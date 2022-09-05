Lifestyle Kitchen Feeling Corny? This Corn Stripper Makes It Easy to Add Kernels to Salads and Tacos, and You Can Grab It for Only $9 Today No knife required. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Corn is really having its moment in the spotlight right now. Not only is it peak season for this sweet and delicious summertime vegetable, but a recent interview with a corn-loving child on the YouTube show Recess Therapy has quite literally catapulted this vegetable into viral territory. In case you haven't seen it, the CEO of Corn is the name of the video. A little boy professes his love for corn on the cob, describing it as a "big lump with knobs" that "has the juice." It's since been remixed into full-blown songs, sprawled out on Instagram and TikTok feeds and even landed the young star a cameo with fast-casual chain Chipotle. And he's not wrong, we love corn, too. It's great on the cob at barbecues, shaved over leafy salads, or charred on a fire and mixed with mango for salsa. The only downside to corn is getting it from cob to kernel without having the tiny nuggets fly all over your kitchen floors. To solve that woe, we found this corn stripper that Amazon shoppers swear by, and you can snag it for only $9. The Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper is one of the easiest ways to shave your cob. It's an oblong cylinder with a small durable blade in the middle that easily removes kernels without the need to pick up a knife. It works just like a pepper grinder, where you use one hand to hold onto the gadget, and the other to twist the cob downward to strip its kernels. It's also top-rack dishwasher safe, and easy to use. Just insert your cob, twist, and toss what you don't want. To buy: Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper, $9 (originally $10) at amazon.com With over 4,200 five-star reviews, shoppers swear by this item to get "every last morsel" and completely clean their corn. They say it "cuts prep time" and takes corn off the cob "much easier than with a knife." Another says it "works like a charm," since the corn flies right off the cob. This elated Amazon shopper titled their review: "solved all of my corn problems." With a headline like that, how can you resist? Ace Your Next Get-Together with This Bestselling Beverage Dispenser That Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Perfect for Parties For only $9, the Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper is a fun kitchen gadget that is a must-have for corn lovers. It utilizes each and every kernel of corn, streamlines shaving it into your favorite dishes, and cleans the cob completely without any struggle. It's currently 16% off, which is all the more reason to add it to your cart. End summer on a high note with this "corntastic" gadget available on Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit