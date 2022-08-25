Lifestyle Kitchen Ace Your Next Get-Together with This Bestselling Beverage Dispenser That Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Perfect for Parties' Keep the drinks flowing. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon The end of August may be here, but don't worry — summer get-togethers are still in full swing. And whether you're hosting a backyard bash for Labor Day, a festive dinner party, or just a casual weekend gathering with friends, the right beverages (and the proper amount) is crucial to keep your guests happy. Luckily, shoppers swear by this bestselling drink dispenser for successful gatherings, and it's only $32 at Amazon. The CreativeWare Beverage Dispenser is guaranteed to be a hit with your guests. It's the bestseller in its category, with an attractive acrylic body, a base that holds ice to keep drinks cool, and a small faucet to fill your glass. Thanks to its large 2.5-gallon capacity, it can hold a range of beverages, from fruity mixed cocktails and sangria to crisp lemonades and flavored water, without constant refills. Plus, its lid pops right off so you can easily dress it up with garnishes such as sliced fruit or vegetables. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser, $32 at amazon.com Shoppers on Amazon adore this item, giving it over 4,700 glowing remarks. They not only say it's "perfect for parties" but confirm that it's quick to assemble, doesn't leak, and can be stored easily. One reviewer who bought two of the dispensers said, "These look nice, and I love the fact that they can be used indoor[s] or outdoor[s] without any worry." And in case you were curious, this enthusiastic reviewer emphasized the CreativeWare dispenser holds a lot, noting that they were able to fit two handles of vodka, two bottles of Sprite, and a bottle-and-a-half of liqueur in this dispenser. They added that even after all of that, "there was room left over." The Best Colorful Glassware for Summer Entertaining Bottom line: If you're throwing a gathering soon, you should consider snapping up this handy beverage dispenser that Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing over. It's sturdy, holds a large amount of liquid, and looks attractive on display. Head to Amazon now to snag the CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser for only $32. Who knows? You may even throw the party of the year with it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit