Breville's Newest Color Will Make Your Kitchen the Coolest Room in Your Home

Kitchen design has taken huge strides in recent years, and though materials like stainless steel and glossy white laminated may still be on offer for household appliances, new hues have come to town. Sunset bronze is having a moment, as is matte black. Breville’s latest appliance colors are no exception to the new finish trends. Enter: Royal Champagne.

The color is a softer, lighter gold that looks both current and elegant. It’s one of four of Breville’s new luxe finishes, along with Sea Salt (matte white), Black Truffle (matte black) and Smoked Hickory (matte gray). There will be even more colors to come in 2020, when phase 2 arrives (more on that next year). The champagne finish is elegant without being over-the-top, and can serve as an accent color as much as functional addition to any kitchen.

“Breville’s new palette exemplifies modern, organic sophistication, with wonderfully evocative gourmet names. There is an aesthetic purity to this selection of mineral colors. It’s a beautiful color story,” says Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute. “At the Pantone Color Institute, we are seeing the role of home appliances evolve as residential spaces are being enlarged into a fusion of kitchen and living room. These Breville appliances will look beautiful on the counter and have longevity.”

Eight of Breville’s best appliances are available in the new luxe colors, including the Smart Oven Air Fryer, the Super Q Quiet Blender and the Smart Kettle. See below for the full list of appliances in Royal Champagne, as well as all three other colors, all available at Williams Sonoma.

Toaster

Six bread settings means you’ll never be over-toasted again.

Breville 2-Slice Luxe Toaster, Stainless-Steel, $150 (sugg price $245) at williams-sonoma.com

Basic Blender

An excellent blender for the price that is built to last for years.

Breville Fresh & Furious Blender, $200 (sugg price $300) at williams-sonoma.com

Electric Kettle

This kettle has five temperature presets for optimal tea or coffee consumption, and the kepp warm function keeps it hot for 20 minutes.

Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle, $200 (sugg price $300) at williams-sonoma.com

Juicer

This extra large system will accept whole fruit and veggies and makes large batches of juice all at once.

Breville Juice Fountain Cold, Extra Large, $350 (sugg price $545) at williams-sonoma.com

Smart Oven

With 11 presets, this countertop oven does it all from toasting to roasting and air-frying.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, $430 (sugg price $645) at williams-sonoma.com

Super Blender

An ultra powerful blender with noise suppression is up for any task at hand.

Breville Super Q Blender, $500 (sugg. price $800) at williams-sonoma.com

Espresso Machine

This machine has presets for 1 and two shot volumes, and takes up minimal space with maximum performance including barista quality froth and a Thermojet heating system.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine, $500 (sugg. price $800) at williams-sonoma.com

Barista Machine

An intuitive LCD screen and precise grind settings make this the best barista quality machine from Breville.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine, $800 (sugg. price $1200) at williams-sonoma.com