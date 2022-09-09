Impatient Tea Drinkers Swear by This Sleek Electric Kettle for Quick Boils, and It's Up to 41% Off

 No more waiting at the stove.

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's pour-over coffee in the morning, a bowl of instant ramen for a last-minute dinner, or a comforting mug full of tea before bed, no one enjoys waiting for water to boil. An electric kettle is a speedier, simpler way to get water to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and right now, this shopper-loved gooseneck model is up to 41% off at Amazon.

Bodum is known for its high-quality coffeemakers, and this product is a testament to that. A classic stainless steel body and thin curved spout make Bodum's Melior Gooseneck Kettle look far more expensive than its now-$33 cost. It has a decent 27-ounce capacity and an electric base that boils water without the need to turn on the stove, plus two cork handles to prevent burning your hands. The specially designed spout gives you ultimate control in pouring, which is ideal for when it's time to add water to oatmeal, frozen soups, and topping off cups of tea.

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, $33 (originally $55) at amazon.com

And it's almost too easy to use: Just fill the kettle to the maximum line, place it on its electric base, plug it in, and flick a switch. Shoppers confirm it boils water in under three minutes, and it will shut off automatically once it's done.

With over 7,700 glowing reviews, users say this kettle is a "great design and great value" that heats up quickly and cleans easily. One person described how it boils "[scalding] hot water" in just two to three minutes, adding that it has an "A+ build quality" and stands out among other electric kettles on the market. Another who praised its sleek design said its speedy performance is ideal for "impatient tea drinkers."

Even electric kettle skeptics have been won over by this gadget, like this shopper who titled their review, "I didn't know I needed this in my life." Another called it their favorite kitchen appliance, writing that they use it multiple times a day to brew tea, steep hot water for cleaning, and even thaw raw meat.

Both the matte black and matte silver models are up to 41% off right now, making it a great opportunity to purchase. If you're looking for a hassle-free way to boil water, head to Amazon now to get your hands on this piping hot deal.

