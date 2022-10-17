The 9 Best Vegetable Peelers for 2022

Thankfully, vegetable peelers are one of the most affordable kitchen tools , so you may even choose to try out a few. We researched and reviewed vegetable peelers with various tasks in mind before choosing the Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler as our top recommendation for most home cooks. Read on to learn more about the Kuhn Rikon as well as our picks for the straight swivel peeler, serrated vegetable peeler, electric vegetable peeler, and more.

Chances are, you've got a vegetable peeler in your kitchen drawer due for an upgrade. Vegetable peelers do more than just take the tough skin off your butternut squash or help you get that perfect strip of zest for a cocktail. Having the right kitchen tools can be life-changing , and with the vegetable peeler being one of the most versatile, you'll benefit much more from a peeler you enjoy using than one that's dulled or difficult to work with. Indeed, peelers don't have a long shelf life: they need to be replaced yearly for safe, easy peeling, according to Ina Garten .

Best Overall: Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($17 for 3) Also available at Williams Sonoma. Pros: Affordable, lightweight, and easy to use, this set of three peelers is up for large and small peeling tasks. Cons: As the blades are made of carbon steel instead of stainless, they're prone to rust. The Kuhn Rikon peeler has been a longstanding favorite in our kitchens, helping us peel potatoes (make sure to save those peels for later!) and shave garnishes from a block of Parmesan. As a bonus, this peeler is affordable even as a set of three, meaning you always have a clean, sharp peeler at the ready. While rust can form on the carbon steel blades, proper cleaning will prevent it: wash and dry your peeler immediately after use, and make sure it's completely dry before stashing it in the drawer. Dimensions: 6.3 x 3 x 1.5 inches

Best Straight Swivel Peeler: Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($16) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Oxo. Pros: It features an ergonomic, non-slip handle, and the blade has a special tip for removing potato eyes Cons: Some may find the handle bulky. This peeler has many of the qualities we look for in a vegetable peeler: easy to use, comfortable to hold, dishwasher safe, and durable. OXO has many devoted followers for its ergonomic, well-made products, and this peeler is a good example. Our favorite feature, though, is the little metal divet on the end. If you've ever been tasked with peeling potatoes that are covered in eyes, you know what a pain it can be to dig them out with a paring knife. The tip on this peeler makes removing potato eyes a breeze. At the same time, it's another place food could get trapped, so make sure to clean your peeler thoroughly before storing it. Dimensions: 1.5 x 1 x 7.5 inches

Best Y-Shape Peeler: Kuhn Rikon Piranha Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Pros: It's an affordable peeler with an ergonomic handle that makes it especially easy to use. Cons: The peeler doesn't offer protection from the blade, which would benefit from a protective blade cover. Like our pick for Best Value, this Kuhn Rikon peeler is affordable, reliable, and a popular choice for home cooks. Its durable, razor-sharp stainless steel blade will carry you through many meal prep sessions. On top of being lightweight and comfortable in the hand, it comes in bold cherry red as well as zingy lime green, which will brighten up a drawer of stainless steel kitchen tools. Dimensions: 6.3 x 3 x 1 inches

Best Value: Tovolo Magnetic Tri Peeler Courtesy of Target View at Target ($15 for 3) Also available at Kohl's. Pros: This dishwasher-safe three-pack offers different peeling options, and magnets in the peelers keep them together and easy to find in your kitchen drawer. Cons: The blades are not as sharp as those of some of our other picks. We love a good Y-shaped peeler, and we love that these three, sold as a set, not only nest together in a neat little stack but also have magnets in the handles to keep them together in your kitchen gadget drawer, which means they don't take up much of your valuable kitchen space. Each peeler has a different blade option (straight, serrated, and julienne) to help you tackle whatever kitchen tasks your imagination throws your way. And they're dishwasher safe, so cleanup is easy. Dimensions: 5.8 x 1.5 x 2.8 inches

Best Serrated: KitchenAid Gourmet Euro Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($10) Also available at Target. Pros: It's a well-made, sleek peeler and comes with a protective blade cover. Cons: The serrated blade may not be the best pick for every kitchen task. We love KitchenAid's products for their durability and design, and this peeler not only comes in a few of KitchenAid's signature colors – pistachio, aqua, and red – but also holds up well to frequent use. It's dishwasher safe, and includes a protective blade cover to prevent accidents when reaching inside the kitchen drawer. A serrated peeler is a fantastic choice for soft-skinned fruits and vegetables, but it may not work well for some thicker-skinned foods, so make sure to think about how you plan to use your peeler before you buy. That said, this tool will stay sharp for plenty of satisfying prep sessions. Dimensions: 0.9 x 1.1 x 3.4 inches

Best Electric: Starfrit Rotato Express Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Home Depot. Pros: This easy-to-use electric peeler is durable and has replaceable blades. Cons: It's larger than the other peelers on our list, so it may not be the best choice for compact kitchens. If you have a lot of peeling projects on your plate, sitting down with a handheld peeler can feel overwhelming. An electric peeler does the work for you. Just pop your vegetable onto the peeler, and it holds it in place while peeling. It's a great tool not only for large projects but also for those who find holding a handheld peeler difficult or painful. It comes with two replacement blades, so you can keep your peeler sharp and safe. Since it's an electric appliance, it has to be hand washed, unlike many handheld peelers. This countertop model may seem large for small kitchens, though most of its size is in its height. Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.3 x 11 inches

Best Ceramic: Kyocera Ceramic Y Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($11) Also available at Walmart. Pros: Ceramic blades stay sharp longer than metal, and special hooks on the peeler's outer edges make removing potato eyes easy. Cons: Food may get trapped in the outer loops of the peeler. There's a lot to love about Kyocera's ceramic peeler, especially if you regularly work with acidic foods. Some acidic foods can rust or damage metal blades over time, but ceramic is nonreactive and can stay sharp even with regular exposure to acids. The ergonomic handle helps keep your hands safe during kitchen prep, and it comes in a range of colors. Like the Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler, this peeler also has a special tool for removing potato eyes: in this case, on the outer edges near the blade. It is dishwasher safe, but the small outer loops may require a bit of extra attention if food scraps build up inside. Dimensions: 5.7 x 3.1 x 1.1 inches

Best for Large Vegetables: Oxo Good Grips Large Vegetable Prep Y Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Also available at Oxo. Pros: In addition to an extra wide blade that easily tackles large peeling tasks, it has an ergonomic handle. Cons: Using it for smaller, delicate peeling tasks may feel awkward. With this peeler, Oxo Good Grips lives up to its name: the non-slip handle stays put, and comfortable, in your hand even as you peel unwieldy butternut squashes or other large vegetables. It's easy to use and easy to clean. Its blade remains sharp even after many uses. Our one issue with this peeler is versatility: if you plan to only have one peeler in your drawer, this one may not peel smaller, more delicate foods as cleanly as other models. Dimensions: 0.9 x 4.5 x 8 inches

