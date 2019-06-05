8 Great Cold Brew Makers to Keep Iced Coffee On Hand at All Times

Image zoom Amazon

Where you're a coffee drinker who's in it for the caffeine burst, the taste, or the art of the brew itself, good cold brew coffee has it all. The strong, concentrated brew is usually made by steeping grounds in cold water over an extended period of time (up to 24 hours), or slowly dripping water over the grounds. The method originated in Japan and has been used for years, but has found a new following in recent years. Cold brew has bold flavor and lower acidity than hot coffee (it may actually be better for you).

Although you can buy cold brew concentrate for a quick and easy option, the delicious nectar can be easily made at home with the right equipment. We've rounded up some of the best cold brew makers on Amazon, all easy to clean and many with reusable filters. For all those tea drinkers out there, don't think we forgot about you! All of these makers can be used to infuse tea as well. Read on for our picks for cold brew coffee makers.

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $20 at amazon.com

For a low price point option, the Takeya is the best cold brew maker sold for under $20. It’s extremely user-friendly, has a leak-proof, airtight lid, and a silicone handle to avoid slipping. If you’re a cold brew newbie, this is an ideal starter maker.

Country Line Kitchen 2-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $27 at amazon.com

Whether you’re the kind of person who swoons over keeping foods and beverages in mason jars or you’re looking for the best cold brew maker for big batches, the Country Line Kitchen maker is the one for you. This Ball mason jar holds 8 cups of coffee, tea, or infused water.

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser, $30 at amazon.com

The shape and spout of this extra-thick, borosilicate glass cold brew maker had us in love at first sight. The pour is super smooth and precise thanks to measure markers.

Toddy Cold Brew System, $35 at amazon.com

The Toddy should be your pick for bold, concentrated coffee brewing. While its plastic brewing container isn’t much to look at, this system makes the coffee exactly how you want to drink it. Because of its expert ability to extract flavor, it’s a great choice for tea drinkers, too.

Willow & Everett Original Cold Brew on Tap Maker, $43 at amazon.com

Cold brew on tap is the dream. Once you take two minutes to prep your brew, this jug sits in your refrigerator and makes ready-to-pour cold brew. All you need to do is twist the stainless steel spigot to fill your cup or thermos – no lifting required. If you’re constantly on the go, this will make your life infinitely easier.

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $50 at amazon.com

A fan favorite, the OXO is heralded as the queen of smooth, flavorful, homemade coffee. This is likely due to the perforated “rainmaker” feature that distributes the water evenly over the coffee grounds. We’re especially attracted to its sleek glass design, but we love it most because it’s easy to use and clean.

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker, $53 at amazon.com

If a quickly-brewed cup is what you’re after, you can kiss the coffee concentrate goodbye. The Cuisinart is equipped with a 7-cup glass carafe that turns out mild cold brew in 25 minutes and strong cold brew in 45 minutes. You can’t get it any faster than that.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $75 at amazon.com

KitchenAid makes great appliances and this cold brew maker is no exception. The glass and brushed stainless steel design is good looking and minimalist; the tap makes for ultra-easy dispensary; it fits perfectly on the refrigerator shelf. What more could you ask for?