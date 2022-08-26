Tired of Throwing Out Bread? Amazon Shoppers Say This Clever Container Is 'Worth Every Penny'

It’s just $14, too. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser
Photo: Amazon

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't encountered a moldy piece of sandwich bread — or a smushed one, for that matter — which is the last thing you want to see when you're busy packing lunches or making breakfasts. Though you can freeze bread to help it last longer, the defrosting process isn't always ideal. That's why affordable products like the Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread Dispenser are key investments in fighting against any spoiled slices.

This $14 plastic container is designed to keep store-bought bread fresh and accessible. Rather than fuss with twist ties and plastic bags, the Buddeez canister dispenses bread slice by slice with a clever pulling system. Its airtight seal helps keep the right amount of moisture in, while the plastic body also protects the loaf from getting crushed.

It's easy to use too, since all you need to do is add the loaf of bread with its outer wrap into the container, then pull the edge of the wrapper around the outside of the container. To grab a piece of bread, you just hold the outsides with the plastic then pull it up to pop a piece to the top. The airtight lid helps keep it fresh, so be sure to place it back on securely.

Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread Buddy Dispenser, $14 at amazon.com

Its clear design and white lid not only looks sleek, but it also allows you to see the bread's packaging — that way you always know the expiration date and product information. At just 15 inches long and 5 inches wide, its compact body makes it easy to store, too.

The Buddeez dispenser is incredibly popular at Amazon, where it's the retailer's bestselling bread box. It has over 7,600 five-star ratings, and shoppers say the product is "worth every penny."

"It seriously keeps bread as fresh as the day it was bought for weeks," one user said. "It pretty much pays for itself in reduced food waste."

"It's so satisfying to slide the bag down to bring the bread up," another wrote, with a third stating that it exceeded their expectations and that it's a well-designed product. Many reviewers also added it's great for when you live with kids, since it's easier for them to remember to find and close the container after they've grabbed a piece.

Save up on those wasted slices by snapping up the $14 bestselling Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread, which'll make for easy storage and during those busy school or work days.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated
CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser
Ace Your Next Get-Together with This Bestselling Beverage Dispenser That Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Perfect for Parties'
Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Hurry! Amazon Discounted Tons of Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry Cookware, with Deals Up to 40% Off
Oil Sprayer for Cooking
My Mom Swears By This Bestselling Oil Sprayer For Hassle-Free Grilling, And You Can Snag it at a Double Discount
DOWAN Butter Keeper
This TikTok-Famous Tool with 8,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Keeps Butter Fresh for Weeks—and It's on Sale
MISS BIG Lunch Box; THERMOS FUNTAINER 12 Ounce Bottle
These Back-to-School Lunch Essentials Are Dominating Amazon's Bestseller List, and Everything's Under $25
Bee's Wrap
This Beeswax Wrap Has Over 5,200 Five-Star Ratings, and Shoppers Say It Works 'Better Than Plastic Wrap'
Reusable Produce Bags
Forget Plastic Bags, This Top-Rated and Stylish Reusable Set Is 41% Off Right Now
Refridgerator organization
15 Shopper-Loved Refrigerator Organizers from Amazon to Streamline Your Storage
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Mug Is the 'Perfect Espresso Glass,' and It's on Sale for 40% Off
Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
For Fresh and Flavorful Coffee, Try Cuisinart's Shopper-Loved Grinder That's 50% Off
Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
Meal Prepping? These Mixing Bowls with a Clever Design Lets You Grate, Stir, and Pour Mess-Free
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
Shopwithgreen 52 OZ to Go Salad Container Lunch Container 3-Compartment for Salad Toppings and Snacks
I Pack a Salad for Lunch Every Day, and I Swear by This Nifty Container That Separates Toppings and Dressing
S&T INC. Absorbent, Reversible Microfiber Dish Drying Mat
Hate Drying Dishes? Over 28,000 Amazon Shoppers Prefer This Drying Mat Over Paper Towels
Fox Run Grease Container
Wait, This Bacon Grease Container Actually Looks Stylish—and It's On Sale