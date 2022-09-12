Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Chopper That Makes 'Restaurant-Quality' Salads at Home, and It's 50% Off Right Now

I'm a firm believer that restaurant salads hit differently. Between the zesty dressings, perfectly seasoned vegetables, or the crunchy finely chopped lettuce, the level of satisfaction from inhaling a salad made by professionals is superior. And while you can always mimic your favorite restaurant salad at home, achieving that super specific lettuce texture requires quite a bit of effort. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers say this salad chopper is a huge time-saver for recreating restaurant-level salads, it's an incredible 50% off right now.

The Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper is your secret weapon for finely chopped greens. It's made of stainless steel, with two very sharp six-inch beveled blades and a thick handle at the top to give you a strong grip. Using a rocking motion, it chops whatever is beneath it quickly — even in as little as 30 seconds, reviewers confirm.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper, $10 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Use it to finely slice delicate lettuce and herbs or quickly cut up tough nuts and chocolate. The chopper's blades are spaced far enough apart to prevent food from getting stuck inside of the tool and also means there are no nooks and crannies to clean. (Bonus: It's also dishwasher-safe.) To protect your hands while not in use, the Checkered Chef salad chopper also comes with two blade covers.

This $10 item ranks No. 1 in several of Amazon's bestselling knives lists, and shoppers give it over 2,800 glowing ratings. They've said it's a "must-have for salad lovers," adding that it chops and cleans easily. One person said it produces "restaurant-quality chopped salads in seconds," while another called it a "huge time saver" for chopping herbs. Even this happy customer titled their review: "New favorite kitchen utensil I never knew I needed."

If you're a big salad fan looking to streamline your chopping, the Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper is your ticket to restaurant-level creations. Head to Amazon now to snag it for only $10.