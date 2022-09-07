Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket

Best Overall $9.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Green Chef

Best Organic $11.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Daily Harvest

Best Value $6.49 48 states Frozen Yes Yes CookUnity

Best for Foodies $7.27 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Factor

Best for Ready to Eat $11 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Hungryroot

Best for Customization $9.69 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Territory

Best for Sustainability $11.95 27 states Fresh Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a plant-based delivery and a vegan delivery?

While most plant-based and vegan diets follow a meat-free approach, there are some differences in each diet. Vegan diets eliminate all animal products and animal by-products, so items such as honey, which is derived from bees, is not vegan-friendly. However, in a plant-based diet, honey may be acceptable. Dairy products and eggs are not considered vegan-friendly but may be consumed in a plant-based diet.

Are vegan meal deliveries expensive?

There is a range of costs for vegan meal deliveries depending on the company. Some services create a variety of meals and snacks, which may begin at a lower cost point, while other meal services focus on lunch and dinner entrees and have a higher cost per serving. Generally speaking, count on spending an average of $10 per serving for a vegan meal delivery service. Shipping is another consideration—some services offer free shipping, while others may tack on an additional $10 or so. However, when you factor in the time saved from meal planning, grocery shopping, and meal prep, you may find that vegan meal delivery services are well worth the money.

How should I choose which vegan meal delivery is best for me?

With so many vegan meal delivery services available, it may feel overwhelming to find the right match for your household. There are several factors to consider when selecting a vegan meal delivery company, starting with serving size. Are you a single adult living alone, or do you have a family of five to feed? Single-serving, easy-to-heat meals may be a better option for smaller families, while a meal plan that offers multiple servings may be necessary if you have more mouths to feed.

Another factor to consider is time commitment. Would you rather have a meal that is prepared and ready to eat in a matter of minutes? Or would you prefer to handle your own ingredient prep and assembly, with dinner ready in about half an hour?

Lastly, what type of service do you prefer? Do you like to have control and select your meals, or do you want a more customizable service? Regardless of your preferences, there are a variety of meal kit types and plans to suit you.

Are vegan meal deliveries easy to cancel?

Yes, most vegan meal delivery services allow customers to control their delivery settings through an online account or even an app. You may need to answer a few questions before fully canceling your subscription. Some services offer cancellation via a customer service agent. If you encounter any issues or need further assistance, reaching out to customer service may be the best bet.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. They looked at myriad factors, including the variety of vegan delivery offerings, cook times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, researchers identified which vegan meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.