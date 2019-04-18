PSA: You Can Order Café Du Monde Beignet Mix on Amazon

Anyone who has experienced the beignets covered with powdered sugar and coffee with chicory at Café Du Monde in New Orleans knows it’s a treat to be cherished forever. While nothing can quite replace the sights and sounds of New Orleans itself, the Cafe does offer an option for bringing those pleasures to your own kitchen. Enter: Café Du Monde Beignet Mix.

If you’ve ever thought about trying to make a dozen French doughnuts, now is your chance. The ingredients come ready to be whipped up (like pancake mix), rolled out on a floured surface and cut into rectangles, then tossed into your choice of oil heated to 370 degrees. Remember to have a good amount of extra flower to prevent it sticking to your rolling pin. The cook time is only 3 to 4 minutes, then dust (or cover) with powdered sugar to your heart’s desire. Fresh croissants and crepes are wonderful, don’t get us wrong-- but these confections are less labor intensive. The feedback on the mix from New Orleans residents and regulars themselves are glowing (over 300 five-star reviews).

Café Du Monde Beignet Mix, $13 for pack of 2 boxes at amazon.com

The perfect pairing for the sweetest of fried treats? A rich, hot coffee. Café Du Monde’s signature coffee with chicory is served traditionally with half and half and hot milk (they’ve even got directions on their site for the ideal Café Au Lait). Chicory (the root of an endive) is roasted and ground and adds a softer edge to dark roasts, so black coffee drinkers will love it without milk as well. Pop the grounds in a French press for the purest of coffee experiences. And yes, the signature style also comes in K-cup format, for those who’d rather not fuss.

Café Du Monde Coffee Chicory, 15 Ounce Ground, $7 at amazon.com

We’re stocking up our pantry with beignet mix and coffee with chicory right away. If you need us, we’ll be pretending it’s Mardi Gras in the Big Easy every morning from now on. If you dare to attempt beignets from scratch, try these New Orleans Style Beignets.