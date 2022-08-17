Amazon Shoppers Say This Bose Bluetooth Speaker is 'Great for Outdoor Gatherings,' and You Can Score It at a Discount

Perfect for BBQs, picnics, and summer parties.

Updated on August 25, 2022

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Photo: Amazon

Whether you're cooking up a storm in your kitchen, hosting an al fresco dinner party, or attending a picnic with friends, having your favorite music playing in the background only adds to the fun. To do that anywhere, you'll need a quality, portable speaker. And if you're in the market for one, look no further. Amazon just quietly slashed the prices on every color of this highly-rated Bose speaker, and shoppers say they are "great for outdoor gatherings," which makes them an ideal summer purchase.

Weighing in at a little over one pound, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a small yet mighty portable speaker that delivers some seriously clear sound quality wherever it goes. It's ranked Amazon's number one new release for portable Bluetooth speakers, with a 30-foot pairing range that can link other Bluetooth devices like smartphones or laptops easily. Thanks to a compact design and smart features, the speaker will automatically recognize its surroundings and tweak the sound quality, no matter if you flip it, hang it, or place it on a table. Plus, it floats and is waterproof — so you won't have to worry if it gets wet or falls into the sink while you're doing dishes.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $129 (originally $149) at amazon.com

It also has a long battery life — up to 12 hours per charge — and recharging is a breeze with the included USB-C cable. Since it's built to resist debris and UV light, it also makes a great accessory for daytime cookouts over the fire or messier meal-prepping sessions in the kitchen.

Amazon shoppers give this compact speaker 7,900+ five-star ratings, noting that it's "great for outdoor gatherings." One shopper adores this device's "beautiful, crisp, clear sound," adding that its portable build is great for cooking in the kitchen and entertaining guests in the living room. Another satisfied customer says it's "perfect for the beach," adding that it has great sound quality and portability. A third notes that this "little speaker packs a punch," emphasizing that it has "incredible sound from such a small footprint."

You also get a built-in microphone that works for calls, and the Bose Connect App which automatically updates the device when needed. Plus, it comes in four fun colors: black, carmine red, stone blue, and white smoke — all of which are on sale right now. At $20 off, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a great addition to any dinner party all year long. Head to Amazon now to take advantage of this sweet deal before it's gone.

