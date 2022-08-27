Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Love This 'Magical' Tool That Removes Years of Grilling Grime, and It's Only $7 Every avid griller needs one in their toolkit. By Laura Denby Laura Denby Expertise: Food, Wine, Kitchen Equipment, Storage and Organization, RecipesLaura Denby is a New York-based food and wine writer who focuses on finding the best kitchen equipment for home cooks. She has a Culinary Arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. Her work has appeared on leading food publications like Food Network, Taste of Home, and Delish.Experience Laura has worked as a professional chef in restaurants, catering kitchens, and test kitchens for the past six years while contributing to leading food publications along the way. With a degree in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Culinary Education and a degree in Journalism from Penn State, Laura relies on her culinary expertise to create thorough product recommendations for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Allrecipes, and Better Homes & Gardens. From nonstick pans to hand mixers, Laura has tested hundreds of pieces of kitchen equipment.She also regularly utilizes her WSET level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits through the Wine and Spirits Education Trust by attending trade tasting events and seminars and has worked in vineyards both on Long Island and the Languedoc-Roussillon region of Southern France. Previously, she served as Culinary Moderator for Food Network Kitchen's live cooking platform, where she was responsible for responding to culinary questions during live cooking shows in real time. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Lew Robertson / Getty Images Summer is every outdoor grill's time to shine. Of course, while a beat-up grill is a sign of a good party, caked on food can cause damage to grill grates after a few week. That's why it's so important to clean your grill after each use — especially during the height of the season. If you're an avid griller looking for an easy cleaning solution, turn to this genius tool. The Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone a one-step-solution to cleaner grills, no messy brushes or scrapers required. In fact, shoppers say it completely restored their old, dirty grill, all for just $7. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone Grill Cleaner, $7 at amazon.com We'll be the first to admit that cleaning grills can be a hassle, and it's usually the last thing you want to do after a long day spent cooking over hot coals. That's why we were thrilled to find this simple scrubbing stone that's durable, heavy-duty, and easy to use. Made of recycled glass that gets heated and treated to act just like pumice stone, the scrubber naturally breaks down to take on the shape of whatever surface it's being scraped against. That means the stone will naturally adopt the nooks and crannies of your grill grate, allowing it to clean all sides with ease. The non-toxic material is coarse enough to break down even the most caked-on bits of food, so you can easily remove grease and dirt. Thanks to the glass construction of the scrubber, bacteria won't grow within it so you can be sure you're using a cleaning solution that's food-safe. 15 Smart Kitchen Cleaning Tools for Home Cooks Though this scrubber works best on grill grates, it's also a great way to clean cookie sheets, pizza pans, and flat tops, too. In order to clean the stone between uses, rub it on a warm or cool surface then wipe clean with a damp cloth. Keep in mind that because this tool breaks down with each use, it may break down faster with heavy use or particularly caked-on foods. At just $7, shoppers say this efficient tool is a steal for the price. In fact, one shopper called it "a magic stone," adding "it removed everything from the grill parts that I worked on and left them looking like new." The Best Outdoor Grills to Upgrade Your Backyard Barbecues Even grill cleaning traditionalists are giving up their old wire brushes for this more convenient tool. "I used it on my aged charcoal grill just to see if it really worked," one wrote. "Five minutes with this little stone, no greasy goop, no burned-on residue. Twenty years of degreasers and wire brushes, and this tool had my old grill clean and shining with very little elbow grease required." With summer winding down, now's the perfect time to pick up your own Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone for just $7 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit