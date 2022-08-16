The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14

Whether you need to make breakfast in a pinch, whip up a quick lunch between meetings, or are just an overall messy cook — having a versatile small pan in your kitchen makes whipping up (and cleaning) meals that much easier. Luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this nonstick pan for speedier cooking and cleanup, and it's just $14.

Featuring a sturdy diamond-infused ceramic coating that is advertised to be five times tougher than traditional nonstick, the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Pan is a versatile little skillet that's built to last. In fact, the pan's durable surface is able to withstand metal utensils without scratching. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to lift while transferring to and from the oven, and its heavy-duty forged base won't warp over time.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Blue Diamond 8-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Pan, $14 (originally $15) at amazon.com

The 8-inch pan is the perfect size for quickly frying up eggs in the morning or searing gyozas at dinner. Plus, it's compatible with most cooktops (excluding induction burners) and oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making it also great for smaller meals like shakshuka or seared proteins that you finish in the oven. Another great thing about this pan? Its shiny blue design is attractive enough to sit on your stovetop.

The Blue Diamond skillet is Amazon's bestselling grill pan, with over 6,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers call it a "tough little skillet," with one adding that they can't seem to scratch it. Another user who owns three of these pans writes that "nothing sticks to it," and that their scrambled eggs slide right onto the plate after cooking.

Cleaning the nonstick surface is just as speedy, according to other reviewers. "Nothing compares to this blue pan," a user said, going on to say that it works great for eggs and "cleans up in a simple wipe."

So if you're looking for an affordable pan that whips up meals quickly and eliminates a lengthy cleaning process, you've found the right one. With a price tag of only $14, the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Panis quite the steal. Head to Amazon to try out this tough skillet for yourself.