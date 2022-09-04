Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now

Crunchy sandwiches without a trip to the cafe.

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's a grilled cheese, turkey club, or meatball sub — sandwiches are a delicious and speedy meal that somehow always hit the spot. But no matter how many different topping combinations you can experiment with between the bread, sometimes you need something extra to help you kick it up a notch. Luckily, this bestselling panini maker is just the gadget you need to take sandwiches to the next level, and it's a whopping 49% off right now.

Currently just $18 at Amazon, the Chefman 180 Grill + Panini Press is quite the steal. It produces warm, crispy paninis with bistro-level grill marks thanks to its 180-degree Fahrenheit heat and a floating hinge that adjusts to fit piled-high sandwiches or hefty bread slices.

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Chefman 180 Grill + Panini Press, $18 (originally $35) at amazon.com

The Chefman's nonstick cooking surface measures 8.75 inches, which shoppers say is enough to perfectly accommodate a fully assembled sandwich or two pieces of bread without crowding your entire countertop. And if things get messy, cleaning it is pretty seamless. Users confirm that you only need a wet paper towel to wipe down its grill plates, so you won't have to worry about scrubbing away caked-on food.

But here's where it gets exciting — this device isn't just a panini press. That special hinge also opens flat to become a dual-sided countertop grill that users say "heats up fast," to grill burgers, steaks, and vegetables indoors.

The Chefman is Amazon's bestselling sandwich maker and panini press, with over 4,200 five-star ratings. Users say it is convenient to clean, a compact size, and "perfect for quick meals."

"This was my first experience with a panini press, and I can't believe I've gone my whole adult life without one," a reviewer said. "I can have a nice panini in no time at all, or I can open it up and have some nice countertop grilled veggies or fish."

Another praised how versatile the press is and wrote, "This little workhorse is the best purchase my family has made in a long time."Head to Amazon to grab your own Chefman Electric Panini Press while it's 49% off. There's no way a deal this hot will last.

