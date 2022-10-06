We researched tons of teapots, looking at important factors, like material, capacity, additional features, and aesthetics, to determine which ones are the best to buy right now. We also spoke with two tea pros: Bonnie Eng, the creator of the Thirsty for Tea blog, and Swadesh Shresha, the owner of Chiya Chai in Chicago, to hear about the teapots they love to use themselves (and get their expert insights on brewing the perfect pot of tea). Out of all the teapots on the market, we named the Hario Cha Cha Kyusu Maru our overall winner. Scroll on to see our full list of the best teapots.

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed tea — whatever kind of tea it may be — to warm you right up. Sure, it's easy enough to pop a prepackaged tea bag into a mug and pour hot water from an electric kettle right on top, but there's something extra nice about preparing your beverage in a thoughtfully designed teapot that has your refill ready when you want it. Steeping loose tea leaves with an infuser just makes everything all the more special. It's about more than self-care; a good teapot also gives additional room for the tea leaves to move around and release their flavor, resulting in a tastier brew.

Despite how fine this teapot may look, it's more durable than it seems because it's made from fine bone china rather than porcelain. The manufacturer even says it's okay to put it in the dishwasher. Having this teapot at home makes for a good reason to treat yourself on a daily basis.

Throwing yourself a tea party at home already feels a bit fancy, so why not embrace the feeling with a teapot that's a little more lavish? Coming from a recognizable name in the world of fine china, this teapot is embellished with a swanky, neoclassical crimson and gold pattern that begs to be put on display rather than in the back of a dark cabinet.

Cons: There's no strainer included, so you'll have to get your own or use tea bags.

Once your tea is just how you like it, it's time to use the teapot's cool special feature: Press the plunger down to push the tea leaves to a sealed section of the infuser, effectively stopping the tea from brewing — similar to how a French press works. That means there's no need to remove the infuser once steeping is done, and there's no need to worry about your tea getting too bitter because you've left the leaves inside.

Shresha says this teapot is a great introductory option because it's "accessible, inexpensive, and easy to use every day." The ease of use comes from features like the plastic handle that stays cool, its dishwasher-safe clean-up, and its transparent glass construction that allows you to see the color of tea being steeped. "This helps you to decide how long you should steep the tea, depending upon how strong or light you want it," he says.

Cons: The stainless steel lid gets quite hot, and you shouldn't fill the pot to the brim with water if you want to make use of the press feature.

Pros: Safe for the dishwasher, this teapot comes with a press, so you can stop the steeping at exactly the right point.

Unlike other teapots that have an infuser under the lid, this one has a built-in clay strainer at the end of the spout, so the tea leaves have the entire pot to dance around during steeping. Because it's made from clay, the teapot will absorb flavors over time, enriching each cup you brew in the future.

A yokode kyusu is a Japanese teapot with a thick handle coming perpendicularly out of the side. Made following that special design, this teapot allows for more elegant pouring since you can secure the lid in place with the thumb of the hand on the handle.

Cons: The side handle's position isn't as convenient for left-handed people, and since the clay absorbs flavor, this teapot is best reserved for one type of tea.

Pros: The built-in, spout strainer allows the entire pot to be used for steeping for maximum flavor, and the side handle makes for easy, comfortable pouring.

Stainless steel kitchen utensils can handle a lot, and that goes for this one too: It's dishwasher-safe and heat- and rust-resistant. Plus since it's stainless steel, you won't have to worry about your tea going cold anytime soon, but we recommend using a towel or cloth to remove the lid after steeping since the lid can get quite hot.

From the removable infuser inside to the lid on top, this teapot is made entirely of stainless steel. There aren't any frills going on decoration-wise, but it has a cute, round shape and a curved handle that gives it a bit more personality.

Cons: The lid can get very hot so extra caution is needed, and the design is very simple.

It comes with a stainless steel infuser you can take in and out, and it has room to prepare up to four standard cups of tea cups, making it a suitable choice for a delicate afternoon tea with friends . When the party's over, you can put the teapot in the dishwasher, but its material makes it easy to clean by hand too.

Want something ceramic? This porcelain teapot is worthy of a British-inspired teatime. It brings a level of sophistication with its well-crafted scalloped shape and thin gold rim, plus a touch of modernity given its various attractive color options, including jade and watermelon red.

Cons: If you prefer big mugs of tea rather than dainty tea cups, then it may not brew as much as you want when serving others.

Given what it's made out of, it'll probably be the heaviest teapot you own, but the ergonomic handle wrapped with hemp rope makes it easier to maneuver. Plus, the cast iron is stovetop-safe, so you could heat the water right in the pot over a small fire if you want.

Some people prefer cast iron teapots for their great conductivity and unique aesthetic. If that's you, then we recommend this attractive teapot that comes with an infuser. It's the kind of teapot you'd want to take out to impress guests, and it works well for crowds, as you can easily serve four to six people at a time thanks to its sizable capacity.

