Chefs Reveal the 20 Items They Always Have in Their Kitchens

From tinned anchovies to canned chickpeas, some of the country’s best chefs share their favorite household kitchen items.

More
Clarissa Buch

Brad Kilgore, the 2016 F&W Best New Chef who recently opened the cocktail lounge Kaido in Miami, has a thing for cream cheese. He almost always has a fresh, unopened tub inside his South Florida home. James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud prefers a healthy supply of sardines inside his NYC refrigerator instead. On a slice of bread with avocado and butter, they’re his favorite midnight snack.

From smoked pork belly to electric fly swatters, read on for the 21 items this crop of chefs can’t go without.

1 of 20 etorres69/Getty Images

Tinned anchovies

“Bump up some umami in a braise—use anchovies. Make a killer salad dressing—anchovies again. Perfect stuffing in an olive for your martini? You guessed it—anchovies. They also make a great late-night snack on their own, but don’t judge!” – Isaac Toups, chef, cookbook author, and owner of Toups’ Meatery and Toups South

Advertisement
2 of 20

Chefs Reveal the 20 Items They Always Have in Their Kitchens

From tinned anchovies to canned chickpeas, some of the country’s best chefs share their favorite household kitchen items.
3 of 20 xtrekx/Getty Images

Canned chickpeas and white beans

“I love being able to add them to salads or soups on an impulse. I drain and rinse them, season them, and add them into a mix. Chickpeas and beans also make great flourless thickeners for soups, stews, and gravies. Purée the beans and whisk in the purée to thicken in a pinch.” – Alex Guarnaschelli, executive chef of Butter, cookbook author, and Chopped judge

Advertisement
4 of 20 Westend61/Getty Images

Canned marinara

“It’s perfect for a fast dinner. I jazz it up by sautéing some fresh garlic, onions, and tomatoes, and quickly toss in the pasta. Just drizzle some olive oil and cheese, and everyone is happy!” – Paula DaSilva, executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale

Advertisement
5 of 20 bhofack2/Getty Images

Tuna and Bacon

“I always have canned beans, anchovies, pepperoncini, and tuna in olive oil, and bacon. I can make a multicourse meal at any time at home!” – Michael Pirolo, chef and owner of Macchialina

 

Advertisement
6 of 20 Madeleine_Steinbach/Getty Images

Chicken stock

“It’s an item that I’m not going to make at home, and it comes in so handy when I’m cooking. I use it all the time when making last minute soups, most chicken dishes, and even when I’m making some pasta dishes. – Michael Schulson, chef, restaurateur, and founder of the Schulson Collective

Advertisement
7 of 20 HandmadePictures/Getty Images

Cream cheese

“There’s nothing else like it, and it’s irreplaceable by any other cheese, especially with smoked salmon. Always hits the spot.” – Brad Kilgore, chef and owner of Alter and Kaido, and founder of Kilgore Culinary Group

Advertisement
8 of 20 Westend61/Getty Images

Dried lentils

“We always have dried lentils in our house, either beluga or French green. They’re perfect for a mid-week dinner, whether they’re a side dish or a soup. A favorite of ours is lentil tacos, either in tortilla or lettuce wraps with whatever sauces and veggies are kicking around in the refrigerator. My spouse is a vegetarian, so they’re a great all-purpose staple.” – Karen Akunowicz, chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author

Advertisement
9 of 20 sumnersgraphicsinc/Getty Images

Dried pasta

“All I need to make a great meal with dried pasta is to cook it and toss in some freshly picked cherry tomatoes and arugula from my garden, a sprinkle of salt, some sautéed garlic, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. If I have Parmesan cheese, I’ll grate a happy cloud on top. It’s a perfect California-style pasta salad you can eat room temperature or hot. – Helene Henderson, cookbook author, chef, and owner of Malibu Farm

Advertisement
10 of 20 enviromantic/Getty Images

Fish sauce

“It’s an amazing secret something that adds so much depth and complexity to any style of cuisine. Also, I’d always much rather buy it than make it myself.” – Brian Nasajon, chef and owner of Beaker & Gray and Mason Eatery

Advertisement
11 of 20 aaboikis/Getty Images

Honey

“It’s a symbol of nature—each region has its own honey, and it's the only product that nature transforms for us. The flowers of each different place give a particular taste to honey, and that’s impossible to recreate. – Jean Imbert, executive chef at L’Acajou and Swan and Bar Bevy

Advertisement
12 of 20 Joe_Potato/Getty Images

Electric fly swatter

“So easy to catch them, and no mess!” – Makoto Okuwa, executive chef and partner of Makoto

Advertisement
13 of 20 jirkaejc/Getty Images

Nutella

“I grew up eating it, and like most people on the planet, I love it. Fortunately, I have a lot of family that goes back to Italy and brings me Italian Nutella, which is far more delicious and hazelnut forward. – Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner of Glass & Vine and Eating House

Advertisement
14 of 20 wmaster890/Getty Images

Oats

“I eat a huge bowl of oatmeal with fruit, yogurt, and nuts every day before work. I never know what I’ll end up eating the rest of the day, so I make sure to always have a healthy, filling breakfast. I often eat canned beans on my days off. Overall, I eat mostly vegetarian at home.” – Adrienne Grenier, executive chef of 3030 Ocean

Advertisement
15 of 20 Winslow Productions/Getty Images

Olive oil and flaky sea salt

“With just a drizzle and sprinkle, it seems these two ingredients enhance nearly everything we cook. Without overpowering, these ingredients bring out the best in flavor and texture. – Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, chefs and owners of Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar

Advertisement
16 of 20 MarianVejcik/Getty Images

Salt

“Good finishing salt is an absolute must in my kitchen. It’s a game changer on finished food. It elevates the flavor of any dish––but be mindful that a very little goes a very long way.” Nina Compton, chef and owner Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro

Advertisement
17 of 20 Claudia Totir/Getty Images

Sardines

“Sardines! I use them for my midnight snack with bread, avocado, and butter.” – Daniel Boulud, chef, restaurateur, and founder of The Dinex Group

Advertisement
18 of 20 bhofack2/Getty Images

Shallots

“They go in everything. Honestly, I don’t know how to start a recipe without them. I guess they’re a bit of a crutch—but a really good crutch.” – Michelle Bernstein, chef and owner of Cafe La Trova, cookbook author, and television personality

Advertisement
19 of 20 picture alliance/Getty Images

Smoked pork belly

“It’s the kind of ingredient that always adds a little something. It’s smoky and crunchy, all without being overpowering to whatever else I’m eating.” – Jeremy Ford, chef and partner of Stubborn Seed

Advertisement
20 of 20 whitewish/Getty Images

Spicy Korean ramen

“I don’t cook at home often, and as a result, my fridge is usually empty. It’s so important for me to have something around that’s shelf-stable and still hits the spot. I stock up on all kinds of spicy ramen when I’m at an Asian market. I can have it for lunch, when I’m sick, or in the middle of the night with a poached egg. It’s always there when I need it.” – Levi Raines, chef and partner of Bywater American Bistro

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up