Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services of 2022

There are plenty of reasons why you may want to try a vegan diet. Perhaps it's for health benefits, animal welfare causes, or for environmental issues. Maybe you've been maintaining a plant-based diet for years, or perhaps you're simply curious and want to try out a vegan meal plan for a week. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of vegan meal delivery services on the market. Having a vegan meal kit delivered to your door each week offers an easy way to stick to a healthful plant-based diet, plus it simplifies meal planning and takes the pressure off grocery shopping. To help you choose, we've rounded up our favorite vegan meal delivery services. Read on to explore and discover the right plant-based plan for you and your family. Best Vegan Meal Delivery of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Organic: Green Chef Best Value: Daily Harvest Best for Foodies: CookUnity Best for Ready to Eat: Factor Best for Customization: Hungryroot Best for Sustainability: Territory Best Overall: Sunbasket Courtesy of Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99Delivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Prioritizing fresh ingredients and health-conscious recipes that cater to a variety of dietary plans, Sunbasket's offerings are a great fit for vegan diets in addition to others.Pros & Cons ProsGreat customization optionsOrganic produce and ethical sourcingDiverse and worldly cuisinesSeveral dietary optionsConsRecipe instructions can be confusing with customization optionsSunbasket offers plant-based eaters a bevy of fresh and health-conscious meals with Fresh & Ready heat-and-eat meals or more traditional meal kits comprised of pre-prepped ingredients. Fresh & Ready meals are portioned for a single serving with four to 10 meals a week, and meal kits can accommodate up to five dinners a week with two or four servings per meal. There's even a marketplace where you can stock up on add-ons like breakfasts, grab-and-go lunches, snacks, and sides. With several types of dietary plans and customization options, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and gluten-free, you can easily build a tailored meal plan that suits your needs.Pricing and Plans Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per servingMeal kits start at $11.49 per serving Meals We Tried Sea Scallops over Fresh Fettuccine with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and SpinachSnapper with Romesco, Vegetables and AlmondsBurmese Chicken and Sweet Potato CurrySirloin Strip Tacos with Zucchini Scallion SalsaBroccoli Mac & CheeseChicken Chow Mein with Broccoli, Mushroom, and Toasted GarlicBeef Donburi Rice Bowl with Edamame and Kimchi-Lime VegetablesBurrito Bowl Al Pastor with Plant-Based Impossible Beef Best Organic: Green Chef Courtesy of Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 Delivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If organically-sourced ingredients are your priority, look no further than Green Chef, a USDA-certified organic company that features a variety of chef-crafted meals each week.Pros & Cons ProsUses USDA-certified organic ingredients when possibleOption to mix and match dietary preferences each weekEco-friendly packagingMeals ready in 30 minutes or lessConsShipping is not freeNo add-onsWith around two dozen chef-crafted options each week, Green Chef provides nutritious meals made with USDA-certified organic ingredients. Customers can mix and match dietary preferences, including vegan, keto, paleo, and gluten-free, and can order three or four meals per week in servings of two, four, or six. Green Chef offers an assortment of rice bowls, protein-based entrees, tacos, curries, salads, and more. Meal kits include pre-portioned spice packets and sauces, and most meals are ready in about 30 minutes or less. What's more, the ambitious meal-prepper can choose meals up to three weeks out.Pricing and PlansMeal kits start at $11.99 per servingMeals We Tried Harissa-Spiced ShrimpSesame Ginger Bavette Steak and ShrimpMiddle Eastern-Style Chickpea BowlsMaple Glazed Carrots with Figs Best Value: Daily Harvest Courtesy of Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $5.99Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Daily Harvest's single-serve menu items range from lattes to flatbreads to grain bowls, and with their volume-based discounts, you'll save money the more you order.Pros & ConsProsFlash-frozen healthy foods and snacksEasy-to-prepare meals with sustainable packagingBuild-your-own box modelConsAll items are single-serving onlyDaily Harvest appeals to plant-based eaters looking for single-serving, nourishing, and nutrient-dense foods. The company offers an array of meals, snacks, and beverages, including lattes, smoothies, soups, flatbreads, "Forager Bowls," "Harvest Bowls," and dairy-free frozen treats called "Scoops." The foods are flash-frozen and ready to eat in a matter of minutes after heating on the stovetop or in the microwave.Daily Harvest also features a volume-based discount on orders of nine items or more, so the more you buy, the more you save. Simply select a box size of either Small (9 items), Medium (14 items), or Large (24 items) and fill it with your favorite menu selections to cash in on the discount.Pricing and Plans Lattes: $5.99 per servingForager Bowls: $6.79 per servingMylk & Bites: $7.99 per servingSmoothies & Soups: $8.49 per servingScoops: $8.99 per servingHarvest Bowls & Flatbread: $9.79 per servingHarvest Bakes: $11.99 per servingMeals We Tried Mint + Cacao SmoothieMango Papaya SmoothieHazelnut + Chocolate BitesTomatillo + Pepper FlatbreadPortobello + Pesto FlatbreadSweet Potato + Wild Rice HashBrussels Sprouts + Tahini Harvest BowlSpinach + Shiitake GritsTomato + Zucchini Minestrone Soup Best for Foodies: CookUnity Courtesy of Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.27 Delivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Want gourmet vegan dishes from award-winning chefs shipped straight to your door in the form of premade, ready-to-heat meals? If so, CookUnity is for you.Pros & Cons ProsMeals created by chefsHand-crafted, heat-and-eat entreesUp to 16 meals per weekCurated meal plan or à la carte optionsConsNo customizationSingle-serving meals may not appeal to familiesIf having chef-quality meals delivered to your home appeals to you, then CookUnity may be a great match for your vegan meal plan. Meals are portioned for single servings and arrive prepared and ready to eat in about five minutes, with an option of four, six, eight, 12, or 16 meals each shipment. Choose from dozens of meals, including those that accommodate specific allergies and dietary restrictions, such as vegan, dairy-free, keto, and low-calorie. Or, if you'd rather sit back and relax, CookUnity can curate your meals for you each week, based on your meal preferences.Pricing and Plans 16 meals/week: $10.39 per meal 4 meals/week: $12.69 per meal Meals We TriedCoconut Lime Hanger SteakCarnitas Street TacosButternut Squash RavioliChili Roasted Shrimp Best for Ready to Eat: Factor Courtesy of Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Not only are Factor's pre-made meals fresh, flavorful, and nutritious, but they only take two minutes to heat in the microwave before enjoying.Pros & Cons ProsDesigned with health goals in mindUp to 18 meals a weekNutrition coaching availableConsNo add-ons or customizationsSingle-serving meals may not appeal to familiesCurated by chefs and designed by dieticians, Factor curates nutritious single-serving meals using fresh ingredients that are free of GMOs, hormones, antibiotics, and refined sugars. Meals cater to various diets, such as plant-based, low-carb, and low calorie. You can order meals in increments of four, six, eight, 12, or 18 per week. Meals stay fresh for up to a week in the refrigerator, and can be heated in either the microwave or the oven. And if you're looking for extra health and wellness support, a registered dietician is available for nutrition counseling.Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $15 per meal6 meals per week: $12.83 per meal8 meals per week: $12.38 per meal12 meals per week: $11.50 per meal18 meals per week: $11 per mealMeals We Tried Mango Salsa Salmon with Coconut Rice & Black BeansCreamy Parmesan Chicken with Broccoli & TomatoesVegetable Ratatouille with Mascarpone PolentaSmoked Tofu Almond Stir-Fry with Edamame Succotash Best for Customization: Hungryroot Courtesy of Hungryroot Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.69Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItFeaturing a vast array of weekly recipes curated to your preferences, plus an in-house grocery selection boasting a variety of products, Hungryroot checks all the boxes for your customization needs.Pros & Cons ProsGroceries and meals in one plan Dinners in 10 minutesThousands of recipes ConsReward credits system can be confusingRecipes may become overly simplistic after a whileHungryoot is like a grocery shopping app and meal planning tool all in one. First-time users take a brief quiz to identify health goals, dietary restrictions, and meal plan types, then an algorithm curates a grocery list for weekly meal plans. Hungryroot's grocery selection includes everything from produce to pantry staples to healthy snacks, and meals can be filtered by serving size, protein type, dietary needs, and even spice level. All ingredients, sauces, and spices are pre-portioned, so dinner can be ready in 10 minutes or less.Pricing and PlansMeals start at $9.69; plan on a minimum of $70 an order per weekMeals We Tried Spinach Artichoke and Mushroom TortelloniRoasted Salmon and Sweet Potato on BrusselsSouthwest Chicken and Rainbow Veg TacosThai Peanut Beef Broccoli Stir Fry Best for Sustainability: Territory Courtesy of Territory Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.95Delivery Area: 27 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Territory's commitment to responsibly-sourced ingredients and recyclable and compostable packaging makes it our top pick for sustainable meal deliveries.Pros & ConsProsLocally produced and sourced Chef-crafted mealsHeat-and-eat entrees ConsShipping not available nationwidePricing and menus vary based on locationTerritory partners with a team of registered dieticians, restaurateurs, and chefs in local commercial kitchens to create single-serving, macro-nutrient-dense meals. Based on your location and zip code, you can choose four to 12 nutritious meals from a rotating weekly menu that can be filtered by numerous dietary preferences, including Whole30, paleo, keto-friendly, vegan, and even pre- and post-partum. Territory focuses on sustainably-sourced, non-inflammatory ingredients, and meals are delivered in recyclable and compostable packaging.Pricing and Plans Meals start at $11.95Meals We Tried Beef Birria de Res with Salsa RojoSalmon and Spinach Croquette with Arugula Salad and Lemon Caper VinaigretteChicken Shawarma Quinoa Bowl with Pickled Red Onions and Tahini Sauce"Sattvik" Red Dal Kitchari with Coconut Yogurt and Turmeric Cauliflower Final Verdict Sunbasket gets our nod for the best overall pick for vegan meal delivery services with its focus on sustainably-sourced ingredients and organic produce, and the pride it takes in ethical standards when it comes to procuring food. With Sunbasket, customers take a trip around the globe with meal inspirations from Pakistani to Creole cuisines, while enjoying gourmet meals that are ready in about 30 minutes or less. Plus, with traditional meal kits, prepared meals, and add-on options, customers can build a completely personalized plant-based meal plan. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket Best Overall $9.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Green Chef Best Organic $11.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Daily Harvest Best Value $6.49 48 states Frozen Yes Yes CookUnity Best for Foodies $7.27 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Factor Best for Ready to Eat $11 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Hungryroot Best for Customization $9.69 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Territory Best for Sustainability $11.95 27 states Fresh Yes No Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a plant-based delivery and a vegan delivery? While most plant-based and vegan diets follow a meat-free approach, there are some differences in each diet. Vegan diets eliminate all animal products and animal by-products, so items such as honey, which is derived from bees, is not vegan-friendly. However, in a plant-based diet, honey may be acceptable. Dairy products and eggs are not considered vegan-friendly but may be consumed in a plant-based diet. Are vegan meal deliveries expensive? There is a range of costs for vegan meal deliveries depending on the company. Some services create a variety of meals and snacks, which may begin at a lower cost point, while other meal services focus on lunch and dinner entrees and have a higher cost per serving. Generally speaking, count on spending an average of $10 per serving for a vegan meal delivery service. Shipping is another consideration—some services offer free shipping, while others may tack on an additional $10 or so. However, when you factor in the time saved from meal planning, grocery shopping, and meal prep, you may find that vegan meal delivery services are well worth the money. How should I choose which vegan meal delivery is best for me? With so many vegan meal delivery services available, it may feel overwhelming to find the right match for your household. There are several factors to consider when selecting a vegan meal delivery company, starting with serving size. Are you a single adult living alone, or do you have a family of five to feed? Single-serving, easy-to-heat meals may be a better option for smaller families, while a meal plan that offers multiple servings may be necessary if you have more mouths to feed. Another factor to consider is time commitment. Would you rather have a meal that is prepared and ready to eat in a matter of minutes? Or would you prefer to handle your own ingredient prep and assembly, with dinner ready in about half an hour? Lastly, what type of service do you prefer? Do you like to have control and select your meals, or do you want a more customizable service? Regardless of your preferences, there are a variety of meal kit types and plans to suit you. Are vegan meal deliveries easy to cancel? Yes, most vegan meal delivery services allow customers to control their delivery settings through an online account or even an app. You may need to answer a few questions before fully canceling your subscription. Some services offer cancellation via a customer service agent. If you encounter any issues or need further assistance, reaching out to customer service may be the best bet. Methodology Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. They looked at myriad factors, including the variety of vegan delivery offerings, cook times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. 