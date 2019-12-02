Breville Is Holding a Massive Cyber Monday Sale on Amazon—Up to 51% Off

Image zoom Amazon

In the world of luxurious espresso machines, certain names such as Nespresso, De’Longhi, KitchenAid, and Smeg come to mind. However, there is perhaps no brand that makes sleeker and more sought-after espresso makers than Breville — but with such a luxurious reputation comes high prices.

And while we love a good espresso machine, we also love a good deal too. Luckily, Breville is holding a huge Cyber Monday sale on Amazon right now for some of its most gorgeous kitchen appliances—and yes, it includes a price cut on its espresso machines. You can currently get Breville’s signature The Barista Express Espresso Machine for just $489 after a $211-off discount, and the Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine from Breville’s collaboration with Nespresso is also discounted by 51 percent off.

To buy: $489 (originally $700); amazon.com

Unlike other espresso machines that might prioritize speed and convenience, Breville’s machines put the emphasis on precision. Dosing between 19 to 22 grams of coffee for a cup of espresso, and extracting flavor from the ground coffee using a low-pressure pre-infusion technique, the Barista Express Espresso Machine aims to create a more full-bodied taste in each richly flavored cup of coffee.

It also uses a digital temperature control technology that minimizes any change in water temperature when brewing, ensuring that there will be no burned bitterness in your cup of espresso. With such a calculated approach to coffee, Breville is bringing the quality that you’d find at a great coffee shop into your home, according to shoppers.

“Best decision I’ve made,” said a reviewer of The Barista. “It is great for people who are wanting to get into espresso/coffee but don’t want to spend a fortune, yet it is so high quality that a skilled barista can fine tune everything for their idea of a perfect shot.”

So if you’re looking for an upgrade for your espresso machine, now is the time to pick up one of Breville’s state-of-the-art espresso makers. The brand is also offering other kitchen appliances on sale right now, including its best-selling juice extractor that has more than 1,800 five-star reviews and its smart ovens for at least $100 off. What’s more, even Breville’s award-winning Smart Waffle Maker is 25 percent off. But if you want any of them you better hurry—these Cyber Monday deals will expire tonight on Amazon (if they don't sell out first).

Breville Juice Fountain Elite 1000-Watt Juice Extractor

To buy: $190 (originally $300); amazon.com

Breville Smart Waffle Maker

To buy: $149 (originally $200); amazon.com

Breville-Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine

To buy: $197 (originally $400); amazon.com

Breville Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ

To buy: $180 (originally $300); amazon.com

Breville The Compact Smart Oven

To buy: $130 (originally $230); amazon.com