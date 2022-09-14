Cuisinart's Colorful Knife Set That Has 18,400 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $15

It's safe to say that everyone needs a good set of knives, and with so many options on the market, choosing one can be tough. They can have tons of different shapes, bulky bases, and are oftentimes boring to look at. That's why Cuisinart's fun but thoughtful 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set is a no-brainer.

This one is perfect for any beginner, and the really good news is that we've stumbled upon an amazing deal. You can snap up this essential for as low as $15 right now when you use a clickable coupon at Amazon.

With six stainless steel knives in the set, you'll be good to go for all of your cooking adventures, especially since their ceramic coating makes them nonstick. And, instead of coming in a knife block, each has its own corresponding blade guard, which is key if you're looking to save counter space.

To buy: Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set, $15 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

The colorful set includes all of the cornerstones of a well-rounded knife collection: a purple 8-inch chef's knife, a red 8-inch slicing knife, a yellow 8-inch serrated bread knife, a green 7-inch santoku knife, a dark blue 6.5-inch utility knife, and a light blue 3.5-inch paring knife.

The workhorse of the kitchen knife set is the chef's knife, which allows you to glide through dense vegetables and tough meats or mince just about anything. The santoku blade is a handy tool for slicing, dicing, and chopping, while the serrated bread knife will be perfect for all of your crusty loaves. The shorter yet versatile utility and paring knives can be used for smaller or more delicate jobs. This set is particularly helpful for beginners too, since its color coding makes it easy to identify each knife as well as keep track of what you're using to prevent cross contamination.

With over 18,400 perfect ratings, shoppers say the Cuisinart set is more than worth the purchase. One reviewer wrote that this was a great knife set, adding that they're "sharp, pretty, and easy to handle. Looks a lot more expensive [than] they are."

Another user noted that these have totally replaced their original collection, despite purchasing them as an add on. "They are great knives and a great value," they continued to write. And, shoppers say they're fairly low maintenance. "I've had them for about a year now, and I use them constantly [and] I've just [barely] had to sharpen them," a third person said. And one shopper got straight to the point, writing that these were the "best knifes I have ever had,"

So, if you're looking for a well-rounded set that won't break the bank (and that looks cute too), snap up the Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set while it's 62% off.