Chefs Reveal the 20 Items They Always Have in Their Kitchens

Brad Kilgore, the 2016 F&W Best New Chef who recently opened the cocktail lounge Kaido in Miami, has a thing for cream cheese. He almost always has a fresh, unopened tub inside his South Florida home. James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud prefers a healthy supply of sardines inside his NYC refrigerator instead. On a slice of bread with avocado and butter, they’re his favorite midnight snack.

From smoked pork belly to electric fly swatters, read on for the 21 items this crop of chefs can’t go without.