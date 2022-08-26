Tired of Throwing Out Bread? Amazon Shoppers Say This Clever Container Is 'Worth Every Penny'

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't encountered a moldy piece of sandwich bread — or a smushed one, for that matter — which is the last thing you want to see when you're busy packing lunches or making breakfasts. Though you can freeze bread to help it last longer, the defrosting process isn't always ideal. That's why affordable products like the Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread Dispenser are key investments in fighting against any spoiled slices.

This $14 plastic container is designed to keep store-bought bread fresh and accessible. Rather than fuss with twist ties and plastic bags, the Buddeez canister dispenses bread slice by slice with a clever pulling system. Its airtight seal helps keep the right amount of moisture in, while the plastic body also protects the loaf from getting crushed.

It's easy to use too, since all you need to do is add the loaf of bread with its outer wrap into the container, then pull the edge of the wrapper around the outside of the container. To grab a piece of bread, you just hold the outsides with the plastic then pull it up to pop a piece to the top. The airtight lid helps keep it fresh, so be sure to place it back on securely.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread Buddy Dispenser, $14 at amazon.com

Its clear design and white lid not only looks sleek, but it also allows you to see the bread's packaging — that way you always know the expiration date and product information. At just 15 inches long and 5 inches wide, its compact body makes it easy to store, too.

The Buddeez dispenser is incredibly popular at Amazon, where it's the retailer's bestselling bread box. It has over 7,600 five-star ratings, and shoppers say the product is "worth every penny."

"It seriously keeps bread as fresh as the day it was bought for weeks," one user said. "It pretty much pays for itself in reduced food waste."

"It's so satisfying to slide the bag down to bring the bread up," another wrote, with a third stating that it exceeded their expectations and that it's a well-designed product. Many reviewers also added it's great for when you live with kids, since it's easier for them to remember to find and close the container after they've grabbed a piece.

Save up on those wasted slices by snapping up the $14 bestselling Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread, which'll make for easy storage and during those busy school or work days.