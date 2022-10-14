If you're looking for a place to start or expand your plant-based cooking repertoire, there are plenty of cookbooks from accomplished vegan and vegetarian chefs that can help. While "classic" vegan cookbooks are still popular, recent titles tend to be more inclusive. Authors Edgar Castrejón, Joanne Lee Molinaro, Jenne Claiborne, and others stress that aspiring vegans do not have to give up their heritage foods in their pivot to sustainable eating. Read on for a complete harvest of books for the vegan-committed or the vegan-curious.

It's no secret that the interest in eating a vegan diet has grown exponentially in recent years. Though only 3% of U.S. adults identify as vegan, according to the Pew Research Center , younger generations are more likely to seek out plant-based recipes. You've probably heard the term "meatless Mondays" or the " flexitarian " mode of eating — an emphasis on eating more plants while not completely restricting fish, poultry, and occasional meat consumption. Introducing a few vegan recipes into weekly meals is a great way to diversify your cooking while also learning new techniques for fresh produce in the kitchen.

Raw

Eight-time James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, and restauranter Trotter and chef and owner Klein asked food lovers to rethink raw foods in this 2007 vegan classic. Noteworthy recipes include broccoli flower couscous with curry oil, radish ravioli with yellow tomato sauce, and watermelon soup with melon granita, accompanied by extensive wine notes. The authors also focus on juicing — "a natural extension of the raw-food repertoire." Their refreshing concoctions include prickly pear and pomegranate juice and cucumber-lime water.

Full Title: Raw

Authors: Charlie Trotter and Roxanne Klein

Authors: Charlie Trotter and Roxanne Klein

Charlie Trotter and Roxanne Klein Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 216

Vegetable Kingdom

Terry draws on the flavors and textures of East Asia, the Southern United States, and the Caribbean and centers on real food, not powders or meat substitutes. The book's 100+ recipes offer casual, family-oriented fare: grilled spring onions with lemon-thyme oil; oven-roasted zucchini, jerk tofu wrapped in collard leaves; spinach and kale grit cakes; barbecue carrots with slow-cooked white beans. The book is categorized by ingredient type (roots, lentils, fruits, etc.), and each dish comes with a recommended soundtrack!

Full Title: Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes

Author: Bryant Terry

Author: Bryant Terry

Bryant Terry Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

The Homemade Vegan Pantry

This guide to making unprocessed basics is expansive: Schinner covers condiments, stocks, prepared foods, and more. The book, geared towards kitchen crafters/tinkerers, offers recipes for mayonnaises, Asian sauces, non-dairy milk, egg alternatives, and a variety of "meats" (breakfast unsausage, peppy unpepperoni). Schinner is best known for her cookbook Artisan Vegan Cheese, and her artisan vegan cheese company, Miyoko's Kitchen, and she shares her trade secrets for oil-free melty "pepper jack," almond "feta," and vegan shaved "parmesan."

Full Title: The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples

Author: Miyoko Schinner

Author: Miyoko Schinner

Miyoko Schinner Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 224

Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking

Vegan blogger Shultz's debut cookbook features 101 vegan recipes that require ten ingredients or less, one bowl or one pot, or 30 minutes or less to prepare; the dishes are also primarily gluten-free. The book is perfect for any beginner: it provides tips for building an essential plant-based pantry and includes inspired takes on popular American fare — spiced buckwheat pancakes, three bean chili, butternut squash-garlic mac 'n' "cheese."

Full Title: Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking: 101 Entirely Plant-based, Mostly Gluten-Free, Easy and Delicious Recipe

Author: Dana Shultz

Author: Dana Shultz

Dana Shultz Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 304

Provecho

Chef, recipe developer, food stylist, and photographer Castrejón turns the traditional meat-centric dishes of his Mexican American childhood into plant-based creations: pozole verde, elote asado, oat milk horchata. His 100 recipes stress convenience: Many take less than 30 minutes to assemble/make and all use easily-available ingredients. This book is organized by how meals are approached in the Castrejón family home and also includes Salvadoran and Colombian foods.

Full Title: Provecho: 100 Vegan Mexican Recipes to Celebrate Culture and Community

Author: Edgar Castrejón

Author: Edgar Castrejón

Edgar Castrejón Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

The Korean Vegan Cookbook

Molinaro not only reinterprets the Korean classics she grew up with as vegan fare, such as jjajangmyeon and kkanpunggi, but also provides Korean-inspired riffs on Western dishes, such as Angry Penne Pasta (with gochujang and gochugaru) and chocolate cake (with sweet potato). The book is also deeply personal: Molinaro's headnotes include touching anecdotes about cooking with her omma, her endless inspiration, and stories from her parents' youths in Korea.

Full Title: The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen

Author: Joanne Lee Molinaro

Author: Joanne Lee Molinaro

Joanne Lee Molinaro Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 334

Unbelievably Vegan

Private chef Morgan leans into her Puerto Rican and Creole heritage with spicy, bold dishes such as smoky jambalaya with blackened veggies, lemon-pepper "wingz," and cajun caesar salad with crispy black-eyed peas and cornbread croutons. Created with elite athletes in mind, like her husband, former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, the book aims to appeal to vegans and omnivores alike.