Cons: Since this hefty teapot clocks in at a little over five pounds, you might not feel as comfortable lifting and pouring it.

Pros: Great for serving many people, this large teapot has a cool, classic look and is so heavy-duty that you could sit it on an open flame.

Another major plus is the teapot's large strainer that nearly reaches the bottom of the pot and gives ample room for the tea leaves to expand. "You'll be able to see your tea leaves 'dance' — a term used to describe watching your tea leaves move about as they brew," Eng says. While the teapot comes in three sizes, we prefer the largest to make two to three cups of tea at a time.

As our best overall pick, this teapot is Eng's favorite teapot. "It's versatile, lightweight, and sturdy," she says. "Because it's made with heatproof glass, it allows you to appreciate not only the taste but also the color of your tea." Being made of glass means it's also easy to wash free of any residue when it's time for your next brew.

Hario Cha Cha Kyusu Maru is our all-around favorite teapot because of its top-notch design that makes it easy to use and clean and brings the flavor out of the tea leaves. If you're hosting multiple guests, the Suyika Japanese Tetsubin Cast Iron Teapot has a 60-ounce capacity, which serves about five people and is extremely durable.

Factors to Consider

Material

One of the main considerations when choosing a teapot is what material you want it to be made out of. Some of the most common options include glass, ceramic, stainless steel, and cast iron.

"Ceramic teaware — especially unglazed porcelain, clay, and cast iron are all porous and often hold on to residual flavors after a brew," Eng says. "There's nothing wrong with this, but if you prefer one of these more porous teapot options, then it's a good idea for that particular teapot to be dedicated to brewing one kind of tea only. This way, you'll be able to appreciate your tea as it was meant to be enjoyed without any crossing of flavors. Of all the materials, glass and stainless steel are less likely to hold on to residual flavors when washed properly."

Aside from picking up on flavors, a teapot's material also affects its heat retention. For example, stainless steel teapots are known for staying warm longer, while glass teapots don't keep heat as well. Shresha says even things like the surface of your kitchen counters and floor and living situation may affect what teapot material you choose. "If you have hard surfaces, like granite or marble, or live with pets or children, you may consider a more durable teapot, such as stainless steel instead of clay or glass."

Capacity

When choosing the size of your teapot, think about how many cups of tea you're likely to consume at a time. Are you mostly brewing tea for yourself, or are you making tea for a group of people? Choosing the right capacity teapot can help you avoid running back and forth boiling more tea to satisfy your thirst.

Additional Features

Teapots don't have very many special features, but one addition that could make your tea-making process more enjoyable is an infuser or strainer. Some models have infusers or strainers built into the teapot, while others might have one that comes with the product and is removable. Other additions you may see with teapots include their own coaster to sit on, a spout specifically designed against spills, and a French press-like plunger.

Pro Q+A

How do you use a teapot?

Eng says it's crucial to think about the ideal brew temperature of the tea you're using. "Whatever temperature that is for your particular tea, first pour some water of that temperature into the teapot before the tea leaves go in, then decant the water," she says. "This important step helps to heat up the teapot, so when you pour in your water for brewing, it's at the ideal brewing temperature for that particular tea. Without this step, the temperature of the water may be lower than ideal, resulting in less flavor." Alternatively, Eng says that water that is too hot could result in a bitter brew.

Shresha says that you must allow the appropriate time for the teas to brew and steep. "Do not be impatient when steeping black and other stronger teas in the teapot," he says. "The extra few minutes will give the tea a satisfying full-body flavor and bring out the best aroma." He notes that green teas, on the other hand, need to be fresh and floral and should steep for shorter times.

How do you clean a teapot?

According to Shresha, it's better not to use soap to clean your teapot. "Teapots absorb what you put in them, and you definitely do not have the taste or flavors of soap interfering with the taste of your tea," he says. "Glass teapots are a little more forgiving of soap but will still retain the smell and taste of soap. Besides, there is no need to use soap with teapots, as they have very minuscule amounts of naturally occurring oils that are good for pots." Instead, he recommends using hot water to rinse your teapot and letting it dry on the dish rack upside down. If you do decide to use a little bit of soap or the dishwasher to clean your glass or stainless steel teapots, Eng recommends giving them a good rinse before brewing your tea.

What type of teapot holds heat best?

Shresha says that stainless steel and other metal teapots are better for heat retention than glass teapots. Ceramic teapots beat out glass ones too in terms of heat retention, but stainless steel options are the best if you're concerned about having your teapot staying hot for long periods of time.

Our Expertise

Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications.

For additional expert insights, she turned to Bonnie Eng, the tea enthusiast behind the Thirsty for Tea blog, and Swadesh Shresha, the owner of Chiya Chai in Chicago. Passionate about tea, Eng has a background in health education, Asian American culture, and the culinary arts. Having lived with tea ever since he was a child in Nepal, Swadesh is involved in tea production, blending and processing, packaging, transportation, retail, and wholesale sales.