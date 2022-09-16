Lifestyle Kitchen The $9 Solution to Preventing Messes Around Your Stove Has 11,800+ Perfect Amazon Ratings Shoppers call it a time-saver. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Everybody wants sparkling clean kitchen countertops. But no matter how often you scrub, spray, and wipe away, there's always one crevice where stray crumbs and bits of food find their forever home. I'm talking about none other than that tight little crack between your stove and countertop that's just wide enough for dirt to get trapped, but too narrow to actually clean. Luckily, shoppers on Amazon swear by this heat-resistant countertop cover to prevent food bits from falling through that gap, and you can grab a two-piece set for just $9. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: CozyKit Stove Gap Cover, Set of 2, $9 (originally $11) at amazon.com The CozyKit Stove Gap Cover is almost genius in its simplicity. It functions just like a thick tape that sits firmly atop the space between your stovetop and counters to prevent loose bits of food from falling through. The 21-inch long strip is made of smudge- and heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures of up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so it won't warp or melt when your appliance heats up. And if your countertops or oven aren't standard-sized, you can cut the material to fit your kitchen cracks perfectly. Shoppers give this kitchen accessory over 11,800 five-star ratings, with one calling it an "absolute godsend." Users confirmed it significantly cuts down on cleaning time because it prevents food from falling into unreachable places, and many were especially happy they no longer had to move their heavy stoves. Kiss Cluttered Cabinets Goodbye with These Under-$30 Organizational Finds from Amazon's Outlet One person called it a "crumb-saving product," while another skeptical shopper expressed their surprise at how well these guards caught oils and crumbs. And as for cleaning the covers themselves? Shoppers say it's a breeze. This person described that they "take them right off, clean them with soap and water, and put 'em right back on." If you're looking for an easy solution to banish crusty crumbs, stubborn messes, and flaky salts from falling into those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices in your kitchen, this gap cover is a no-brainer. It comes in two neutral colors — matte black and white — making it a perfect addition to both darker- and lighter-toned kitchens. Head to Amazon now to get the CozyKit Stove Gap Covers for only $9. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit