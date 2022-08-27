Summer is every outdoor grill's time to shine. Of course, while a beat-up grill is a sign of a good party, caked on food can cause damage to grill grates after a few week. That's why it's so important to clean your grill after each use — especially during the height of the season.

If you're an avid griller looking for an easy cleaning solution, turn to this genius tool. The Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone a one-step-solution to cleaner grills, no messy brushes or scrapers required. In fact, shoppers say it completely restored their old, dirty grill, all for just $7.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone Grill Cleaner, $7 at amazon.com

We'll be the first to admit that cleaning grills can be a hassle, and it's usually the last thing you want to do after a long day spent cooking over hot coals. That's why we were thrilled to find this simple scrubbing stone that's durable, heavy-duty, and easy to use.

Made of recycled glass that gets heated and treated to act just like pumice stone, the scrubber naturally breaks down to take on the shape of whatever surface it's being scraped against. That means the stone will naturally adopt the nooks and crannies of your grill grate, allowing it to clean all sides with ease. The non-toxic material is coarse enough to break down even the most caked-on bits of food, so you can easily remove grease and dirt. Thanks to the glass construction of the scrubber, bacteria won't grow within it so you can be sure you're using a cleaning solution that's food-safe.

Though this scrubber works best on grill grates, it's also a great way to clean cookie sheets, pizza pans, and flat tops, too. In order to clean the stone between uses, rub it on a warm or cool surface then wipe clean with a damp cloth. Keep in mind that because this tool breaks down with each use, it may break down faster with heavy use or particularly caked-on foods.

At just $7, shoppers say this efficient tool is a steal for the price. In fact, one shopper called it "a magic stone," adding "it removed everything from the grill parts that I worked on and left them looking like new."

Even grill cleaning traditionalists are giving up their old wire brushes for this more convenient tool. "I used it on my aged charcoal grill just to see if it really worked," one wrote. "Five minutes with this little stone, no greasy goop, no burned-on residue. Twenty years of degreasers and wire brushes, and this tool had my old grill clean and shining with very little elbow grease required."

With summer winding down, now's the perfect time to pick up your own Better Grillin' Scrubbin' Stone for just $7 at Amazon.