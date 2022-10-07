Our top overall pick from Wine Racks America strikes a healthy balance between form and function with its 24-bottle capacity, practical tabletop, and custom wood finish options. Here are the best wine racks to keep your collection in good shape.

Wine bottles stored for a longer period of time need to be kept in a cool and dark space. David Lynch, sommelier and Editorial Director at SommSelect, says: "A display rack by definition is going to be exposed to light and, likely, heat — room temp or worse. Ideally, you should opt for a nice simple wooden rack(s), set up in a dark corner of the basement, or garage, or a temperature-controlled closet or room." For bottles that are going to be opened young, long-term storing conditions aren't as critical since less time spent in the bottle before enjoying means less potential exposure to elements like light and heat. In this case, you can opt for smaller racks or countertop displays, and drink the bottles young without fear of the wines being ruined — just don't place them next to your stovetop or beneath brightly lit windows.

There are a couple of important factors to keep in mind when shopping for a wine rack, namely the capacity and dimension. Consider your space and know the number of bottles you typically have at one time. Having ample room for your wine collection is key, as well as making sure the dimensions of the rack suit your space. Most importantly, when thinking about where to place your wine rack, remember to keep in mind that the location needs to be temperature-controlled.

Storing wine bottles properly is important, which is why a good wine rack is a must-have if you are a collector of fine wine. Whether you plan to drink bottles in the next few weeks or the next few years, it's critical for the health of your wines to store them properly . Along with this list of wine racks, we also include some expert tips on how and where to store your wine bottles to preserve their quality over time.

Best Overall: 24 Bottle Table Top Wooden Wine Rack Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Wine Racks America. Pros: This custom-made wine rack comes in three different kinds of wood and seven different stains. Cons: This wine rack arrives in pieces and needs to be fully assembled before use. This is a very straightforward and utilitarian wine rack — it's solid, functional, and comes with a custom finish if you choose. Its 24-bottle capacity makes for a good mid-sized rack with plenty of space to hold wine club shipments and incoming bottles from your favorite wine subscription services while still not taking up too much space with its low profile. We like the tabletop feature; keep things on theme and adorn with wine accessories or simply use as a decorative space. This is practical, well-made with solid wood, and sure to keep your bottles in great shape. Price at time of publish: $164 Dimensions : 17 x 27 x 12 inches

: 17 x 27 x 12 inches Capacity : 24 bottles

: 24 bottles Material: Choice of pine, knotty alder, or redwood

Best Large Wall Mounted: Abbie-May 45 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair Pros: Each wine bottle is displayed in a way that visibly shows the label. Cons: For its 45-bottle capacity, this wine rack is pricier than similarly sized racks that are not wall-mounted. You are paying for the sturdiness of the wall-mounted style. As far as large wall-mounted wine racks go, this one is designed for a wine collector that's eager to display their bottles with pride. Because these bottles lay in a horizontal fashion across the wall instead of being slotted into a space, each wine bottle label can be clearly displayed. This large rack holds an impressive 45 bottles and is great for showing off in cellars. We do not recommend mounting this in open rooms like dining rooms, given the exposure to light and heat. This large wall-mounted wine rack is ideal for cellars, basements, garages, or walk-in pantries. Price at time of publish: $820 Dimensions : 75 x 41 x 4.25 inches

: 75 x 41 x 4.25 inches Capacity : 45 bottles

: 45 bottles Material: Metal and steel

Best Small Wall Mounted: 12-Bottle Epicureanist Metal Wine Rack Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Also available at Home Depot. Pros: This is a simple and practical mounted rack with soft-tipped grips to hold bottles in place and prevent scratching. Cons: If your collection grows and you end up needing more than a 12-bottle capacity, it will get pricey quickly to add more racks. This is a simple wall-mounted wine rack holding just 12 bottles. If you never have more than a case of wine at a time, this option makes sense. The form and function here is sturdy, and the soft-tipped grips on the ends of each bottle holder help keep them firmly in place and also prevent any label scratching. This rack also functions as a nice display piece showing off your bottles and can be purchased in multiples to increase the capacity (though will get pricey quickly). We recommend a rack like this for ready-to-drink white wines and youthful reds that you plan to drink soon; as such, a rack like this can be placed in a pantry, closet, or dining room, so long as you keep the temperature cool and don't mount it next to a bright window. Price at time of publish: $119 Dimensions : 5.25 x 1 x 47.25 inches per rack piece

: 5.25 x 1 x 47.25 inches per rack piece Capacity : 12 bottles

: 12 bottles Material: Metal Related: The 10 Best Wine Glasses for Every Occasion, According to Experts

Best with Wine Glass Rack: Thrailkill 16 Bottle Floor Wine Bottle & Glass Rack Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair Pros: This wine rack holds 16 bottles of wine and eight wine glasses. Cons: While this has a small bar top, it's not meant to serve the purpose of a full bar cart. Hello, little beauty! This compact wine rack doubles as a glass rack and features a small bar top for easy pouring — it could even fit a decanter. Given its compact size, it holds an impressive 16 bottles of wine and eight wine glasses. There's also a small shelf beneath the bar top for storing corkscrews, foil cutters, and wine glass charms (if that's your style). This is made of solid Acacia hardwood and steel, so it looks nice and is built to last. We like that the bottle and glass holders are all made of wood, so there's no worry of scratching bottles, labels, or your nice glassware. It's stylish and compact, perfect for smaller spaces and youthful bottles of wine. Price at time of publish: $210 Dimensions : 40.75 x 20.25 x 10 inches

: 40.75 x 20.25 x 10 inches Capacity : 16 bottles

: 16 bottles Material: Acacia hardwood and steel

Best Bar Cart with Wine Rack: Keana Bar with Wine Storage Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair Pros: This pick doubles as a small wine rack and bar cart. Cons: As a wine rack, this only holds eight bottles of wine. For under-$200, you can't beat the form and function of this bar cart-style wine rack. The size is suited for kitchen or dining room use. It accommodates both wine bottles and stemware and even hangs them upside down, which is a practical feature to keep water spots at bay after washing. The bottom shelf offers room for stemless glassware, bar tools, and other beverages. We like that the top of this bar cart provides an additional sturdy platform for setting up party glassware and decanting a bottle of wine or two. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions : 39.4 x 15.7 x 34 inches

: 39.4 x 15.7 x 34 inches Capacity: 8 bottles

8 bottles Material: Plywood and metal

Best Large Wooden Rack: Pine Wood 44-Bottle Wine Rack Courtesy of World Market View at World Market Pros: This has a very simple aesthetic, making it a good choice for styling around the house. Cons: This pine wood wine rack comes unfinished. Much like our best overall pick from Wine Racks America, this solid pine wine rack is all form and function. This one comes unfinished, which may bother some, but it makes for a fun DIY project or to style up with other décor around the house. A bit larger than others, it holds 44 bottles of wine, so it is better suited to store larger collections. As such, we recommend storing this wine rack in an enclosed space that can be kept cool and dark — a pantry or closet, basement, or garage. We like the practicality of this wine rack, and it comes recommended by Lynch. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions : 17 x 10 x 43 inches

: 17 x 10 x 43 inches Capacity : 44 bottles

: 44 bottles Material: Pinewood

Best Small Countertop Rack: Costway 8-Bottle Wine Rack Courtesy of Target View at Target Also available at Home Depot. Pros: This is a stylish and compact wine rack great for countertop use. Cons: Bamboo wood may not be everyone's aesthetic. An eight-bottle capacity is just the right amount for a countertop wine rack. It won't take up precious counter space, but it's still big enough to hold bottles for a party, weeknight wine pairings, or for when your favorite wine club shipment arrives. The honeycomb style adds a bit of flair, and it looks lovely on display, even though you can't see wine bottle labels in this format. This is made from bamboo wood, so it's sturdy but lightweight. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions : 12 x 17 x 4 inches

: 12 x 17 x 4 inches Capacity 8 bottles

8 bottles Material: Bamboo

Best Refrigerator Rack: Ivation 43 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Lowe's. Pros: This cooler can store 43 bottles of wine. Cons: Because this is a refrigerator, it must remain plugged in near a wall outlet to stay temperature-controlled. Wine refrigerators can get very expensive very quickly, which is why we zoned in on this larger version of one of our finds from Best Wine Fridges for Your Home. This is affordably priced for its quality and capacity, holding more than three cases of wine (43 bottles). This fridge ideally stores your wine bottles at perfect cellar temp in their own individual spots. It also has a feature to set dual temperature zones for red and white wines. It's sleek in design and not too cumbersome if you are looking to store it inside, though it will obviously have to be situated near a wall outlet. The hum of the motor is also noted to be very quiet at around 36 decibels, so noise pollution won't be an issue. Price at time of publish: $600 Dimensions : 17.7 x 16.9 x 33.1 inches

: 17.7 x 16.9 x 33.1 inches Capacity : 43 bottles

: 43 bottles Material: Stainless steel finish

Best Large-Capacity Rack: N'FINITY Stackable 4 Foot Wine Rack Courtesy of Wine Enthusias View at Wine Enthusiast Pros: This rack holds 65 bottles of wine with individual spaces for each bottle. Cons: This wine rack is very tall, so we recommend anchoring it to the wall for safety. This solid mahogany wine rack is beautiful and suited for display in any wine lover's temperature-controlled space. This standing wine rack holds 65 bottles of wine and can accommodate different bottle shapes, from Champagne to Bordeaux to Burgundy. At nearly four feet tall, we recommend anchoring this wine rack to a wall to ensure it doesn't tip. We like the simplicity of the design, and Lynch thinks this is a great choice "if you want to find something really utilitarian and affordable." It keeps bottles safe and sturdy, though we don't recommend keeping 65 bottles for too long unless the room in which this rack is situated is dark and temperature-controlled. Price at time of publish: $209 Dimensions : 13.15 x 23.19 x 47.19 inches\

: 13.15 x 23.19 x 47.19 inches\ Capacity : 65 bottles

: 65 bottles Material: Mahogany wood