Lifestyle Kitchen The 9 Best Vegetable Peelers for 2022 Our favorite, the Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler, is easy to use on thick-skinned squash, potatoes, carrots, and more. By Julia Skinner Published on October 17, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Chances are, you've got a vegetable peeler in your kitchen drawer due for an upgrade. Vegetable peelers do more than just take the tough skin off your butternut squash or help you get that perfect strip of zest for a cocktail. Having the right kitchen tools can be life-changing, and with the vegetable peeler being one of the most versatile, you'll benefit much more from a peeler you enjoy using than one that's dulled or difficult to work with. Indeed, peelers don't have a long shelf life: they need to be replaced yearly for safe, easy peeling, according to Ina Garten. Thankfully, vegetable peelers are one of the most affordable kitchen tools, so you may even choose to try out a few. We researched and reviewed vegetable peelers with various tasks in mind before choosing the Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler as our top recommendation for most home cooks. Read on to learn more about the Kuhn Rikon as well as our picks for the straight swivel peeler, serrated vegetable peeler, electric vegetable peeler, and more. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler Best Straight Swivel Peeler: Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler Best Y-Shape Peeler: Kuhn Rikon Piranha Peeler Best Value: Tovolo Magnetic Tri Peeler Best Serrated: KitchenAid Gourmet Euro Peeler Best Electric: Starfrit Rotato Express Best Ceramic: Kyocera Ceramic Y Peeler Best for Large Vegetables: Oxo Good Grips Large Vegetable Prep Y Peeler Best Ergonomic Peeler: Swissmar Double-Edge Peeler Best Overall: Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($17 for 3) Also available at Williams Sonoma. Pros: Affordable, lightweight, and easy to use, this set of three peelers is up for large and small peeling tasks. Cons: As the blades are made of carbon steel instead of stainless, they're prone to rust. The Kuhn Rikon peeler has been a longstanding favorite in our kitchens, helping us peel potatoes (make sure to save those peels for later!) and shave garnishes from a block of Parmesan. As a bonus, this peeler is affordable even as a set of three, meaning you always have a clean, sharp peeler at the ready. While rust can form on the carbon steel blades, proper cleaning will prevent it: wash and dry your peeler immediately after use, and make sure it's completely dry before stashing it in the drawer. Dimensions: 6.3 x 3 x 1.5 inchesMaterials: Carbon steel and plastic Best Straight Swivel Peeler: Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($16) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Oxo. Pros: It features an ergonomic, non-slip handle, and the blade has a special tip for removing potato eyes Cons: Some may find the handle bulky. This peeler has many of the qualities we look for in a vegetable peeler: easy to use, comfortable to hold, dishwasher safe, and durable. OXO has many devoted followers for its ergonomic, well-made products, and this peeler is a good example. Our favorite feature, though, is the little metal divet on the end. If you've ever been tasked with peeling potatoes that are covered in eyes, you know what a pain it can be to dig them out with a paring knife. The tip on this peeler makes removing potato eyes a breeze. At the same time, it's another place food could get trapped, so make sure to clean your peeler thoroughly before storing it. Dimensions: 1.5 x 1 x 7.5 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel, die-cast zinc, and plastic Best Y-Shape Peeler: Kuhn Rikon Piranha Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Pros: It's an affordable peeler with an ergonomic handle that makes it especially easy to use. Cons: The peeler doesn't offer protection from the blade, which would benefit from a protective blade cover. Like our pick for Best Value, this Kuhn Rikon peeler is affordable, reliable, and a popular choice for home cooks. Its durable, razor-sharp stainless steel blade will carry you through many meal prep sessions. On top of being lightweight and comfortable in the hand, it comes in bold cherry red as well as zingy lime green, which will brighten up a drawer of stainless steel kitchen tools. Dimensions: 6.3 x 3 x 1 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Best Value: Tovolo Magnetic Tri Peeler Courtesy of Target View at Target ($15 for 3) Also available at Kohl's. Pros: This dishwasher-safe three-pack offers different peeling options, and magnets in the peelers keep them together and easy to find in your kitchen drawer. Cons: The blades are not as sharp as those of some of our other picks. We love a good Y-shaped peeler, and we love that these three, sold as a set, not only nest together in a neat little stack but also have magnets in the handles to keep them together in your kitchen gadget drawer, which means they don't take up much of your valuable kitchen space. Each peeler has a different blade option (straight, serrated, and julienne) to help you tackle whatever kitchen tasks your imagination throws your way. And they're dishwasher safe, so cleanup is easy. Dimensions: 5.8 x 1.5 x 2.8 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Best Serrated: KitchenAid Gourmet Euro Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($10) Also available at Target. Pros: It's a well-made, sleek peeler and comes with a protective blade cover. Cons: The serrated blade may not be the best pick for every kitchen task. We love KitchenAid's products for their durability and design, and this peeler not only comes in a few of KitchenAid's signature colors – pistachio, aqua, and red – but also holds up well to frequent use. It's dishwasher safe, and includes a protective blade cover to prevent accidents when reaching inside the kitchen drawer. A serrated peeler is a fantastic choice for soft-skinned fruits and vegetables, but it may not work well for some thicker-skinned foods, so make sure to think about how you plan to use your peeler before you buy. That said, this tool will stay sharp for plenty of satisfying prep sessions. Dimensions: 0.9 x 1.1 x 3.4 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Best Electric: Starfrit Rotato Express Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Home Depot. Pros: This easy-to-use electric peeler is durable and has replaceable blades. Cons: It's larger than the other peelers on our list, so it may not be the best choice for compact kitchens. If you have a lot of peeling projects on your plate, sitting down with a handheld peeler can feel overwhelming. An electric peeler does the work for you. Just pop your vegetable onto the peeler, and it holds it in place while peeling. It's a great tool not only for large projects but also for those who find holding a handheld peeler difficult or painful. It comes with two replacement blades, so you can keep your peeler sharp and safe. Since it's an electric appliance, it has to be hand washed, unlike many handheld peelers. This countertop model may seem large for small kitchens, though most of its size is in its height. Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.3 x 11 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Best Ceramic: Kyocera Ceramic Y Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($11) Also available at Walmart. Pros: Ceramic blades stay sharp longer than metal, and special hooks on the peeler's outer edges make removing potato eyes easy. Cons: Food may get trapped in the outer loops of the peeler. There's a lot to love about Kyocera's ceramic peeler, especially if you regularly work with acidic foods. Some acidic foods can rust or damage metal blades over time, but ceramic is nonreactive and can stay sharp even with regular exposure to acids. The ergonomic handle helps keep your hands safe during kitchen prep, and it comes in a range of colors. Like the Oxo Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler, this peeler also has a special tool for removing potato eyes: in this case, on the outer edges near the blade. It is dishwasher safe, but the small outer loops may require a bit of extra attention if food scraps build up inside. Dimensions: 5.7 x 3.1 x 1.1 inchesMaterials: Ceramic and plastic Best for Large Vegetables: Oxo Good Grips Large Vegetable Prep Y Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Also available at Oxo. Pros: In addition to an extra wide blade that easily tackles large peeling tasks, it has an ergonomic handle. Cons: Using it for smaller, delicate peeling tasks may feel awkward. With this peeler, Oxo Good Grips lives up to its name: the non-slip handle stays put, and comfortable, in your hand even as you peel unwieldy butternut squashes or other large vegetables. It's easy to use and easy to clean. Its blade remains sharp even after many uses. Our one issue with this peeler is versatility: if you plan to only have one peeler in your drawer, this one may not peel smaller, more delicate foods as cleanly as other models. Dimensions: 0.9 x 4.5 x 8 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Best Ergonomic Peeler: Swissmar Double-Edge Peeler Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Pros: Its ergonomic handle and blade are compatible with either hand. Cons: The divet at the back of handle has the potential for food buildup. If you're in the market for a left-handed peeler, and one that's comfortable to hold, no less, the Swissmar Double-Edge Peeler is the choice for you thanks to its double-blade design, which means you can easily maneuver it with either hand. The blade is sharp, and it has a potato eye remover at its tip. While most peelers have solid handles, the back of this one has a small hole that might harbor built-up food, so (as with any peeler) make sure it's clean and dry before storage. Dimensions: 8.3 x 4.3 x 0.5 inchesMaterials: Stainless steel and plastic Our Favorite The best vegetable peeler for you is one that is sharp, durable, comfortable in your hand, and easily peels the foods you love to prepare and eat. We named the Kuhn Rikon Swiss Vegetable Peeler the Best Overall for this set of three's low price point, versatility, and durability. The peelers are also easy to clean, and widely available, so you can easily replace your set if it gets dull. The Research To find the best vegetable peelers, we compared dozens of models to find those that fit our criteria: ergonomic, durable, and sharp. Factors to Consider Blade Design Peelers come in a few styles, and choosing the right one has a lot to do with how you intend to use it. Standard straight peelers can be right- or left-handed, or ambidextrous, and can have fixed or swivel blades. These are designed to be used in a straight line away from you. The swivel feature can be nice for produce with rougher shapes. Y-shaped peelers can be used either away from you or towards you, or in a circular movement around an object. Many chefs prefer the control and dexterity of a Y-shaped peeler, but they can take some time to get used to if you have traditionally used a standard straight peeler. Blade Material Most peelers are either stainless steel blades or ceramic. Both materials work well on most standard vegetables, but metal blades will have an advantage on tougher skins and peels like those of hard squashes. Ceramic blades will not rust and can retain a good edge, but they can be prone to chipping or cracking if they are loose in a drawer or bang against something in your dishwasher. Handle You want a handle that is comfortable to use, non-slip, and preferably dishwasher safe. Metal handles have a good weight for control, but silicone or rubber handles often have the best grip to prevent slipping during use. Q+A Can you sharpen a vegetable peeler? In short, yes. "If you are trying to sharpen a peeler with a swiveled blade, you can place a rolled piece of cardboard or a small amount of Styrofoam under the blade to hold it steady and keep it from moving," says Sarah Blair, a chef, culinary producer, and blogger. "Next – the same step applies to sharpening a blade that does not swivel – you want to use a steel file, the handle of a spoon, or even the backend of a knife, and sweep it across the blade. You want to slightly angle your sharpening agent of choice against the blade and make long, fluid strokes. Repeat this motion 10 to 12 times away from your body and then back towards your body to hone both sides of the beveled edge." Some peelers, like those made by Rösle, have removable blades that can be sharpened or replaced entirely. How do you clean a vegetable peeler? "To clean a vegetable peeler, you want to run it under warm water and use a soft surface to brush away any food or debris. You don't want to use anything abrasive that might scratch or chip the blade. Once the edge is properly cleaned, you want to dry it thoroughly before putting it away, so the blade does not rust," says Blair. Avoid putting it in the dishwasher, as the detergent can dull the blade. What is the difference between a potato peeler and a vegetable peeler? "There is no real difference between a potato peeler and a vegetable peeler," says Blair. "Because there are many different types of peelers, it's best to find the one you feel most comfortable with to execute the peeling task at hand." Our Expertise Julia Skinner, Ph.D., is a writer, culinary educator, avid gardener, food preserver, and author of Our Fermented Lives. She writes about and teaches fermentation, cooking, and food preservation through her business, Root, and through her newsletter. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit