Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens

Some deals are the best we’ve seen all year.

Published on September 24, 2022

Breville Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to toaster ovens, there's nothing like Breville. The brand's luxe countertop appliances function as a mini convection oven, crisping everything from bagels to an entire chicken with a touch of a button. That's why you can't miss this big sale: Amazon just slashed up to 36% off of Breville's top models, and the deals are some of the lowest we've seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Right now, score up to $180 off Breville's small appliances. From standard toasters to air fryers with multiple cooking features and luxe LED screens, you won't want to sleep on these discounts.

Best Breville Deals at Amazon:

Breville Sale
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Among the models on sale, you'll find the brand's popular Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. It's not only Amazon's No. 1 bestselling convection oven, but also nabbed the slot for our favorite splurge air fryer thanks to its 1 cubic-foot capacity and an LED screen with 13 different smart functions. Its hefty 38.9-pound body works as both an air fryer and toaster oven, so you'll be able to toast bread, broil veggies, and reheat leftovers in one device. At $180 off, it's the lowest price we've seen this year, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.

Breville Sale
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $280 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Another good find is Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer, which is also on sale in both brushed stainless steel and black truffle. The 19-pound appliance is well worth its weight. It can crisp, toast, roast, bake, air fry, and slow cook — and even has a smart algorithm-controlled system to take the guesswork out of cooking. Shoppers write that it's "perfect for everything" and that it's big and powerful enough that they rarely use their oven.

Breville Sale
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven, Black Sesame, $224 (originally $280) at amazon.com

Alternatively, if you're after a simple yet high-quality option, the Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven is a perfect choice. Measuring 18.5 inches wide, it has a large interior, oven light, and the same powerful convection abilities as the brand's other models, plus 10 preset cooking features. It also comes with three handy accessories, a nonstick pizza pan, a baking pan, and a broiling rack. Reviewers say that it's the "best toaster/oven there is, hands down," adding that it heats up fast and cooks evenly.

There's no telling how long these discounts will last, so head to Amazon to pick up one of these high-end toasters for your crispiest bread, cheesiest sandwiches, and crunchiest foods yet.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

