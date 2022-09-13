The Best Turkey Basters for Juicy Results

Of course, you could use a spoon to baste your turkey, but that can get messy and dangerous with such a hot pan. Having the right baster on hand is key to an excellent turkey, so whether you prefer stainless steel, glass, or plastic, we're here to guide you to the best one out there for you. Read on to learn more about our best overall pick, the Tovolo Angle Tipped Dripless Baster , and the rest of our favorite models.

Why is basting the right choice for a turkey? From an aesthetic perspective, most people eat with their eyes first. As a chef, I know that a golden-brown turkey simply looks more appealing than one that is too light, too dark, or unevenly colored, so it's the one I want to serve and that guests want to eat. And from a flavor standpoint, basting adds pan drippings, which are full of delicious fat and schmaltz, onto the skin. From there, they sink into the flesh and help keep it moist and juicy. That means a basted turkey makes leftovers even more enjoyable .

Whether or not to baste a turkey is a polarizing topic. While a camp of people say it's unnecessary, most home cooks rely on basting for a perfectly browned and juicy Thanksgiving bird. There are numerous factors that go into preparing the perfect turkey, from how long you cook it to the roasting pan or deep fryer you use, and proper basting is one of the steps to ensure you don't ruin your main dish.

Best Overall: Tovolo Angle Tipped Dripless Baster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($11) Pros: It prevents leaks and works well with thin, thick, and hot liquids. Cons: Be mindful of where you place it because it can easily roll off the counter. Once you've basted your turkey, the next thing on the agenda is where to set it down without making a mess. Now you can skip that step because the Tovolo baster features an angle that prevents it from dripping, meaning it's tidier when using it in the pan and can easily sit on the counter. Plus, the tube is made from heat-resistant plastic that is safe for up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The ergonomic bulb on this baster might not seem like a terribly big deal, but it allows you to use the product during long days of cooking without giving hand cramps. Because of the unique shape of the bulb, it's easy to use and won't take up a ton of space like others with equally large capacities. All parts of this baster are dishwasher safe, and we love that it comes apart for easy cleaning. Too often, plastic parts don't dry completely in the dishwasher, so mold creeps up on them. With this baster, that's one less potential headache to worry about, meaning you're free to focus on cooking the perfect turkey. Material: BPA-free plastic and silicone

Length: 11.5 inches

Includes: Additional tip and cleaning brush

Best Stainless Steel: Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($13) Pros: This stainless steel baster is built to last and goes beyond basic uses. Cons: Its design prevents you from seeing the inside contents. This Norpro stainless steel baster has one big benefit over plastic models: Because it doesn't have a plastic tube, you can use it on a grill, where plastic could melt if it came into contact with barbeque grates. In other words, you'll likely get more use out of this model than plastic ones. Additionally, it comes with an injector, a small metal tip with a hole in it. Its point is sharp enough to effortlessly insert liquid into your turkey or other meats and inject marinades. For anyone hesitant about how plastic basters age, our favorite stainless steel pick is an affordable upgrade. It comes with a cleaning brush, and you'll notice that this baster is a breeze to clean, as it's typically quicker to get congealed fats off metal. Material: Stainless steel and silicone

Length: 11 inches

Length: 11 inches

Includes: Cleaning brush and injector

Best Glass: Williams Sonoma Glass Bulb Baster Courtesy of William Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($20) Pros: It's compact and high-heat safe and features an angled bulb. Cons: It's needs to be stored in an extra safe location to prevent cracking. Made of glass, this baster from Williams Sonoma has the ability to hold up well for longer than a plastic baster. We love that it has measurement markings, so you know exactly how much liquid you're working with, and that it's on the smaller side, as standard ones can be unwieldy. The bulb on the band of this baster is angled, which means you can set it on the counter without it rolling around. Though not quite as mess-free as our overall pick, you can prevent leaks by laying it on or next to a spoon holder or small plate. Since glass can shatter easily, store this in a well-organized location rather than in a kitchen junk drawer to ensure its longevity. Beyond that step, you should be fine: The glass is borosilicate, so it's less likely to break from use than something made of soda-lime glass. Borosilicate glass also expands less than soda-lime when it's exposed to heat, so even if you're basting with boiling juices, you won't have to worry about this baster cracking. Material: Glass and rubber

Length: 11 inches long

Includes: N/A

Best Angled: OXO Good Grips Angled Turkey Baster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and OXO. Pros: The baster's tube and tip are angled, and it has an integrated stand. Cons: It will last longer if washed by hand. OXO is known for creating kitchen tools that elevate the user's experience, and this angled turkey baster is no exception. Rather than just an angled tip to prevent spills, the entire length of the baster is angled. That means you can easily reach around a turkey or other bulky pieces of meat without burning yourself. For those who enjoy entertaining large crowds, this angled baster makes dealing with an enormous turkey less stressful and complicated. We also appreciate that it has a built-in stand, so it can be set on the counter directly without dripping. It has measurement markings for ounces and milliliters, making it user-friendly for a wide range of people and recipes. And unlike many other basters that come with a cleaning brush, the brush for this one is a cone shape, enabling you to clean more thoroughly in the crevices. Note: This plastic baster will hold up better for longer if hand-washed rather than put through the dishwasher. Material: Plastic and silicone

Length: 12 inches

Includes: Cleaning brush

Best with Brush: Cuisipro 3-in-1 Baster With Brush Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($23) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table. Pros: It comes with two useful attachments and is made with quality plastic. Cons: It might require practice to get the hang of it. This baster is made from Tritan, but what does that mean? BPA-free plastic is a step above standard plastic because it's less toxic, but Tritan takes things one step further by eliminating all bisphenols. So, even when using it with hot liquids, the plastic won't be leeching any chemicals into your food, which is a bigger claim than most other plastics can make. This baster can be used as a standard baster with the plastic tip alone, and it has two attachments for entirely different purposes. One attachment is a brush that's basically a mini silicone pastry brush. It's great for thicker pan drippings that would get stuck in a standard basting tube and can also be used to apply thicker sauces onto the outside of meats. The other attachment resembles a showerhead and has the unique function of allowing you to get more distance out of each squeeze of the basting bulb. In the same way that a nozzle attachment on a hose allows water to cover more ground than a hose alone, the showerhead feature can make quick work of basting a large bird. Lastly, the bulb of this baster is smaller than many others. Though that might seem like a negative feature, it's actually a plus. That's because a smaller bulb means less plastic to clean and less space for liquids to get trapped inside. Material: Tritan

Length: 14 inches

Includes: Two attachments

Best Large Capacity: Tovolo Large Dripless Angle Tipped Bulb Baster for Turkey Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Pros: This baster can tackle big cooking tasks and features a non-drip valve to keep liquids secure. Cons: The liquid can spray outward. The bigger the turkey, the larger your tools need to be to handle it properly. For family-sized holiday birds, Tovolo's large dripless bulb baster makes the job as easy as possible. The angled tip is designed to help with even basting, so your turkey gets equally coated with juices in all areas. It's also drip-free, so you can set it down on the counter worry-free. Both the bulb and the tip are removable and dishwasher safe, so you don't have to wash them by hand. Because it has a larger capacity than other basters, it can be used for other holiday purposes. For example, you can extract the fat from stock before it has solidified in the fridge, and you can remove the skin or the fat from atop gravy while it's still hot or warm. Material: Silicone and plastic

Length: 12.5 inches

Length: 12.5 inches

Includes: An extra tip