It's Officially Soup and Stew Season, and This Crockpot Slow Cooker Is Almost Half Off Right Now

With cooler weather approaching, nothing sounds as good as a hearty stew, soup, or roast. And if you want to avoid the time and effort of making your favorite comfort foods, you need a slow cooker. You can get the same complex flavors with virtually no effort, especially with the classic Crockpot brand. That's why when we saw its 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker was 40% off, we knew we had to share.

This slow cooker is the perfect size if you're looking to feed a crowd or make leftovers, since the capacity can feed up to nine people or fit a 7-pound roast. It comes in at around 14 inches long, 14 inches tall, and 9 inches wide, which should fit on most kitchen countertops.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

The slow cooker comes with an outer shell that has a stainless steel finish and a toggle to control the heat settings. There's a removable stoneware insert and a lid that are both dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. And for extra heating options, the stoneware is also oven-safe (aside from the broiler) and microwave-safe.

Many shoppers noted that they love how simple this option is to use. For slow meals, set the dial to low and let your delicious stewy dinners cook while you work, or set the temperature to high to heat leftovers like meatballs and sauce, frozen stews, chilis, and more. The cooker also comes with a warming setting, which means you can use it to keep already heated food hot for a long period of time, a very helpful feature for holiday parties and events.

With over 15,500 perfect ratings, it's clear that Amazon shoppers consider this appliance a mainstay. "I've been using this model for years, and this new one is just as good," one person wrote, adding, "nothing digital, just straightforward dish control that gets the job done."

"Wonderful. Works well, is big enough to cook for the whole family. Buy it," a second shopper simply said.

Shoppers also add that it makes for a practical and popular gift, too. "I bought this Crockpot as a housewarming gift for my niece's first apartment and she loves it. It's compact for use on small counters and in cabinets. Easy to use controls, looks attractive, cooks great and it's easy to clean," a third user noted.

For all of your future cozy meals, snap up the Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker now while it's just $30.

