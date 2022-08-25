Ace Your Next Get-Together with This Bestselling Beverage Dispenser That Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Perfect for Parties'

Keep the drinks flowing.

Published on August 25, 2022

The end of August may be here, but don't worry — summer get-togethers are still in full swing. And whether you're hosting a backyard bash for Labor Day, a festive dinner party, or just a casual weekend gathering with friends, the right beverages (and the proper amount) is crucial to keep your guests happy. Luckily, shoppers swear by this bestselling drink dispenser for successful gatherings, and it's only $32 at Amazon.

The CreativeWare Beverage Dispenser is guaranteed to be a hit with your guests. It's the bestseller in its category, with an attractive acrylic body, a base that holds ice to keep drinks cool, and a small faucet to fill your glass. Thanks to its large 2.5-gallon capacity, it can hold a range of beverages, from fruity mixed cocktails and sangria to crisp lemonades and flavored water, without constant refills. Plus, its lid pops right off so you can easily dress it up with garnishes such as sliced fruit or vegetables.

To buy: CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser, $32 at amazon.com

Shoppers on Amazon adore this item, giving it over 4,700 glowing remarks. They not only say it's "perfect for parties" but confirm that it's quick to assemble, doesn't leak, and can be stored easily. One reviewer who bought two of the dispensers said, "These look nice, and I love the fact that they can be used indoor[s] or outdoor[s] without any worry."

And in case you were curious, this enthusiastic reviewer emphasized the CreativeWare dispenser holds a lot, noting that they were able to fit two handles of vodka, two bottles of Sprite, and a bottle-and-a-half of liqueur in this dispenser. They added that even after all of that, "there was room left over."

Bottom line: If you're throwing a gathering soon, you should consider snapping up this handy beverage dispenser that Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing over. It's sturdy, holds a large amount of liquid, and looks attractive on display. Head to Amazon now to snag the CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser for only $32. Who knows? You may even throw the party of the year with it.

