued to write. And, shoppers say they're fairly low maintenance. "I've had them for about a year now, and I use them constantly [and] I've just [barely] had to sharpen them," a third person said. And one shopper got straight to the point, writing that these were the "best knifes I have ever had,"

So, if you're looking for a well-rounded set that won't break the bank (and that looks cute too), snap up the Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set while it's 62% off.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsay Block Knife Set
Shoppers Say This Gordon Ramsay Knife Set Is a Huge Space-Saver—and It's 46% Off
Prime Day Knife Deals
So Many Kitchen Knives Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Including a Cuisinart Set That's Only $20
WÜSTHOF Gourmet 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
This Deal on Wüsthof's Santoku Knife Is Even Better Than Black Friday
Assorted knife block sets
The 14 Best Knife Block Sets Worth Buying
best steak knives
15 Great Steak Knife Sets to Give and Get Right Now
HENCKELS Statement 12-pc Kitchen Knife Set with Block
Even Chefs Recommend This Henckels Knife Set—and Amazon Slashed the Price to Just $102
illustration of a knife block and knives
The 40 Best Cyber Monday Knife Deals from Amazon, Target, and More—Including a Henckels Set for $457 Off
Essential Kitchen Accessories
The 18 Best Kitchen Tools Under $20
best knife sets
The 11 Best Knife Sets on Amazon, According to Thousands of Home Cooks
Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set
This On-Sale Cheese Board Has a Hidden Drawer with a Knife Set, and Shoppers Say It's the Perfect Housewarming Gift
The Knife Set
After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand
Sur La Table Knife Sale
Whoa, Sur La Table Marked Down Some of Our Favorite Knives at Up to 55% Off for Labor Day
cuisinart knife set
You Can Get This Best-Selling Cuisinart Ceramic Knife Set with 6 Different Cutting Blades for 62% Off
Artthome Taco Holders
These Taco Stands Are the 'Thing You Never Knew You Needed,' According to 8,300+ Amazon Shoppers
Pasta Bowls
These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off