The Best Vitamix Blenders on Amazon, According to Thousands of Rave Reviews

You’ve likely heard of Vitamix. It’s the brand that most home cooks and professionals consider as the gold standard of high-performance blending, and rightly so. Almost absurdly powerful and versatile, Vitamix machines are strong enough to grind coffee beans and turn peanuts into velvety butter. Heck, they can even heat soup with the power of friction. And for nearly a century, they’ve been the workhorses powering professional and commercial kitchens.

But that quality typically comes as an investment—the most no-frills model costs around $350. Plus, there are about a dozen options to choose from, ranging from streamlined classics to feature-rich systems with touchscreen controls and stylish metal finishings. So, if you’re considering buying a Vitamix of your own, it can be a challenge to find the right fit.

Thankfully, Vitamix blender owners are a passionate bunch, leaving thousands of helpful tips, tricks, and thoughts in reviews. And to see what they consider the best of the best, we trawled through the ratings from real shoppers who have purchased and tested out the blenders themselves. What we found were six top-rated Vitamix blenders that work so well, users can’t stop raving about them.

Here are the best-rated Vitamix blenders on Amazon:

Keep reading to learn more about why Vitamix blenders are so celebrated, and shop the six blenders customers love the most.

What makes Vitamix blenders so great?

“At a minimum, a good machine should be capable of processing tough, fibrous, and icy materials—like leafy greens, frozen fruit and ice cubes—into a smooth puree,” writes Sarah Karnasiewicz in our test to find the best blender. “It should also have strength and stamina, with a build quality that doesn't crack or leak under repeated use and a motor powerful enough that it won't smoke or sputter out at the first challenge.”

Vitamix machines definitely go above and beyond that minimum for a couple of reasons. First, all Vitamix blades are made with aircraft-grade stainless steel, which easily tackle ingredients like nuts, seeds, and coffee beans. Plus, they’re tough enough to last for years, meaning speedy smoothies for years to come.

Another component that makes Vitamixes last so long is their cool-running motors. Over the Ohio-based company’s near century of business, Vitamix engineers have designed and perfected a system that allows air to flow around the motor, channeling cooling temps to the spots that need it so it won’t overheat. Not only does this make Vitamix blenders quieter than others on the market, it keeps those blades turning for decades.

A powerful blender is no use if it’s confusing to operate or cumbersome to clean. Whether you opt for a tactile dial or a smart touchscreen interface, Vitamix machines are designed with simple speed controls that you can adjust throughout the blend. What’s more, with a drop of dish soap and warm water, the Vitamix machine cleans itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Lastly, one of the most beloved aspects of Vitamix is its customer support. New machines are insured by up to a 10-year full warranty that covers parts, performance, and return shipping both ways. (Certified Reconditioned Vitamix blenders are covered by a five-year warranty.) In addition, the Vitamix website is chock-full of tips, tricks, and information on its machines, and also hosts a forum for passionate users to connect.

Now, on to the top-rated blenders.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

With over 1,100 reviews and 900 perfect ratings, the Vitamix 5200 is Amazon’s best-rated Vitamix. Users gush about the machine’s power and dependability, calling it the “Chuck Norris of blenders” and “a way of life.” And it’s not hard to see why. It features a classic, simple design that makes it a great introduction to the brand.

The 5200, Vitamix's basic model, has a tall, 64-ounce container and easy-to-use variable speed dial, which runs from truly quiet, low settings to electrifying high speeds with impressive subtlety. Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades easily pulverize seeds and nuts for homemade butters, and are also capable of the famous Vitamix ability to transform cold ingredients to steaming hot soup in about six minutes. (And for adventurous bakers, the 5200 can also mill grains.) And unlike other blenders, the 5200’s radial cooling fan and thermal protection system keeps your machine from overheating.

“Just ordered a 3rd Vitamix 5200,” said a small business owner. “I have had two since 2001. They each lasted about 8 years with heavy use. I use them in a small Espresso bar and I figure they each blended 25,000 to 40,000 drinks each before dying. For home-use the Vitamix should go forever.”

To buy: $395; amazon.com

Vitamix 5300 Blender

Reconditioned Vitamix blenders cost hundreds of dollars less than their brand-new counterparts. If something is too good to be true, it’s ok to be a bit suspicious, right? Well, we have good news you can actually trust: those Reconditioned Vitamixes are worth getting.

Yes, “reconditioned” means previously owned, but in order to make it into your waiting arms, certified-reconditioned Vitamix blenders go through a rigorous, 17-step process where all of the components are tested to ensure they work. During the procedure, specialists fix elements like dull blades or unsturdy rubber feet, as well as replace the container and tamper. In addition, any machine older five years is automatically disqualified and recycled. After your blender is re-boxed and arrives on your doorstep, you can rest easy with Vitamix’s three- or five-year warranty, which repairs or replaces machine parts at no charge (including shipping).

This 5300 is a prime example of when reconditioned just makes sense. Just like unused versions, it has those incredibly stainless-steel blades and simple-to-use speed dial. It also has a low-profile 64-ounce container that is ideal for large batches and easily fits in kitchen cabinets. But while a new machine will cost you more than $500, this renewed blender is just $329 on Amazon. And judging by the hundreds of five-star reviews and 4.4-rating, it seems like customers are more than satisfied.

“When I discovered Vitamix's certified reconditioned blenders I felt, at first, that they were too good to be true,” wrote a college-student looking for a blender that would last. “But I did more research, poring over the Vitamix website, youtube video comparisons, and owner reviews. I found out that many ‘certified reconditioned’ blenders have in fact never been used! … Even IF used before, parts are replaced to male the blender [as] good as new. No motor is over 1 yr old in a certified reconditioned vitamix. So...I decided to click ‘order now.’ I was still nervous until it arrived. But as soon as I saw it and used it I knew I'd made the best decision. My certified reconditioned Vitamix looked and smelled so pristine and new! It worked great the first time. I made a chocolate banana smoothie and it effortlessly pulverized the frozen banana and ice cubes in less than 30 seconds. The result was the smoothest smoothie I've ever had. I have used it several times and every time I am amazed!”

Another added: “Though refurbished, it looked totally new when I received it. I couldn’t see any signs of wear and it’s now been almost a year and I have to say it’s one of my favorite and most used appliances. I opted for the model with a shorter profile to fit under my cabinets. I was worried that due to its wider proportions, I’d have a harder time blending smaller amounts, but that hasn’t been a problem for me at all.”

To buy: $329; amazon.com

Vitamix Professional Series 750

For home cooks looking for a classic Vitamix with a few more bells and whistles than the 5200, check out the Pro 750 model. It’s the home model our blender tester relies on, featuring a 2.2-peak horsepower motor, as well as five programmed settings to handle smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purées, and self-cleaning without the guesswork. Its 64-ounce low profile container also features an ergonomically designed rubber handle for easy pouring.

This model weighs about 12 pounds, but you won’t mind leaving it on your counter for all to admire. The Pro 750 not only comes in Vitamix standards of red, black, and white, but also brushed stainless steel or copper finishes. (If you do want to store it away, the low-profile container makes it a cinch to store.)

On Amazon, the Pro 750 has nearly 500 five-star reviews, with consumers raving about durability and power.

“I have had one of the 5000 series Vitamix for many many years and it still works perfectly, a real ‘workhorse,’” one user wrote. “I am now so into making smoothies now, I got this one for an upgrade into the high tech Vitamix realm. It is beyond expectations! This Vitamix is the culmination of the many years that this company has been making them and evolving them to higher standards. This 750 Pro series is the perfect blender for the smoothie making health person. It is very easy to clean the wide low profile 64 oz. canister that comes with the Vitamix. And for power, this one is tops!”

Many reviewers wrote about going through dozens of brands before making the jump to Vitamix, like this shopper: “This is IT you guys. This is the be-all, end-all blender. I like to make banana Nice Cream… Every single blender I have ever had, I've had to stand there for an HOUR blending, pushing, prodding, taking the lid off, smashing down the items inside. BUT NOT WITH VITAMIX. I am literally done in 5 minutes. Okay, maybe a little bit of cajoling is required with the tamper, and spatula, pushing the frozen solid fruit DOWN, but honestly, it is totally fine. Compared to an HOUR or more that I expended earlier, that is fine by me. Cleanup is every bit as easy as they say. Some warm water, a drop of soap, 60 seconds of blending, and you're done. Don't hesitate. This is the holy grail. I had a friend say afterwards that they bought one 7 years ago and hasn't looked back. I now understand why.”

To buy: $599 (originally $750); amazon.com

Vitamix 7500 Blender

If you’re tempted by the ten adjustable speeds of the Pro 750, but prefer to spend a little less, the Vitamix 7500 is a great option. Really the only difference between the two is that the 7500 lacks the pre-programmed options, like smoothies, soups, or self-cleaning. But many Amazon reviewers favor the increased control, with more than 400 of them rating the Vitamix 7500 five stars.

“Wanting to get into a blender with full control over the whole process, I opted for a Vitamix that had no built in programs,” a reviewer wrote. “I saw no need for that level of automation over a process that would not last that long start to finish. As a result of several YouTube videos, we make a glorious green smoothie every morning and love it. We feel very good about what we are doing and the nutrition we are consuming, especially the added fiber from natural sources. The blender performs perfectly without a flaw and the power is nothing short of amazing.”

Plus, the 7500 boasts that incredible Vitamix power: “We have searched as a family long and wide for good quality grinders of rice flour to make the south Indian delicacy, dosas,” said a user. “Grinders can be huge and don't always work ... so we resort to trying different blenders and other techniques. This is one of the first blenders to have done the job right - it's powerful and easy to use.”

To buy: $480 (originally $530); amazon.com

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix’s Explorian line combines the power and durability of its traditional blenders, but in a no-frills package. They’re ideal for buyers on a budget who also want a brand-new blender.

The E310 has many of the features you’d expect in a Vitamix: a 2.2-peak horsepower motor, laser-cut blades, and a pulse function for heartier recipes. But rather than programmed settings, the E310 has a 10-speed tactile dial for variable speed control. In addition, it has a narrower, 48-ounce container—perfect for smaller families and tight kitchens.

Hundreds of Amazon users rated the E310 a perfect five stars, with many saying they opted for the smaller blender because of limited space or budgets.

“I am in college and I live alone so getting the smaller [and] cheaper blender made sense to me,” said a customer who was looking for a sturdier blender. “It does the same blending that all the other models can do, but without the fancy extras such as touch screen and pre-programmed setting. This blender was a great upgrade for me and because of how much it can do… Conclusion: If you are looking for a blender that can make small servings for only yourself or for you and a friend then look no further. While this blender is not cheap, it is the best blender you can get for this price.”

Another user, who referred to Vitamix as the holy grail of blenders, described how well the E310 fit into her lifestyle. “What sold me ultimately was 1. the smaller size (the classic ones are larger), and 2. I thought about how much I spend (or would like to spend) at my local smoothie/juice bar. A 16oz smoothie costs a ridiculous $8-9, and a juice at least that much, if not more. If I could afford it, I would have gotten one daily. So, this Vitamix pays for itself in about a month.”

To buy: $350; amazon.com

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

When people gush about Vitamix in practically reverent tones, it’s likely they’re thinking of the company’s Ascent series—and the A3500 is the top of the line. With the A3500, you get the Ascent platform with its wireless connectivity and a system of Self-Detect containers, easy-to-clean touchscreen controls, a programmable built-in timer, and a clear locking lid to keep an eye on how your ingredients are blending. You can even pair your A3500 with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to get access to 17 programs and hundreds of recipes.

While the A3500 has just shy of 150 reviews, 90% of them are glowing five-star ratings. Users gush about how much quieter the A3500 is than older versions, as well as how much of a difference the wireless connectivity makes.

“At first I was [hesitant] to buy a blender that cost so much money,” an Amazon user wrote. “But then I finally decided and went with the best. The main purpose is the noise of the machine. After watching so many reviews this machine should be the quietest fork all the Vitamix blenders. And so far I can tell it is. I make most of my post run shakes in the morning while everyone else is still asleep.”

“The best of the best,” a second shopper wrote. “I’ve been wanting a Vitamix for awhile now and I’m so happy I finally made the purchase. I use this thing everyday and can’t help but smile with amazement everytime. This thing is a workhorse! As a peanut butter junkie, Vitamix scratches that itch. Making homemade nut butter is so easy with this and it’s done in less than a minute. Not to mention peanut butter taste so much better homemade than store bought. You can control what goes into every batch. Ice cream and smoothies are also a breeze with this machine. I was afraid of a learning curve, but the A3500 makes blending so easy. My favorite feature is the set and walk away or maybe it’s the use of the Vitamix app to control my blend? Either way this thing has changed my nutritional life and I’m so happy I pulled the trigger on it.”

To buy: $525 (originally $700); amazon.com