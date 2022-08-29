Lifestyle Kitchen This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is Nearly $60 Off, and Shoppers Say It's 'a Breeze to Clean' No more scrubbing away at the sink. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Speedy dinners are the best, but there's nothing worse than when you cap it off with a ton of dishes. Air fryers are known as a time-saving kitchen staple, but models designed with baskets can have a ton of nooks and crannies that can be tough to clean. Luckily, the Cheman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer has a dishwasher-friendly design, making cooking and cleaning a total breeze. Plus, it's 39% off right now at Amazon. Coming in at over 5-quarts, this air fryer is large enough to cater to a whole family or give smaller households plenty of leftovers for the week. Not only can it air fry to perfection with its spacious design, but it's also designed to function as a rotisserie oven for ingredients like chicken, as well as a dehydrator for herbs, fruits, and more. Originally priced at $150, you can snap this multifunctional gadget up right now for just $91. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Chefman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer, $91 (originally $150) at amazon.com This air fryer comes with a rotisserie basket, a retriever tool for the rotisserie, a rotisserie spit, a drip tray, and two removable racks — all of which are dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about scrubbing at the sink. Shoppers say this is one of their favorite features too, calling it a "breeze to clean." One user said this air fryer is "hands down my favorite kitchen appliance." They added, "The racks and accessories are all very easy to clean, either by hand or by tossing them in the dishwasher." Another reviewer said that they've owned three different air fryers, and this one has been the easiest to clean. The appliance's digital touch screen makes it simple to click its preset functions, as well as make it easy to read the cooking time and temperature of the oven. The door to the air fryer pulls down, like an oven, plus its see-through design allows you to keep an eye on all of your valuable cooking projects. These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes And, if you're worried about heavy odors, this air fryer also comes with an integrated air filter to help prevent any unwanted scents. Reviewers say they've even made fish in it, and it doesn't stink up the whole kitchen. Shoppers rave over its versatility, too. "Can't say enough good things about this air fryer! Great for cooking frozen foods, reheating leftovers, you can even bake a cake," one person wrote. So, snap up the Chefman 6.3-Quart Air Fryer now on Amazon while it's on sale for less than $100. Not only will you have perfectly crispy goodness in just minutes, it'll also make cleaning up a total breeze. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit