15 Great Ceramic Pieces to Update Your Kitchen and Tabletop

Look in any kitchen department and you'll see that ceramics are having a moment. Everytime we walk into a concept store, we find ourselves wanting to take home every little handmade mug and dish we see. Though we can never have too many butter keepers and trinket dishes, ceramic dinnerware is the most utilitarian way to bring that rustic look into a kitchen space.

From part-glazed to fully finished, these stunning ceramic pieces will update your tabletop completely. Whether you’re in the market for a single serving platter or a whole set, we’ve gathered some of our favorites out there right now. Read on for some of the most gorgeous and tasteful pieces to buy.

Courtesy of Food52

We love this stunning hand-painted collection named after Vandvid, the famous houseboat restaurant in Copenhagen Harbor. Opt for a large serving platter for a bright, cheerful tone on the table.

To buy: Dansk Vandvid Ceramics by Niels Refsgaard, $30-$95 at food52.com

Courtesy of Food52

The raw, earthy element of the unglazed edges of these Vermont-made dinner and salad plates bring texture and style to the table. Plus, you can put these puppies in the microwave.

To buy: Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Part-Glazed Dinnerware, $75-$368 at food52.com

East Fork

This charming, eggshell-hued three-piece set is made in Asheville, North Carolina. The breakfast bowl, side plate and dinner plate feature bold brown rims.

To buy: East Fork Monochrome 3-Piece Dinner Set, $83 at eastfork.com

Courtesy of Food52

Choose from bone, slate, blush or light grey or mix and match for this line of sleek ceramics that is both dishwasher safe and scratch resistant.

To buy: Hawkins New York Shaker Ceramic Dinnerware, $56-$112 at food52.com

Williams Sonoma

The Pacific collection celebrates California’s ceramics tradition with rounded, hand-finished rims and coastal colors.

To buy: Williams Sonoma Pacifica 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $122 at williams-sonoma.com

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

If you’re looking for a handmade vibe at a super reasonable price, check out this set of 16 soft white pieces that feature hand-antiqued, unstructured rims.

To buy: Marin White 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $117 at crateandbarrel.com

Courtesy of Food52

These freeform dishes from Portugal featured a burnt, uneven edge that makes them feel like original, handmade pieces.

To buy: Hawkins New York Organic Ceramic Dinnerware, $56-$120 at food52.com

Courtesy of Food52

Ceramicist Julia Hadley handmakes and glazes each pieces in her bewitching, minimalist collection herself.

To buy: Julia Hadley Handmade Wabi Sabi Ceramic Dinnerware, $45-$50 at food52.com

Courtesy of Food52

We can’t get enough of ceramicist Sarah Kersten’s sturdy handmade dishes, especially the irresistible speckled set that just begs to be at the center of the table.

To buy: Sarah Kersten Handmade Ceramic Dinnerware, $92-$104 at food52.com

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Matte black is a bold tabletop move and we’re into it. This set is uniform, yet still boasts individuality among the pieces with natural ripples and exposed edges.

To buy: Sloan 16-Piece Black Dinnerware Set, $150 at crateandbarrel.com

West Elm

The dusty mint reactive glaze that makes each piece one of kind reminds us of the ocean in the best way. Bring a seaside quality to your table with this psychedelic set.

To buy: West Elm Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set in Dusty Mint, $25-$115 at westelm.com

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

The faint brown speckle on this set of ceramics is warm, homey and reminds us of fresh eggs in the countryside.

To buy: Wilder 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $155 at crateandbarrel.com

West Elm

A lightly textured, matte exterior intersects beautifully with the translucent finish of the interior of these minimalist dishes designed by Aaron Probyn.

To buy: West Elm Kaloh Dinnerware Set in Amber, $25-$32 at westelm.com

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

For a subtle ceramic aesthetic, choose this angular, modern set in a matte cream that goes with just about everything.

To buy: Visto 16-Piece Cream Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $117 at crateandbarrel.com

Amazon

This simple set of grey matte dishes with off white rims will refresh your table in minimalistic style.

To buy: Gibson Home Rockaway 12-Piece Dinnerware Set in Grey Matte, $43 at amazon.com