Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Chopper That Makes 'Restaurant-Quality' Salads at Home, and It's 50% Off Right Now

Streamline your chopping.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

I'm a firm believer that restaurant salads hit differently. Between the zesty dressings, perfectly seasoned vegetables, or the crunchy finely chopped lettuce, the level of satisfaction from inhaling a salad made by professionals is superior. And while you can always mimic your favorite restaurant salad at home, achieving that super specific lettuce texture requires quite a bit of effort. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers say this salad chopper is a huge time-saver for recreating restaurant-level salads, it's an incredible 50% off right now.

The Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper is your secret weapon for finely chopped greens. It's made of stainless steel, with two very sharp six-inch beveled blades and a thick handle at the top to give you a strong grip. Using a rocking motion, it chops whatever is beneath it quickly — even in as little as 30 seconds, reviewers confirm.

Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper, $10 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Use it to finely slice delicate lettuce and herbs or quickly cut up tough nuts and chocolate. The chopper's blades are spaced far enough apart to prevent food from getting stuck inside of the tool and also means there are no nooks and crannies to clean. (Bonus: It's also dishwasher-safe.) To protect your hands while not in use, the Checkered Chef salad chopper also comes with two blade covers.

This $10 item ranks No. 1 in several of Amazon's bestselling knives lists, and shoppers give it over 2,800 glowing ratings. They've said it's a "must-have for salad lovers," adding that it chops and cleans easily. One person said it produces "restaurant-quality chopped salads in seconds," while another called it a "huge time saver" for chopping herbs. Even this happy customer titled their review: "New favorite kitchen utensil I never knew I needed."

If you're a big salad fan looking to streamline your chopping, the Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper is your ticket to restaurant-level creations. Head to Amazon now to snag it for only $10.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Shoppers Swear by This Bestselling Spice Rack to Easily Find Items in Their Pantry, and It's Only $7
Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now
Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper
Feeling Corny? This Corn Stripper Makes It Easy to Add Kernels to Salads and Tacos, and You Can Grab It for Only $9 Today
Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Impatient Tea Drinkers Swear by This Sleek Electric Kettle for Quick Boils, and It's Up to 41% Off
Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now
Tovolo 47008-402 Small Collapsible Microwave
Shoppers Are Tossing Their Paper Towels for This $7 Microwave Splatter Guard
Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is Nearly $60 Off, and Shoppers Say It's 'a Breeze to Clean'
Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsay Block Knife Set
Shoppers Say This Gordon Ramsay Knife Set Is a Huge Space-Saver—and It's 46% Off
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
Deiss PRO Lemon Zester
Woah, Amazon Shoppers Say This Unassuming Zester Has 'Changed Their Life,' and It's Only $12
Oil Sprayer for Cooking
My Mom Swears By This Bestselling Oil Sprayer For Hassle-Free Grilling, And You Can Snag it at a Double Discount
Mercer Culinary Bread Knife
Turns Out This Bread Knife Is Also an 'Outstanding Slicer for Meat,' According to Amazon Shoppers
Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum for Carpet
Swap Out Your Old Broom for an Efficient Shark Vacuum That's On Sale for Less Than $150 Right Now
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14