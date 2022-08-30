I'm Convinced This Now-$20 Citrus Squeezer Is the Only One You'll Ever Need

In my opinion, lemon juice is one of the best ingredients for adding a quick touch of brightness to a dish. Whether it's the star of a decadent spaghetti Limone or a supportive squeeze to balance the flavors of my favorite chopped salad, it honestly never fails.

I've always been a huge proponent of the handheld squeezer. (Because, let's face it, who has the time to pick out lemon seeds by hand or fumble with a fork?) And after several years of toying with different models, designs, and sizes, there's one lemon squeezer that I come back to time and time again, the Chef'n Freshforce Citrus Juicer.

It has a pretty straightforward squeezer design, with some adjustments that make it work like a charm. Rather than a simple hingle, its top handle is attached to a stainless steel cup so that there are two gears to apply extra force as you press the handles together. The base has five drainage holes that are small enough to catch seeds and pulp. There are even two little nobs at the bottom of the juicer to rest it on your counter.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Chef'n Freshforce Citrus Juicer for Lemons, $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

At just under a pound, this handheld squeezer definitely has more weight to it than your run-of-the-mill plastic citrus juicer. The brand claims the tool releases 20% more juice than other squeezers, and I'm inclined to agree. Since the heavy stainless steel cup presses down firmly on your lemon, it truly squeezes every last drop of juice out.

I use this juicer almost every single day. I'm constantly whipping it out to squeeze citrus into my morning smoothies, creamy salad dresses, and evening cocktails. While it's designed for lemons, I also use it for limes and oranges and can confirm that it really utilizes the entire half of citrus way better than a traditional plastic model or a squeeze of the hand — all the while preventing seeds from slipping through. Another reason to use it so frequently? It's dishwasher-safe, so I don't have to spend time scrubbing it over the sink.

And being a clumsier cook, I've dropped this item hundreds of times, and it's never sustained a single scratch. Even my mother has used her own Chef'n Freshforce juicer for several years without needing to replace it.

While the Chef'n Fresh Freshforce Citrus Juicer is normally $25, right now, you can snap up for just $20 at Amazon. Considering how much you'll be using this quality tool, I'd say it's well worth the price.