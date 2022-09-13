Snag This Portable Crockpot That Keeps Lunches as 'Hot as Lava' While It's on Sale

For those who crave comforting dishes like curries, soup, and casseroles as a midday meal, Amazon shoppers have found a smart upgrade. The Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer has won over thousands of fans thanks to its ability to warm up food on the go, and it's up to 23% off ahead of fall.

A fun-sized version of the beloved Crockpot slow cooker, this portable gadget has a 20-ounce capacity that's perfect for keeping items like soup, stews, oatmeal, and saucy pastas "hot for hours" after you plug it in. It's designed with a convenient handle for carrying, a tightly sealed travel lid to prevent food from spilling in transit, and a storage space to wrap its power cord. Cleanup is simple too — the crock's removable insert is dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon shoppers have left over 11,000 perfect ratings for this lunch box, with one reviewer calling it "the best thing since the actual Crockpot." Even several teachers approve of the container. One described it as a "perfect time-saver" since they no longer need to search for a microwave to keep food as "hot as lava" — even after two hours.

Several reviewers also pointed out that it's a money-saver, with one person describing it as perfect for anyone who is "tired of going out to lunch and handing out money all week." You can fit a wide range of foods inside this 20-ounce crock, according to a shopper who has used it to hold pasta, meatloaf and potatoes, pulled pork, and soup. "The portion size is enough for a large lunch, and filled to the top I usually don't finish it all," they wrote.

So, what are you waiting for? If you're looking for a time-saving lunch essential that makes it easy to enjoy hot food without a microwave, consider picking up the Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer while it's on sale.