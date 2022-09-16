The $9 Solution to Preventing Messes Around Your Stove Has 11,800+ Perfect Amazon Ratings

Everybody wants sparkling clean kitchen countertops. But no matter how often you scrub, spray, and wipe away, there's always one crevice where stray crumbs and bits of food find their forever home.

I'm talking about none other than that tight little crack between your stove and countertop that's just wide enough for dirt to get trapped, but too narrow to actually clean. Luckily, shoppers on Amazon swear by this heat-resistant countertop cover to prevent food bits from falling through that gap, and you can grab a two-piece set for just $9.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: CozyKit Stove Gap Cover, Set of 2, $9 (originally $11) at amazon.com

The CozyKit Stove Gap Cover is almost genius in its simplicity. It functions just like a thick tape that sits firmly atop the space between your stovetop and counters to prevent loose bits of food from falling through. The 21-inch long strip is made of smudge- and heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures of up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so it won't warp or melt when your appliance heats up. And if your countertops or oven aren't standard-sized, you can cut the material to fit your kitchen cracks perfectly.

Shoppers give this kitchen accessory over 11,800 five-star ratings, with one calling it an "absolute godsend." Users confirmed it significantly cuts down on cleaning time because it prevents food from falling into unreachable places, and many were especially happy they no longer had to move their heavy stoves.

One person called it a "crumb-saving product," while another skeptical shopper expressed their surprise at how well these guards caught oils and crumbs. And as for cleaning the covers themselves? Shoppers say it's a breeze. This person described that they "take them right off, clean them with soap and water, and put 'em right back on."

If you're looking for an easy solution to banish crusty crumbs, stubborn messes, and flaky salts from falling into those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices in your kitchen, this gap cover is a no-brainer. It comes in two neutral colors — matte black and white — making it a perfect addition to both darker- and lighter-toned kitchens.

Head to Amazon now to get the CozyKit Stove Gap Covers for only $9.