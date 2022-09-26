Lifestyle Kitchen Over 5,400 Shoppers Swear by These Egg Rings for 'Restaurant-Quality' Breakfast Sandwiches Get them for just $11 right now. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon When it comes to cooking eggs, people tend to focus on the pan. After all, you want something slick and easy to handle for no-fuss scrambling, frying, and flipping. But for many Amazon shoppers, the secret to flawless eggs at home are these bestselling round egg rings. And you can snap them up on sale right now. Shoppers say the Cotey Nonstick Egg Rings produce "restaurant-quality breakfast sandwiches" and "professional-looking dishes" right at home. You'll achieve "perfect egg rings every time," which you can add to burgers, salads, and sandwiches. What's more, the tool makes uniformly shaped pancakes, crab cakes, and even burgers too. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Cotey Large 3.5-Inch Nonstick Egg Rings, Set of 4, $11 (originally $16) at amazon.com Each ring has a durable 3.5-inch stainless steel body and a heat-resistant handle that can be folded inward or upward, making storage "a breeze." And since the cylinders can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, they won't warp from the heat. These rings are not only Amazon's bestselling egg poacher, but have also garnered over 5,400 glowing ratings from satisfied shoppers. "If you like your eggs to look like [a] fast-food restaurant's then this is a winner," wrote one person. A second echoed that their egg sandwiches mirror a McDonald's McMuffin and "have never looked better." These little rings also help streamline busy mornings, confirmed by a person who uses the tool to make breakfasts in as little as five minutes. Another notes that it makes less mess in the kitchen and that cleanup "is a snap"since they can be hand-washed easily or tossed in the dishwasher. This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes The Cotey Large 3.5-Inch Nonstick Egg Rings are only $11 for a pack of four, bringing them to just under $3 apiece. They make for a quick and easy way to enjoy your favorite fast-food sandwiches, diner-style eggs, and pro-level burgers without leaving your house. Head to Amazon to shop them at 20% off right now. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine I've Used This Cuisinart Toaster to Heat Up Waffles, English Muffins, and More for Nearly a Year—and It's Just $30 Shoppers Call This Wok with 2,100+ Five-Star Ratings 'Restaurant-Quality,' and It's Only $25 Right Now Over 7,400 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Stylish Silicone Utensil Set That Is 'Exactly Right for Every Cooking Need Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit