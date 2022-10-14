Lifestyle Kitchen The 16 Best Vegan Cookbooks for 2022 Find your new favorite plant-based recipes in these titles. By Pooja Makhijani Published on October 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon It's no secret that the interest in eating a vegan diet has grown exponentially in recent years. Though only 3% of U.S. adults identify as vegan, according to the Pew Research Center, younger generations are more likely to seek out plant-based recipes. You've probably heard the term "meatless Mondays" or the "flexitarian" mode of eating — an emphasis on eating more plants while not completely restricting fish, poultry, and occasional meat consumption. Introducing a few vegan recipes into weekly meals is a great way to diversify your cooking while also learning new techniques for fresh produce in the kitchen. The F&W Guide to Plant-Based Meat If you're looking for a place to start or expand your plant-based cooking repertoire, there are plenty of cookbooks from accomplished vegan and vegetarian chefs that can help. While "classic" vegan cookbooks are still popular, recent titles tend to be more inclusive. Authors Edgar Castrejón, Joanne Lee Molinaro, Jenne Claiborne, and others stress that aspiring vegans do not have to give up their heritage foods in their pivot to sustainable eating. Read on for a complete harvest of books for the vegan-committed or the vegan-curious. Our Top Picks Raw Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Eight-time James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, and restauranter Trotter and chef and owner Klein asked food lovers to rethink raw foods in this 2007 vegan classic. Noteworthy recipes include broccoli flower couscous with curry oil, radish ravioli with yellow tomato sauce, and watermelon soup with melon granita, accompanied by extensive wine notes. The authors also focus on juicing — "a natural extension of the raw-food repertoire." Their refreshing concoctions include prickly pear and pomegranate juice and cucumber-lime water. Price at time of publish: $70 hardcover, $19 paperback Full Title: RawAuthors: Charlie Trotter and Roxanne KleinEbook Available: NoPages: 216 Vegetable Kingdom Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Terry draws on the flavors and textures of East Asia, the Southern United States, and the Caribbean and centers on real food, not powders or meat substitutes. The book's 100+ recipes offer casual, family-oriented fare: grilled spring onions with lemon-thyme oil; oven-roasted zucchini, jerk tofu wrapped in collard leaves; spinach and kale grit cakes; barbecue carrots with slow-cooked white beans. The book is categorized by ingredient type (roots, lentils, fruits, etc.), and each dish comes with a recommended soundtrack! Price at time of publish: $17 Full Title: Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan RecipesAuthor: Bryant TerryEbook Available: YesPages: 256 The Homemade Vegan Pantry Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon This guide to making unprocessed basics is expansive: Schinner covers condiments, stocks, prepared foods, and more. The book, geared towards kitchen crafters/tinkerers, offers recipes for mayonnaises, Asian sauces, non-dairy milk, egg alternatives, and a variety of "meats" (breakfast unsausage, peppy unpepperoni). Schinner is best known for her cookbook Artisan Vegan Cheese, and her artisan vegan cheese company, Miyoko's Kitchen, and she shares her trade secrets for oil-free melty "pepper jack," almond "feta," and vegan shaved "parmesan." Price at time of publish: $18 Full Title: The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own StaplesAuthor: Miyoko Schinner Ebook Available: YesPages: 224 Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Vegan blogger Shultz's debut cookbook features 101 vegan recipes that require ten ingredients or less, one bowl or one pot, or 30 minutes or less to prepare; the dishes are also primarily gluten-free. The book is perfect for any beginner: it provides tips for building an essential plant-based pantry and includes inspired takes on popular American fare — spiced buckwheat pancakes, three bean chili, butternut squash-garlic mac 'n' "cheese." Price at time of publish: $18 Full Title: Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking: 101 Entirely Plant-based, Mostly Gluten-Free, Easy and Delicious RecipeAuthor: Dana ShultzEbook Available: YesPages: 304 Provecho Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Chef, recipe developer, food stylist, and photographer Castrejón turns the traditional meat-centric dishes of his Mexican American childhood into plant-based creations: pozole verde, elote asado, oat milk horchata. His 100 recipes stress convenience: Many take less than 30 minutes to assemble/make and all use easily-available ingredients. This book is organized by how meals are approached in the Castrejón family home and also includes Salvadoran and Colombian foods. Price at time of publish: $22 Full Title: Provecho: 100 Vegan Mexican Recipes to Celebrate Culture and CommunityAuthor: Edgar CastrejónEbook Available: YesPages: 256 The Korean Vegan Cookbook Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Molinaro not only reinterprets the Korean classics she grew up with as vegan fare, such as jjajangmyeon and kkanpunggi, but also provides Korean-inspired riffs on Western dishes, such as Angry Penne Pasta (with gochujang and gochugaru) and chocolate cake (with sweet potato). The book is also deeply personal: Molinaro's headnotes include touching anecdotes about cooking with her omma, her endless inspiration, and stories from her parents' youths in Korea. Price at time of publish: $16 Full Title: The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's KitchenAuthor: Joanne Lee Molinaro Ebook Available: YesPages: 334 Unbelievably Vegan Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Private chef Morgan leans into her Puerto Rican and Creole heritage with spicy, bold dishes such as smoky jambalaya with blackened veggies, lemon-pepper "wingz," and cajun caesar salad with crispy black-eyed peas and cornbread croutons. Created with elite athletes in mind, like her husband, former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, the book aims to appeal to vegans and omnivores alike. Price at time of publish: $13 Full Title: Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based RecipesAuthor: Charity MorganEbook Available: YesPages: 288 The Modern Tiffin Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Priyanka Naik, an Instagram influencer and TV personality, challenges Americans' conceptions about vegan food in 11 Indian-inspired, global-cuisine lunch menus, each portioned for two and meant to be portable — like an Indian tiffin. The Maharashtrian tiffin, a nod to her parents' heritage, includes shaboodani (made with couscous), chickpea bhelpuri, and coconut masala-stuffed okra; the Southeast Asian tiffin, a tofu banh mi, Bangkok-inspired street noodles, and toasted coconut peanuts. Price at time of publish: $16 Full Title: The Modern Tiffin: On-the-Go Vegan Dishes with a Global Flair Author: Priyanka NaikEbook Available: YesPages: 224 Veganomicon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Often called "The Joy of Vegan Cooking," Veganomicon eschews fake meat products and egg replacements and offers over 250 recipes featuring nearly every fruit, vegetable, legume, and grain. Notable recipes include baby bok choy with crispy shallots, roasted Eggplant and spinach muffuletta, asparagus and lemongrass risotto, and chocolate hazelnut biscotti. The breakfasts, holiday recipes, desserts, and chatty cooking notes accompanying each recipe are great for beginner vegans. Moskowitz and Romero also include soy-free, gluten-free, and low-fat options. Price at time of publish: $19 Full Title: Veganomicon: The Ultimate Vegan CookbookAuthors: Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope RomeroEbook Available: YesPages: 432 Sweet Potato Soul Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Private chef Jenne Claiborne celebrates the versatility of Southern ingredients — dandelion greens, okra, and black-eyed peas — with 100 plant-based recipes. She includes riffs on several soul food classics, such as Creole red bean "sausages," sweet potato pie, and coconut collard salad. She also shares new flavors, such as Georgia watermelon and peach salad and peach date BBQ jackfruit sliders — all deeply rooted in traditions of eating locally and seasonally. Price at time of publish: $13 Full Title: Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul Author: Jenne ClaiborneEbook Available: YesPages: 224 Chloe's Vegan Desserts Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon This compendium features 100+ recipes for baked goods made sans butter and eggs. Coscarelli leans on alternative milks and well-known vegan baking tricks — vinegar is an excellent leavening agent when combined with baking soda — but her recipes are decadent: tiramisu pancakes, mojito chocolate chip cookies, Bollywood cupcakes. Coscarelli, the first vegan chef ever to win a Food Network competition ("Cupcake Wars"), also provides guidance on allergy-free and gluten-free baking, making this a useful volume for many, vegan or otherwise. Price at time of publish: $19 Full Title: Chloe's Vegan Desserts: More than 100 Exciting New Recipes for Cookies and Pies, Tarts and Cobblers, Cupcakes and Cakes — and More!Author: Chloe Coscarelli Ebook Available: YesPages: 272 Vegan Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon European chef and restaurateur Jean-Christian Jury collects 500 recipes from 200 countries, from Persian beet borani to South Indian potato masala, in this illustrated compendium/coffee table book. The book stresses that such recipes aren't "veganized" but naturally vegan ingredients. Organized by meal or courses (breakfast, salads and soups, desserts), the book highlights international culinary traditions and regional fruits and vegetables. Price at time of publish: $27 Full Title: Vegan: The CookbookAuthor: Jean-Christian JuryEbook Available: NoPages: 584 Isa Does It Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon The second cookbook title from Moskowitz in this roundup focuses on fast meals: She promises most of the 150 dishes will be on the dinner table in less than 30 minutes. It draws inspiration from American comfort food and several cuisines (Indian, Thai, Korean). Recipes include sweet potato and red curry soup, Korean BBQ portobello burgers, ancho-lentil tacos, and chimichurri-pumpkin bowl. Moskowitz speaks to the vegan-curious with conversational headnotes and photo tutorials on "vegan butchery." Price at time of publish: $27 Full Title: Isa Does It: Amazingly Easy, Wildly Delicious Vegan Recipes for Every Day of the WeekAuthor: Isa Chandra MoskowitzEbook Available: YesPages: 320 The Vegan Cookbook for Kids Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Young chefs need inspiration too, and this book provides it in spades with more than 50 plant-based recipes, including fruity sheet pan pancakes for breakfast, creamy cauliflower dip for snacks and bites, and meatless shepherd's pie for family feasts. Written with tweens in mind, blogger Barb Musick educates with helpful guides on common plant-based ingredients, essential kitchen tools and techniques, and cooking safety guidelines. Price at time of publish: $13 Full Title: The Vegan Cookbook for Kids: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Young ChefsAuthor: Barb MusickEbook Available: YesPages: 142 East Meets Vegan Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Sasha Gill's cookbook spans six countries and 90 recipes: vegan butter chicken (India), jackfruit massaman curry (Thailand), nasi lemak (Malaysia/Singapore), chee cheong fun (China), and okonomiyaki (Japan). She also provides recipes for cooking basics — kecap manis, dashi, dumpling skins, sushi rice — and encourages home chefs to mix and match elements to create their own fusion dishes. Price at time of publish: $15 Full Title: East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and DeliciousAuthor: Sasha GillEbook Available: YesPages: 224 hot for food all day Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Toyota asks home cooks to "level up" their plant-based diet with recipes that do double duty: they can be enjoyed on their own or can be morphed into something completely new. A roasted vegetable salad is incorporated into potstickers; sloppy Joe zucchini boats are transformed into carbonara. An entire section is devoted to building custom vegan bowls, with suggestions for grains, vegetables, and substantial and nutritious add-ins. Price at time of publish: $13 Full Title: hot for food all day: easy recipes to level up your vegan meals Author: Lauren ToyotaEbook Available: YesPages: 256 Our Expertise Pooja Makhijani is a writer and editor whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, Real Simple, The Atlantic, WSJ.com, The Cut, Teen Vogue, Epicurious, Publishers Weekly, ELLE, Bon Appétit, The Kitchn and others.