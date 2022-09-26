Over 5,400 Shoppers Swear by These Egg Rings for 'Restaurant-Quality' Breakfast Sandwiches

Get them for just $11 right now.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cotey Large Nonstick Egg Rings
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to cooking eggs, people tend to focus on the pan. After all, you want something slick and easy to handle for no-fuss scrambling, frying, and flipping. But for many Amazon shoppers, the secret to flawless eggs at home are these bestselling round egg rings. And you can snap them up on sale right now.

Shoppers say the Cotey Nonstick Egg Rings produce "restaurant-quality breakfast sandwiches" and "professional-looking dishes" right at home. You'll achieve "perfect egg rings every time," which you can add to burgers, salads, and sandwiches. What's more, the tool makes uniformly shaped pancakes, crab cakes, and even burgers too.

Cotey Large Nonstick Egg Rings
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Cotey Large 3.5-Inch Nonstick Egg Rings, Set of 4, $11 (originally $16) at amazon.com

Each ring has a durable 3.5-inch stainless steel body and a heat-resistant handle that can be folded inward or upward, making storage "a breeze." And since the cylinders can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, they won't warp from the heat.

These rings are not only Amazon's bestselling egg poacher, but have also garnered over 5,400 glowing ratings from satisfied shoppers. "If you like your eggs to look like [a] fast-food restaurant's then this is a winner," wrote one person. A second echoed that their egg sandwiches mirror a McDonald's McMuffin and "have never looked better."

These little rings also help streamline busy mornings, confirmed by a person who uses the tool to make breakfasts in as little as five minutes. Another notes that it makes less mess in the kitchen and that cleanup "is a snap"since they can be hand-washed easily or tossed in the dishwasher.

The Cotey Large 3.5-Inch Nonstick Egg Rings are only $11 for a pack of four, bringing them to just under $3 apiece. They make for a quick and easy way to enjoy your favorite fast-food sandwiches, diner-style eggs, and pro-level burgers without leaving your house. Head to Amazon to shop them at 20% off right now.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Willow & Everett Wok Pan
Shoppers Call This Wok with 2,100+ Five-Star Ratings 'Restaurant-Quality,' and It's Only $25 Right Now
Mercer Culinary Peeling/Tourne Knife Tout
Shoppers Say This Highly-Rated Peeling Knife 'Cuts Amazingly Well' Through Produce, and It's Only $7
Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
Over 7,400 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Stylish Silicone Utensil Set That Is 'Exactly Right for Every Cooking Need'
Fat Daddio's Springform Cake Pan
Pros and Home Cooks Swear by These Leakproof Springform Pans for Perfect Cheesecakes, and They're Under $20 at Amazon
NutriChef Nonstick Cookie Sheet Baking Pan
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set
Amazon Shoppers Call This Dinnerware Set 'Design Perfection,' and You Can Grab It for Under $100
Richyn Adhesive Kitchen Towel Hooks
Hang Kitchen Towels Anywhere with These Modern-Looking Adhesive Hooks That Are Just $9 at Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer Tout
It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds
Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Chopper That Makes 'Restaurant-Quality' Salads at Home, and It's 50% Off Right Now
Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips, Set of 7
These Sturdy Bag Clips Have a Special Feature That Shoppers Call a 'Sanity-Saver,' and They're Just $1 Apiece
Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives Tout
Cuisinart's Colorful Knife Set That Has 18,400 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $15
Sondiko Butane Torch S400
Shoppers Say This Kitchen Torch with Over 24,700 Five-Star Ratings 'Works Like a Charm' to Char Foods, and It's 50% Off
Artthome Taco Holders
These Taco Stands Are the 'Thing You Never Knew You Needed,' According to 8,300+ Amazon Shoppers
Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle
This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings
Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now
Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Shoppers Swear by This Bestselling Spice Rack to Easily Find Items in Their Pantry, and It's Only $7