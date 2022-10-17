The 7 Best Wine Stoppers of 2022

Because wine begins to oxidize from the moment it's opened, it's important to seal the bottle immediately after opening to keep it fresh for any duration of time. We've included options for overnight storage — and yes, we do recommend using a stopper and coupling that with refrigeration, as that will keep the wine extra fresh — as well as options for long-term preservation. The Oxo 2-Piece Spillproof Wine Stopper gets our Best Overall pick, thanks to its sleek profile and air-tight seal.

If you enjoy having a glass of wine with dinner but wish there was a better way to preserve the rest of the bottle, you need a wine stopper or two in your collection. Whether enjoying a glass solo after a long day or sharing a special bottle of red with a friend or partner, it's not always optimal to finish the entire bottle. Instead of re-inserting the used cork or, worse, pouring it down the drain, a wine stopper will prevent your wine from oxidizing to keep it fresh.

"The Repour system keeps wine fresh for weeks without using outside gasses. Used like a regular wine stopper, Repour absorbs all oxygen to preserve the wine in the bottle. It's a game-changer for our by-the-glass program," Taylor said. This sleek, low-profile wine stopper is ideal for at-home use when you'd prefer just a glass of wine with dinner, without fearing that the remainder of your bottle will oxidize before you get to it again. Just pop it on and let it do its magic!

While wine stoppers and preservation tools have come a long way, the tried and true Vacu Vin is still the best in its category. An easy-to-use vacuum system pumps air out of your bottle and seals it air-tight with one of the accompanying silicone stoppers. These stoppers will keep your bottle of wine fresh for a few days.

Rabbit has various quality wine tools and gadgets to get the most out of each bottle, and this four-pack of wine stoppers is a great value. They're well-made with a stainless steel and silicone design, and these stoppers form a tight seal in the neck of any wine bottle. Their tapered tip makes them practical for multiple bottle sizes, and they're conveniently dishwasher-safe.

There's nothing more disappointing than slowly sipping a bottle of sparkling wine only to find that it starts to taste flat when you get to the bottom half of the bottle. While this is rare, as you'd have to drink it very slowly, the Le Creuset Champagne Crown Sealer will retain the effervescent bubbles of sparkling wine throughout the night, eliminating the pressure to finish a bottle of bubbly in a single sitting.

Coravin has been a go-to for industry professionals and winery tasting room staff since its inception in 2011. This wine stopper offers the most extensive wine preservation and doesn't even require popping the cork. Beverage Director Scott Taylor of Harris' Restaurant in San Francisco said, "Coravin works by pumping inert argon gas into a bottle to keep the wine from being affected by oxygen." While the downside is that "it requires having a handheld machine to make it effective," Taylor said, for those who don't mind modern gadgets and prefer to preserve nicer bottles of wine, it's worth every penny. Keep in mind you will have to purchase refills of the argon canisters separately.

Not everyone can pour wine as smoothly as a sommelier, so this stopper is a game-changer for gatherings and parties. With a quick flip, you can open and pour wine seamlessly without a drip and close up the bottle when it's resting on your bar cart or dinner table. It keeps your wine fresh when entertaining and also offers the extra function of a drip-free pour — a win-win for those of us who aren't as skilled as expert sommeliers.

A great way to slow oxidation is by refrigerating your wine overnight, even if it's a bottle of red. These compact wine stoppers from Oxo are designed by experts, and reviewers rave about their low profile, which allows for flat-top storage on refrigerator shelves. The top is made from durable stainless steel, while the "cork" portion is silicone with expanding ribs that provide an air-tight fit.

Factors to Consider

Storage Duration

The most important factor is the duration of storage. Do you plan to let the bottle sit overnight or need it to last a few days? Or longer? For longer preservation systems, look to the Coravin. For overnight, the more classically styled stoppers will do the trick — and a handful of them are geared for several days of freshness (check out the Vacu Vin and Repour).

Quantity

While some of these stoppers come in duos or four-packs, other stoppers with more distinct features are singular. For serious wine enthusiasts, you may want to look into purchasing a set for classic wines, plus a sparkling stopper. For those looking for something more serious, one of the higher-priced preservation systems may do the trick.

Our Expertise

Years of tasting and writing about food, wine, and spirits guide Melissa Vogt's research. As a tourist, Vogt seeks out the very best in local food and drink, and she's well acquainted with where to find good libations and eats in her hometown of Santa Rosa, Calif. Read more of her writing on her website and in Napa Valley Life, Very Napa Valley, and Wine Country This Month. As part of her research, Melissa connected with sommeliers and beverage directors from around the country.

The expertise of Beverage Director Scott Taylor of Harris' Restaurant in San Francisco helped inform her research and list curation. Taylor has spent the last 16 years working in the restaurant industry diversifying his knowledge in all aspects of the business from the back of the house to the front. He has managed a variety of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs through the years.