This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is Nearly $60 Off, and Shoppers Say It's 'a Breeze to Clean'

No more scrubbing away at the sink. 

By
Published on August 29, 2022

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Speedy dinners are the best, but there's nothing worse than when you cap it off with a ton of dishes. Air fryers are known as a time-saving kitchen staple, but models designed with baskets can have a ton of nooks and crannies that can be tough to clean. Luckily, the Cheman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer has a dishwasher-friendly design, making cooking and cleaning a total breeze. Plus, it's 39% off right now at Amazon.

Coming in at over 5-quarts, this air fryer is large enough to cater to a whole family or give smaller households plenty of leftovers for the week. Not only can it air fry to perfection with its spacious design, but it's also designed to function as a rotisserie oven for ingredients like chicken, as well as a dehydrator for herbs, fruits, and more. Originally priced at $150, you can snap this multifunctional gadget up right now for just $91.

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Chefman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer, $91 (originally $150) at amazon.com

This air fryer comes with a rotisserie basket, a retriever tool for the rotisserie, a rotisserie spit, a drip tray, and two removable racks — all of which are dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about scrubbing at the sink. Shoppers say this is one of their favorite features too, calling it a "breeze to clean."

One user said this air fryer is "​​hands down my favorite kitchen appliance." They added, "The racks and accessories are all very easy to clean, either by hand or by tossing them in the dishwasher." Another reviewer said that they've owned three different air fryers, and this one has been the easiest to clean.

The appliance's digital touch screen makes it simple to click its preset functions, as well as make it easy to read the cooking time and temperature of the oven. The door to the air fryer pulls down, like an oven, plus its see-through design allows you to keep an eye on all of your valuable cooking projects.

And, if you're worried about heavy odors, this air fryer also comes with an integrated air filter to help prevent any unwanted scents. Reviewers say they've even made fish in it, and it doesn't stink up the whole kitchen. Shoppers rave over its versatility, too. "Can't say enough good things about this air fryer! Great for cooking frozen foods, reheating leftovers, you can even bake a cake," one person wrote.

So, snap up the Chefman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer now on Amazon while it's on sale for less than $100. Not only will you have perfectly crispy goodness in just minutes, it'll also make cleaning up a total breeze.

