Lifestyle Kitchen For a 'Whole Different Experience with Taste and Texture,' Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Mortar and Pestle Set It’s 40% off right now. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon In a world full of souped-up gadgets, sometimes it can be hard to remember the traditional favorites of the past. But one tool you shouldn't overlook is the mortar and pestle. This workhorse can crunch and grind ingredients in a way electric tools can't. That's why when we saw that one of the top-rated options on Amazon was on sale for just $25, we had to share. The ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set has the traditional design that's been used for thousands of years — a heavy stone bowl paired with a blunt and sturdy stone pestle. Using the friction of the pestle, you can crush ingredients like seeds, spices, herbs, nuts, and more without any heat that you'd get from an electric grinder. This helps retain important flavors and can also provide more ideal textures too, making it perfect for game-day guacamole or a smooth and lush pesto for your pasta night. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set, $25 with coupon (originally $42) at amazon.com This weighty 2-cup mortar and pestle is made with unpolished granite, which is durable and has a texture that's helpful for grinding ingredients. One shopper even said this piece was "a lifetime purchase' thanks to its high quality design. Upon arrival, you may need to season the mortar and pestle according to the brand's instructions, but shoppers say it was more than worth the effort. Start off by filling it just one-third of the way to avoid any spilling, and work your way from tougher ingredients, like seeds, and up to softer ones, such as herbs. Cleaning is a breeze once you've seasoned, since you only need to use a bit of water to rinse, or grind a bit of rice to get any stuck-on bits. With over 14,000 five-star ratings, reviewers agree that it's improved their cooking, especially with favorites like dips, sauces, and seasoning blends. "The smell from the freshly ground spices is wonderful. The fresh guacamole made with this tool was a whole different experience with taste and texture," a user wrote. This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is a Must-Have for Fall, and It's on Sale "This is perfect. It holds a good amount, does not dance across the counter when grinding, has enough texture to help my pesto, chimichurri, [and] spice mixes along," a third person said, adding that they love how the pestle is long enough that they can hold it with their whole hand instead of having to use one of two fingers. We could all benefit from going back to the basics of cooking. So, if you don't have one of the oldest kitchen tools around, snap up the ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set right now while it's $25 with a clickable coupon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit