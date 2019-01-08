11 Butter Dishes to Elevate Your Tablescape

It’s time to keep your butter at the best temperature for spreading. Here’s how to do it right.
Sometimes the most simple household essentials can make all the difference to your dining style. Often overlooked, a good butter keeper can be a beautiful and functional addition to any kitchen. Butter dishes first used in the late 1800's in Connecticut were made of silver and included an "ice chamber" to keep it cold. The French version, a pottery crock similar to the type we know today, stores the butter upside down with the exposed butter in water, to protect it from spoiling.
These modern versions are classy takes on the butter keepers of the past. Go for a classic French dish, a rustic butter crock, or a retro jadeite option to compliment your serveware collection. Take care of the condiment and cooking ingredient you love most. See below for gorgeous butter crocks and keepers bound to elevate your tabletop.
Bordeaux Glass Dish, $13 at williams-sonoma.com
The Original Butter Bell Crock by L. Tremain, $25 at amazon.com
Mauviel Porcelain Butter Dish with Copper Lid, $95 at food52.com
Emma Butter Dish, $22 at potterybarn.com
Le Creuset Heritage Butter Dish, $30 at lecreuset.com
Berghoff Cubo Stainless Steel Butter Dish, $25 at bedbathandbeyond.com
Waterford Lismore Covered Butter Dish, $155 at bloomingdales.com
Cambria Butter Dish, $18 at potterybarn.com
Nova Deruta Dish, $40 at surlatable.com
Jadeite Butter Dish, $25 at surlatable.com
Fiesta Extra-Large Covered Butter Dish, $30 at bedbathandbeyond.com