Full Title: Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes

Author: Charity Morgan

Author: Charity Morgan

Charity Morgan Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 288

The Modern Tiffin

Priyanka Naik, an Instagram influencer and TV personality, challenges Americans' conceptions about vegan food in 11 Indian-inspired, global-cuisine lunch menus, each portioned for two and meant to be portable — like an Indian tiffin. The Maharashtrian tiffin, a nod to her parents' heritage, includes shaboodani (made with couscous), chickpea bhelpuri, and coconut masala-stuffed okra; the Southeast Asian tiffin, a tofu banh mi, Bangkok-inspired street noodles, and toasted coconut peanuts.

Full Title: The Modern Tiffin: On-the-Go Vegan Dishes with a Global Flair

Author: Priyanka Naik

Author: Priyanka Naik

Priyanka Naik Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 224

Veganomicon

Often called "The Joy of Vegan Cooking," Veganomicon eschews fake meat products and egg replacements and offers over 250 recipes featuring nearly every fruit, vegetable, legume, and grain. Notable recipes include baby bok choy with crispy shallots, roasted Eggplant and spinach muffuletta, asparagus and lemongrass risotto, and chocolate hazelnut biscotti. The breakfasts, holiday recipes, desserts, and chatty cooking notes accompanying each recipe are great for beginner vegans. Moskowitz and Romero also include soy-free, gluten-free, and low-fat options.

Full Title: Veganomicon: The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook

Authors: Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero

Authors: Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero

Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 432

Sweet Potato Soul

Private chef Jenne Claiborne celebrates the versatility of Southern ingredients — dandelion greens, okra, and black-eyed peas — with 100 plant-based recipes. She includes riffs on several soul food classics, such as Creole red bean "sausages," sweet potato pie, and coconut collard salad. She also shares new flavors, such as Georgia watermelon and peach salad and peach date BBQ jackfruit sliders — all deeply rooted in traditions of eating locally and seasonally.

Full Title: Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul

Author: Jenne Claiborne

Author: Jenne Claiborne

Jenne Claiborne Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 224

Chloe's Vegan Desserts

This compendium features 100+ recipes for baked goods made sans butter and eggs. Coscarelli leans on alternative milks and well-known vegan baking tricks — vinegar is an excellent leavening agent when combined with baking soda — but her recipes are decadent: tiramisu pancakes, mojito chocolate chip cookies, Bollywood cupcakes. Coscarelli, the first vegan chef ever to win a Food Network competition ("Cupcake Wars"), also provides guidance on allergy-free and gluten-free baking, making this a useful volume for many, vegan or otherwise.

Full Title: Chloe's Vegan Desserts: More than 100 Exciting New Recipes for Cookies and Pies, Tarts and Cobblers, Cupcakes and Cakes — and More!

Author: Chloe Coscarelli

Author: Chloe Coscarelli

Chloe Coscarelli Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 272

Vegan

European chef and restaurateur Jean-Christian Jury collects 500 recipes from 200 countries, from Persian beet borani to South Indian potato masala, in this illustrated compendium/coffee table book. The book stresses that such recipes aren't "veganized" but naturally vegan ingredients. Organized by meal or courses (breakfast, salads and soups, desserts), the book highlights international culinary traditions and regional fruits and vegetables.

Full Title: Vegan: The Cookbook

Author: Jean-Christian Jury

Author: Jean-Christian Jury

Jean-Christian Jury Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 584

Isa Does It

The second cookbook title from Moskowitz in this roundup focuses on fast meals: She promises most of the 150 dishes will be on the dinner table in less than 30 minutes. It draws inspiration from American comfort food and several cuisines (Indian, Thai, Korean). Recipes include sweet potato and red curry soup, Korean BBQ portobello burgers, ancho-lentil tacos, and chimichurri-pumpkin bowl. Moskowitz speaks to the vegan-curious with conversational headnotes and photo tutorials on "vegan butchery."

Full Title: Isa Does It: Amazingly Easy, Wildly Delicious Vegan Recipes for Every Day of the Week

Author: Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Author: Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Isa Chandra Moskowitz Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 320

The Vegan Cookbook for Kids

Young chefs need inspiration too, and this book provides it in spades with more than 50 plant-based recipes, including fruity sheet pan pancakes for breakfast, creamy cauliflower dip for snacks and bites, and meatless shepherd's pie for family feasts. Written with tweens in mind, blogger Barb Musick educates with helpful guides on common plant-based ingredients, essential kitchen tools and techniques, and cooking safety guidelines.

Full Title: The Vegan Cookbook for Kids: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Young Chefs

Author: Barb Musick

Author: Barb Musick

Barb Musick Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 142

East Meets Vegan

Sasha Gill's cookbook spans six countries and 90 recipes: vegan butter chicken (India), jackfruit massaman curry (Thailand), nasi lemak (Malaysia/Singapore), chee cheong fun (China), and okonomiyaki (Japan). She also provides recipes for cooking basics — kecap manis, dashi, dumpling skins, sushi rice — and encourages home chefs to mix and match elements to create their own fusion dishes.

Full Title: East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and Delicious

Author: Sasha Gill

Author: Sasha Gill

Sasha Gill Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 224