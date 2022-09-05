Shoppers Swear by This Bestselling Spice Rack to Easily Find Items in Their Pantry, and It's Only $7

A must-have cabinet companion.

Published on September 5, 2022

Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

As a self-proclaimed spice collector, I'll admit my pantry is a bit hectic. After I moved to my apartment a few months ago, I f added organizers, a quality spice rack, and even snapped up plastic bins to keep all of my frequently used items together. But alas, my collection of spices has since doubled, with odd-shaped bags of za'atar, turmeric, and jars of chili crisp taking center stage — making it hard to find the spices I actually need when cooking. And if you can relate to this pantry conundrum, you're in luck. Shoppers say that this bestselling rack from Amazon is the key to an orderly pantry, and it's only $7 today.

The Copco Basics Kitchen Cabinet Organizer is essentially a mini step stool for your spices. Measuring just over 10-inches wide and 3.5-inches high, it's compact enough to fit in small cabinets and has a three-tier plastic design that makes it easy to line up your spices. Shoppers confirm that it makes all your spices easily visible — so you won't have to spend time searching around in your kitchen for what you need. There's also a nonslip liner on each platform to keep your spices, canned goods, and jars in place. And since this item has three different levels,

Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Copco Basics 10-Inch 3-Tier Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $7 (originally $9) at amazon.com

Not only is this cabinet-companion Amazon's number one bestselling spice rack, but it also has over 31,000 glowing ratings from satisfied shoppers. They say it keeps all of the items in your cupboard from "fall[ing] out at you" as you open it, and makes things like spices, oils, and sprays easier to find. Even reviewers with smaller kitchens confirm it's an "" context="body" sid=""/]," and is "great for adding some order to any chaos," according to this shopper.

Available in 16 different colors, the Copco Basics 3-Tier Kitchen Cabinet Organizer is a cheap and easy way to keep your favorite spices, oils, and canned goods in close reach. And right now, it's only $7, which is the lowest price we've ever seen it. Head to Amazon to jumpstart your cabinet organization. We promise you won't look back.

